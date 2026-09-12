Levante vs Barcelona Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Defending champions Barcelona will be eyeing a fifth straight win in La Liga when they hit the road to face Levante.

Levante will look to punch above their weight and script an upset when they host giants Barcelona at home on Sunday afternoon. However, it won’t be an easy game for the home team, as the Catalan giants have been on fire in the opening stretch of the season.

Levante are 11th on the table with just five points in their four league outings. They had a disappointing start to the season as they ended up losing 3-0 to Espanyol on matchday one, but they have been unbeaten ever since.

They have played out 0-0 draws against Osasuna and Malaga, with a 5-2 win over Real Betis in between. They were lucky to secure a point from the Malaga game. While the home team are unbeaten in their last three, they are going up against one of the best teams in Europe, who will be eager to extend their winning run.

The Catalan giants are top of the table with four wins in as many outings. They have won each of their first five game in the new campaign and have already scored 22 goals, while conceding just three. They have won three out of their four league games by scoring five goals.

After destroying Valencia 5-0 in their last league outing, Barcelona took down Feyenoord 5-1 in the Champions League. Given the kind of form they have been in, stopping them might be very difficult for Levante. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Levante

Levante do not have any fresh injury concerns to deal with, but Karl Etta Eyong will undergo a late fitness check to determine his availability as he recovers from a thigh injury. Apart from him, everyone else is available for selection.

Levante are expected to line up in a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Mathew Ryan starting between the sticks. Nacho Perez and Manu Sanchez should feature as the full-backs, while Adrian Dela is likely to partner Aissa Mandi in the heart of the defence.

Oriol Rey should operate as the holding midfielder, with the Spaniard tasked with protecting the backline. Roger Brugue and Thiago Fernandez are expected to occupy the wide areas, providing width to their attacks.

Enzo Bardeli and Jon Ander Olasagasti should form the more advanced central midfield pairing, with the duo looking to support both the attack and defence.

Meanwhile, Ivan Romero will lead the line for the home team and will look to make the most of the limited chances that come his way.

Probable Lineup (4-1-4-1): Ryan; Perez, Dela, Mandi, Sanchez; Rey; Brugue, Bardeli, Olasgasti, Fernandez; Romero

Barcelona

Eric Garcia should be allowed to return to action with a mask after he suffered a head injury in their last league outing. Meanwhile, they do remain without the services of Roony Bardghji (ACL), Jesse Bisiwu (thigh), and Frenkie de Jong (knee) due to injury.

Barcelona are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Joan Garcia starting between the sticks. Eric Garcia and Xavi Espart should feature as the full-backs, while Pau Cubarsi is likely to partner Gerard Martin in the heart of the defence.

In midfield, Rodri and Pedri should form the double pivot. The duo will look to control possession and dictate the tempo of the game.

Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon are expected to occupy the wide areas, providing width and supporting the attack, while Fermin Lopez could take up the number ten role behind Raphinha, who will lead the line for Barcelona.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Eric Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Gordon; Raphinha

Key Stats

Only five out of the last ten meetings between the two teams have seen both teams find the back of the net.

Levante shot-stopper Mathew Ryan is currently averaging 4.3 saves per game, the highest figure among all La Liga goalkeepers this season.

Raphinha’s six goals in Barcelona’s opening four La Liga games this season have only been matched by Lionel Messi since the turn of the century.

Barcelona have recorded three clean sheets from their first four league matches, the best defensive record in LaLiga so far. They also have the best attack in the competition with 17 goals in four outings.

The Catalan giants have scored in all 34 of their La Liga matches against Levante (101 goals).

Player to Watch

Anthony Gordon

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Gordon is yet to open his account for Barcelona, but the English winger has already made a strong impression since arriving in Spain. He has registered five assists in his first four La Liga appearances and has quickly become an important part of Hansi Flick’s attacking setup.

His pace, movement and ability to create chances from the wide areas could cause plenty of problems for Levante’s defence. Gordon will be hoping to add a goal to his impressive start and make his presence felt once again.

Prediction

Levante 0-4 Barcelona

Levante have shown plenty of resilience after their disappointing opening-day defeat, but they face a Barcelona side that has been in outstanding form. The Catalan giants have scored 22 goals in their first five games across competitions and should have too much quality for the hosts to handle.

Barcelona’s superior quality should allow them to dominate possession and create a number of opportunities, while their defensive record suggests Levante could struggle to find a way through. The hosts may remain compact for periods, but the visitors should eventually break them down and secure another comfortable victory. The Hard Tackle predicts a 4-0 win for the away team.