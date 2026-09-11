Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Tottenham face another test of character, with the team desperate to secure their first win of the season when they take on a resilient Everton side.

Roberto De Zerbi is already feeling the pressure from the English media and Tottenham supporters, who are desperate to see their team succeed. Part of that pressure comes from the need to justify the club’s huge spending during the summer transfer window. Despite investing heavily in new attackers, midfielders, and defenders, Spurs are still waiting to score their first Premier League goal after three matches.

Last weekend, Tottenham narrowly avoided defeat away to Nottingham Forest after VAR ruled out a goal for the hosts. Spurs also suffered a home defeat to Newcastle United, and De Zerbi will now be desperate to earn the backing of the supporters for his project. However, the situation is beginning to enter a worrying phase.

Spurs will host Everton in North London hoping to secure their first win of the campaign and kick-start De Zerbi’s project. The situation could become even more difficult if they drop further points, particularly at home, as they attempt to challenge for a top-four finish at the end of the season.

At this stage, barring Coventry City and Aston Villa, every team to have played Tottenham has enjoyed a better run of form than the North London club. Everton are certainly in better form heading into this match, particularly after the manner in which they secured a late draw against Manchester United last weekend.

In an entertaining second half at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton twice came from behind to claim a point. Debutant Ainsley Maitland-Niles had the final say after scoring a stunning goal deep into stoppage time. Bryan Mbeumo had earlier given Manchester United the lead, before Tyrique George equalised with an excellent strike. Benjamin Sesko then restored United’s advantage, only for Maitland-Niles to produce another decisive moment.

Everton will be determined to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season and take advantage of Tottenham’s struggles. The Toffees may not be outright favourites, but defeat is far from inevitable for them. They have every chance of securing at least a point, or even claiming a victory, against a struggling Spurs side.

Team News & Tactics

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have several injury concerns to manage, despite a number of players recently returning to the first-team squad. Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons remain long-term absentees, while Dejan Kulusevski is still some way from returning.

James Maddison has yet to fully recover from a shoulder problem, meaning he remains a major doubt for the home game against Everton. Mykhailo Mudryk made headlines last weekend after returning to action following an absence of around 600 days due to a doping ban.

However, the Ukrainian winger’s return may have been short-lived, as he suffered an ankle injury in training that is expected to keep him out for up to eight weeks. In any case, Mudryk was not expected to start, and Roberto De Zerbi is likely to name a lineup similar to the one he used last weekend.

Mateus Fernandes could start ahead of Conor Gallagher in the attacking midfield role, while the manager is expected to retain Rodrigo Bentancur and Sandro Tonali in the double pivot. Omar Marmoush should lead the line, with Mathys Tel and Savio options on the wings. Mohammed Kudus could also be considered on the right wing if De Zerbi opts to leave out the Brazilian.

Probable lineup (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Udogie; Tonali, Bentancur; Savio, Fernandes, Tel; Marmoush

Everton

David Moyes does not have too many concerns, with Christian Norgaard and James Garner the only doubts for the trip to North London. Garner started against Manchester United, and his potential absence could lead to Hayden Hackney being given the opportunity to line up alongside Harrison Armstrong in the middle of the park.

The Everton manager could also make changes on the right side of the pitch, with Merlin Rohl potentially moving into his customary right-wing role instead of playing at right-back. Maitland-Niles could be handed his first start in that position, which would give Everton greater stability on the right.

George is expected to retain his place on the left wing, with Jack Grealish likely to begin on the bench. However, the winger will soon be pushing for a starting position. Thierno Barry is Everton’s only recognised senior striker, leaving Moyes with little choice but to start him in the centre-forward role. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall should retain his place in attacking midfield.

Probable lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Armstrong, Hackney; Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry

Key Stats

Tottenham Hotspur are one of three Premier League teams yet to score this season.

Tottenham could fail to score in their opening four league matches for the first time in their history.

Everton are unbeaten in their opening three Premier League matches of the 2026/27 season.

Everton are winless in their last six Premier League away matches.

Only Brighton & Hove Albion (34) and Crystal Palace (32) have forced more high turnovers than Everton (28) in the Premier League this season, with the Toffees’ seven shots following a high turnover the joint-most so far.

Player to Watch

Thierno Barry

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Barry has attracted plenty of attention in recent weeks after Everton’s turbulent end to the summer transfer window left him as the club’s only recognised striker. While David Moyes will want to manage his workload and protect his fitness until January, Barry must also prove his value by scoring regularly.

Everton need a consistent goalscorer in their attack, and Moyes will hope that Barry can take on that responsibility. The young striker has a major opportunity to demonstrate his ability against Tottenham, as Everton could exploit a shaky Spurs defence this weekend.

Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Everton

It is difficult to predict how this match will unfold. Despite having home advantage, Spurs have looked vulnerable at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the past year and a half. Everton are tipped to win, although Tottenham could still score at some point; the main uncertainty is who will provide the goal.

Everton will be eager to make a strong impression, while David Moyes appears to be getting closer to finding the best possible balance in his team. The additions of Jack Grealish and Brennan Johnson have provided him with greater attacking depth, and this match appears to be heading towards a narrow Everton victory.