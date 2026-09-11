Swansea City vs Burnley Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats.

Swansea City will look to bounce back from their first Championship defeat of the season when they welcome struggling Burnley to the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts sit third in the table, while Burnley are down in 23rd, although the visitors’ recent performances suggest their position does not tell the whole story. Swansea had made an excellent defensive start to the campaign, conceding just once in their first five league matches.

That impressive run came to an end on Tuesday when they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Southampton. Despite the setback, Vitor Matos’s side remain third in the Championship and are only two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion. The biggest concern for Swansea has been their home attacking output.

They have kept three consecutive clean sheets at home, but two of those matches ended goalless against Sheffield United and Wrexham. Only two of Swansea’s eight league goals have been scored on home soil. That makes Saturday’s encounter particularly interesting against a Burnley side that has struggled badly defensively.

Burnley’s position near the bottom of the table has been disappointing, but there are signs that Nicky Hayen’s team are beginning to improve. The Clarets have conceded 13 goals in six Championship matches, and they are still waiting for their first clean sheet in the division. However, Burnley have also scored in every Championship match this season, suggesting that their problems have been concentrated at the defensive end.

Burnley drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough and 1-1 with Wrexham in two of their last three matches, with their only defeat during that sequence coming against Bristol City. They remain without a win in open play across eight matches under Hayen, but the Belgian will believe that a breakthrough is approaching.

Swansea possess one of the Championship’s strongest defensive records but have struggled to produce consistently at home in attack. Burnley, meanwhile, have conceded more freely but have managed to score in every league fixture. That could force Matos to decide whether to take a more aggressive approach or stick with the defensive structure that has served Swansea so well.

Burnley’s ability to score regularly means Swansea cannot afford to become complacent simply because the visitors sit 23rd. At the other end, Burnley’s defensive vulnerability should give Swansea encouragement. The Clarets have conceded 13 times in six matches and have yet to keep a league clean sheet.

For Swansea, this is an opportunity to immediately respond to their first defeat and maintain their position near the top of the Championship. For Burnley, another positive result could be the catalyst for a climb away from the relegation zone. They are currently only four points behind Southampton in 13th, meaning the table remains extremely congested.

The key question is whether Burnley can finally combine their improved defensive organisation with the attacking threat they have shown throughout the campaign. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Swansea City

Swansea City are expected to make several changes after Vitor Matos rotated his squad for the midweek defeat to Southampton.

Joshua Key, Melker Widell, Stephen Eustaquio, Eom Ji-sung, and Adam Idah are all pushing to return to the starting XI, giving Swansea a significant boost in both midfield and attack. Despite scoring Swansea’s only goal at St Mary’s, Zan Vipotnik could make way and begin the match on the bench as Matos looks to freshen up his forward line.

Swansea are expected to return to their preferred 4-3-3 formation, with Lawrence Vigouroux in goal and Josh Key, Filip Lissah, Stephen Welsh, and Josh Tymon forming the back four. Melker Widell, Jay Fulton, and Stephen Eustaquio should provide the midfield platform. Eustaquio’s ability to dictate play and progress possession could be particularly important against a Burnley side that has conceded 13 goals already this season.

In attack, Moussa Yeo and Eom Ji-sung are expected to provide width around Adam Idah, who could lead the line. The return of several regular starters should help Swansea restore the defensive and positional structure that has made them one of the Championship’s strongest sides so far. Their biggest challenge will be translating that control into more attacking production at home.

Swansea have kept three consecutive home clean sheets, but two of those matches ended 0-0, highlighting their difficulties in breaking down compact opponents. Against a Burnley side yet to keep a Championship clean sheet, Matos will expect his refreshed attacking unit to be more clinical.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Vigouroux; Key, Lisseh, Welsh, Tymon; Widell, Fulton, Eustaquio; Yeo, Idah, Eom

Burnley

Burnley are expected to make at least one change in attack after Aaron Ramsey suffered an injury against Wrexham. His absence could see Armando Broja return to the central striker role, with Zeki Amdouni moving into a wider position.

Jamie Vardy is available again after serving a one-match suspension, but the veteran striker is unlikely to be risked from the start and should begin on the bench. Burnley have also lost Dastan Satpayev, who has returned to Chelsea for treatment on a hamstring injury.

The Clarets are expected to retain a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Max Weiss in goal and Oliver Sonne, Kyle Walker, Igor Julio, and Connor Roberts forming the back four. Ugo Raghouber and Max Alleyne should anchor the midfield, while Zeki Amdouni, Josh Laurent, and Largie Ramazani operate behind Armando Broja.

The main challenge for Burnley will be improving their defensive record. They have conceded 13 goals in six Championship matches and are yet to keep a clean sheet in the league. However, their attacking consistency offers encouragement. Burnley have scored in every Championship game this season, meaning Swansea cannot afford to become overly defensive despite their excellent record at the back.

Broja’s physical presence could be particularly useful against Swansea’s centre-backs. His ability to hold the ball up and bring Amdouni and Ramazani into the game could give Burnley a route forward when they are under pressure. Vardy’s presence on the bench also gives Burnley an experienced attacking option if they need a goal in the latter stages.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Weiss; Sonne, Walker, Julio, Roberts; Raghouber, Alleyne; Amdouni, Laurent, Ramazani; Broja

Key Stats

Swansea City have conceded just four goals in their opening six Championship matches, giving them the best defensive record in the division despite their midweek defeat to Southampton.

Burnley have conceded 13 goals in six league matches, the most significant defensive weakness in this matchup. They are also yet to keep a Championship clean sheet this season.

Burnley have scored in all six of their Championship matches, despite remaining winless in the league.

Swansea have kept three consecutive home clean sheets, but two of those matches ended 0-0. Six of Swansea’s eight league goals have come away from home.

Burnley have failed to win any of their last eight matches in open play under Nicky Hayen.

Player to Watch

Adam Idah

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The Republic of Ireland striker is expected to return to the starting XI after being rested for Swansea’s midweek defeat to Southampton. His return should give Swansea a more direct focal point in attack. Idah’s physical presence and ability to run behind the defence could be particularly important against a Burnley side that has conceded 13 goals in six Championship matches and is yet to keep a clean sheet.

Swansea have also struggled to score at home, with only two of their eight league goals coming at the Swansea.com Stadium. Idah therefore has an important role to play in converting the home side’s possession and territorial advantage into goals. With Burnley vulnerable defensively and the Swans possessing the division’s strongest defence, Idah could be the difference-maker in what is expected to be a tight contest.

Prediction

Swansea City 1-0 Burnley

Swansea’s defensive record and league position make them favourites, particularly at home. However, their struggles in front of goal at the Swansea.com Stadium mean this could be much tighter than the table suggests. Burnley’s record of scoring in every league match also makes them capable of troubling the hosts. Swansea should have enough defensive stability to edge a low-scoring contest.