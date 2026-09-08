Bournemouth vs Lincoln City Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

AFC Bournemouth will look to finally secure their first victory of the 2026-27 campaign when they welcome Lincoln City to the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday in the third round of the EFL Cup.

The Cherries have made an inconsistent start under new manager Marco Rose, while Lincoln arrive with confidence after going four matches unbeaten.

Bournemouth have shown plenty of attacking promise this season but have been unable to turn their performances into victories. The Cherries have scored first in all three of their Premier League matches, demonstrating their ability to create early pressure and find the breakthrough.

However, their defensive problems have repeatedly undermined that good work. Bournemouth have surrendered a lead in every match so far, including Saturday’s frustrating 2-2 draw against Newcastle United. Rose will therefore be particularly keen to see greater defensive discipline on Tuesday.

The EFL Cup could provide the ideal opportunity to get the season moving in the right direction, although Bournemouth’s upcoming Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad means Rose is unlikely to risk his strongest possible XI.

Lincoln City should not be underestimated despite playing in the Championship. The Imps won the League One title last season, ending a 65-year absence from the second tier, and have already demonstrated their ability to compete at a higher level. Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw’s side are currently 17th in the Championship but have gone four matches unbeaten, including a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday.

Lincoln have won three of their last four away matches, while their route to the third round of the EFL Cup has involved two impressive victories on the road. They defeated Derby County 2-1 before producing an even more convincing 4-1 victory against Blackpool. That experience of winning away from home in this competition means Bournemouth cannot afford to underestimate them.

The most interesting tactical battle should revolve around Bournemouth’s defensive structure. Rose’s side have consistently demonstrated the ability to score, but their inability to protect leads has become a clear pattern. Lincoln will therefore have reason to believe they can cause problems if they remain competitive during the opening stages.

Bournemouth should dominate possession and attempt to pin Lincoln back, using their superior Premier League quality to create chances. However, with rotation expected, the hosts may lack some of the cohesion normally associated with their strongest XI. Lincoln’s best route to an upset will be through quick transitions. The Imps can remain compact before attacking the spaces behind Bournemouth’s full-backs when possession changes hands.

Lincoln’s EFL Cup run has already demonstrated that they are comfortable playing away from home. Two successive victories against Championship opposition have given the Imps confidence, while their four-game unbeaten run means they should arrive at the Vitality Stadium without fear. Bournemouth, meanwhile, have considerably greater individual quality.

Even a rotated Cherries side should possess enough Premier League experience to create numerous opportunities, and playing at home provides another advantage. The question is whether they can finally see a game through after taking the lead. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth are expected to make wholesale changes for Tuesday’s EFL Cup third-round tie, with Marco Rose balancing the need for a first victory of the season against the upcoming Europa League campaign.

The Cherries remain without Veljko Milosavljevic, who is unavailable in defence, while Julian Araujo continues to recover from a thigh injury. As a result, James Hill and Bafode Diakite are expected to form the centre-back partnership, with Juanlu Sanchez and Julio Soler providing the width from full-back. Bournemouth’s attacking options are also affected by injuries. Eli Junior Kroupi and Amine Adli remain sidelined with foot and calf problems respectively.

Rose should nevertheless have plenty of quality available. Ben Gannon-Doak, Ryan Christie, and David Brooks are expected to operate behind Daniel Jebbison, giving the rotated side a mixture of pace, creativity and experience. The midfield pairing of Lewis Cook and Alex Scott should provide the foundation in the expected 4-2-3-1.

Their ability to control possession will be important if Bournemouth are to prevent Lincoln from turning the game into the type of open contest that could suit the Championship visitors. Bournemouth’s biggest concern remains their ability to protect a lead. They have scored first in all three Premier League matches this season but surrendered the advantage each time, so Rose will be demanding greater concentration from his rotated defence.

At the same time, the changes provide an opportunity for fringe players to make a strong impression. With Bournemouth still searching for their first victory under Rose, a convincing cup performance would provide valuable momentum.

Lincoln have already eliminated Derby County and Blackpool on the road in this competition, meaning Bournemouth cannot afford to approach the fixture casually. The hosts should look to establish control early, with Gannon-Doak and Brooks stretching Lincoln’s defensive structure from the wide areas.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Sanchez, Hill, Diakite, Soler; Cook, Scott; Gannon-Doak, Christie, Brooks; Jebbison

Lincoln City

Lincoln City will have to cope with a major defensive setback after captain Tendayi Darikwa suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Portsmouth on August 22. The right-back is expected to miss the remainder of the season, leaving Chris Cohen and Tom Shaw with an important selection decision.

Lincoln are expected to switch to a 3-4-1-2 formation, with Daniel Oyegoke and Callum Elder operating as wing-backs. Their positioning will be particularly important against Bournemouth’s pace in the wide areas. The three-man defensive unit should consist of Deji Elerewe, Andrei Coubis, and Ryley Towler, with Joe Gauci continuing in goal. They will face a difficult examination against a Bournemouth attack featuring Ben Gannon-Doak, Ryan Christie, and David Brooks.

Tom Bayliss and Yunus Konak are expected to operate centrally. Their primary responsibility will be to remain compact and disrupt Bournemouth’s possession. Further forward, Mason Melia should operate behind Tanto Olaofe and Rob Street, giving Lincoln a two-man attacking outlet. This could be particularly useful when the visitors transition quickly from defence into attack.

Lincoln’s recent away record in the EFL Cup should give them confidence. They have already defeated Derby County 2-1 and Blackpool 4-1 on the road to reach this stage, demonstrating that they are capable of handling the pressure of knockout football away from home.

Against Bournemouth, however, defensive discipline will be paramount. The visitors are likely to spend long periods without possession, so Oyegoke and Elder will need to balance their attacking responsibilities with the need to protect the back three. The wing-backs could also provide Lincoln’s best route to creating an upset. If they can win the ball and quickly release the forwards, the hosts’ rotated defence could potentially be exposed.

Probable Lineup (3-4-1-2): Gauci; Elerewe, Coubis, Towler; Oyegoke, Bayliss, Konak, Elder; Melia; Olaofe, Street

Key Stats

Bournemouth have scored first in all three of their Premier League matches this season, but have failed to win any of them. They have dropped seven points from winning positions.

Bournemouth have conceded in each of their first three Premier League games.

Lincoln City are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions, including a 1-1 draw with Championship promotion contenders Southampton.

Lincoln have won three of their last four away matches, including impressive EFL Cup victories over Derby County (2-1) and Blackpool (4-1).

Player to Watch

David Brooks

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The Wales international is expected to start in the attacking trio behind Daniel Jebbison, and his creativity could be particularly important for a Bournemouth side making significant changes to the starting XI. Brooks’ ability to drift inside from the flank, combine around the penalty area and create opportunities gives Bournemouth another way to break down Lincoln’s likely defensive block.

The 29-year-old also brings valuable experience to what should otherwise be a heavily rotated Bournemouth lineup. With Ryan Christie and Ben Gannon-Doak alongside him, Brooks can operate between the lines while the younger attackers provide pace and movement around him.

Bournemouth have been consistently dangerous going forward this season, but their inability to protect leads has been their biggest weakness. Against a Lincoln side that has already won twice away from home in this EFL Cup campaign, Brooks’ creativity could be crucial in helping the Cherries establish control. If he can unlock Lincoln’s three-man defence early, Bournemouth should have enough attacking quality to progress.

Prediction

Bournemouth 2-1 Lincoln City

Lincoln have every reason to believe they can make this uncomfortable for Bournemouth, particularly given the hosts’ defensive issues and expected rotation. However, the Cherries remain the significantly stronger side on paper and should have enough quality to progress. The Imps could score and push the home side throughout the contest, but Rose’s team should eventually make their superior attacking quality count.