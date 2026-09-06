Crystal Palace vs Middlesbrough Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Crystal Palace kickstart their EFL Cup campaign as they host Championship outfit Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park.

Pierre Sage will be a relieved man after opening his account as Crystal Palace’s manager following the stellar win over Fulham on Saturday. Having endured a difficult start to life in the Premier League after an opening-weekend defeat away at Everton, the Frenchman faced an even tougher game against Manchester City shortly afterwards.

Manchester City’s clinical display in that match at Selhurst Park proved too hot to handle for Sage’s Palace side. However, on Saturday, they seemed to be heading towards another disappointing result as Fulham took the lead twice. A Tyrick Mitchell brace and a winner from substitute Ben Chilwell ensured all three points were secured for the first time in Sage’s tenure at the club.

With fixtures about to become more intense and less time between games, especially as Palace begin their European campaign, Sage has a cup competition to navigate. Having qualified for the Europa League, Palace received a bye through the opening two rounds of the EFL Cup, but heading into the third round, they will host Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park.

Middlesbrough have enjoyed a much more positive start to the season following their disappointment of failing to win the promotion playoffs at the end of last season. Given the difference in their scheduling and the league itself compared to Palace, the Championship side have already played seven games this season, including the opening two rounds of the EFL Cup.

Middlesbrough have lost just one of those seven games, having dispatched Wrexham and Doncaster in the two rounds of the EFL Cup. Kim Hellberg’s side are coming into this EFL Cup third-round tie following a league win over QPR away from home, with Will Lankshear’s solitary first-half goal proving enough.

Team News and Tactics

Crystal Palace

Sage has a few injury concerns to deal with for this upcoming cup clash with Middlesbrough. In any case, the manager was expected to ring in multiple changes for this third-round tie in an effort to maintain squad balance for the league as well as their upcoming European journey.

As things stand, Chadi Riad is a long-term absentee for Palace, while Ismaïla Sarr is also ruled out with a problem, alongside fellow attacker Jean-Philippe Mateta. There are doubts over new arrival Honest Ahanor, but this could have been a good game for a first outing in Palace colours for the Atalanta man.

Tyrick Mitchell is also seen as a doubt alongside Eddie Nketiah, but there is a possibility the two players might have been kept on the bench from the start anyway. Match-winner Chilwell could start in place of Mitchell, while there could be a debut for deadline-day signing Quinten Timber in midfield, where he could partner Will Hughes.

Axel Disasi could get a run in the backline alongside Chris Richards and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Sage could also give Zavier Gozo a first start in the right wing-back role. Yeremy Pino and Daichi Kamada could retain their places in front of the attack, while Jørgen Strand Larsen leads the line for Palace.

Probable lineup (3-4-2-1) – Henderson; Richards, Disasi, Tomiyasu; Gozo, Hughes, Timber, Chilwell; Pino, Kamada; Strand Larsen

Middlesbrough

Under Hellberg, Middlesbrough have embraced an aggressive, possession-based style. They prefer to dominate the ball and dictate the tempo, even when playing away from home. The Championship side are expected to fight to control the midfield and look equipped enough to contain possible counters.

Middlesbrough are expected to play in a similar shape to Palace, with a back three of former Leeds United man Luke Ayling, Adilson Malanda and Alfie Jones.

Rokas Pukstas and Aidan Morris will manage proceedings in central midfield, while Kyle Joseph and Riley McGree will play the advanced role behind leading striker Tommy Conway.

Probable lineup (3-4-2-1) – Vitek; Ayling, Malanda, Jones; Brittain, Pukštas, Morris, Arfsten; McGree, Joseph; Conway

Key Stats

Crystal Palace have conceded at least two goals in their last three games.

Crystal Palace have one win in their last three games this season.

Middlesbrough have lost just once in their seven games this season across all competitions.

Middlesbrough have won three and drawn one of their last four games across all competitions.

Player to Watch

Quinten Timber

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A late signing in the window for Palace, Timber comes with a glowing reputation from his time at Feyenoord and the brief period at Marseille. The Dutchman, the twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, could be set for his first taste of English football when facing the Championship side.

He does add competition to that otherwise strong midfield setup at Palace, as Sage will want to see the Dutchman fight for one of the spots currently held by Kamada or Adam Wharton moving ahead. Against Middlesbrough, Timber has a big opportunity to announce himself and bring a new factor to the pitch for Palace.

Prediction

Crystal Palace 2–1 Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough come into this clash having played seven games in all competitions already and in a steady vein of form. However, facing Premier League opposition could always prove tricky for a Championship outfit, given the gulf in quality on the pitch, which could make Middlesbrough slight underdogs in this tie.

Meanwhile, Palace, buoyed by their first win of the season, will be hungry for more moving ahead and will want to head towards their Europa League debut in good form. Sage will use the weekend’s win to instil confidence in his side, while the mix of experienced and new players could give Palace the edge in this clash as they are expected to progress to the next round.