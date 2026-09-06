Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Club Brugge and Aston Villa will meet for the fourth time in two years when they begin their Champions League campaigns at Jan Breydelstadion on Tuesday evening.

Both clubs enjoyed memorable European campaigns last season, but they arrive at this meeting in very different circumstances. Brugge have made a strong start domestically, while Villa are still searching for their first Premier League victory of the campaign.

Aston Villa’s return to the Champions League comes at a difficult moment for Unai Emery’s side. Villa reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2024-25, before producing an outstanding run in the Europa League last season, winning 13 of their final 15 matches to lift the trophy in Istanbul.

However, much of that successful squad has since departed and Emery has overseen a significant rebuild during the summer, leaving Villa with a younger squad that is still adapting to his methods. The lack of cohesion was evident during their opening three Premier League matches.

Villa were thrashed 4-0 by Brighton, narrowly lost at home to Arsenal and then drew 0-0 with newly promoted Hull City. The result leaves Villa with just one point from three league matches, while they have yet to score in the Premier League this season. That makes Tuesday’s European opener particularly important. A strong Champions League performance could provide the confidence needed to kick-start their domestic campaign.

Club Brugge have enjoyed a considerably more encouraging beginning to the season and the Belgian champions have won four of their opening five Pro League matches, leaving them second in the domestic standings. Ivan Leko’s side also have significant European experience. This will be their 13th Champions League appearance, a Belgian record, while they have progressed beyond the group or league phase in each of their last three campaigns.

Brugge have lost just three of their last 22 continental matches at Jan Breydelstadion, while they have scored at least three goals in six of their last seven Champions League home fixtures. That attacking record suggests Villa’s inexperienced defence could face an extremely demanding evening.

These teams know each other particularly well as Villa have already visited Brugge twice during their recent Champions League campaigns. They lost 1-0 during the league phase before returning to Belgium and winning 3-1 in the knockout stage. Villa then completed the job with a 3-0 victory at Villa Park.

That experience should give Emery valuable knowledge of Brugge’s approach, although the current Villa squad is considerably different from the one that played those matches. Brugge’s record against English opposition is less encouraging. Their 2024 victory over Villa was their only win in their last 19 meetings with English clubs, with 15 of those matches ending in defeat.

The key question will be whether Villa can impose control on a Brugge side that enjoys playing aggressively. Brugge’s free-flowing approach has produced plenty of goals in recent Champions League campaigns, but it can also leave spaces for opponents to exploit.

Villa will therefore need to use their pace effectively in transition. Emery may prefer his side to remain relatively compact before attacking the spaces behind Brugge’s advancing full-backs. However, Villa’s current lack of attacking rhythm means they cannot afford to waste the limited opportunities they create.

Brugge, meanwhile, will likely attempt to exploit Villa’s lack of defensive cohesion by pressing aggressively and moving the ball quickly through midfield. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Club Brugge

Club Brugge head into their Champions League opener with a largely settled squad. Joel Ordonez is the only confirmed injury absentee, leaving Ivan Leko with plenty of options for the visit of Aston Villa.

The Belgian champions are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Simon Mignolet starting in goal. Kyriani Sabbe, Brandon Mechele, Joel Ordonez’s replacement and Maxim De Cuyper should provide the defensive structure, although the final centre-back selection will depend on Leko’s preference.

In midfield, Freddie Potts and captain Hans Vanaken are expected to provide the platform. Vanaken will be particularly important given his history against Villa, having scored the winning goal when Brugge defeated them 1-0 in November 2024.

The attacking midfield trio of Forbs, Vetlesen and Diakhon should support Nicolo Tresoldi, who has already scored three Belgian Pro League goals this season. Tresoldi’s presence gives Brugge a genuine focal point, while the movement of the players behind him should allow the hosts to attack Villa’s defensive structure from multiple areas.

Leko is unlikely to abandon the aggressive attacking approach that has served Brugge well in Europe. The hosts have scored three or more goals in six of their last seven Champions League home matches, making their attacking threat particularly significant at Jan Breydelstadion. Brugge will also be encouraged by their excellent home European record, having lost just three of their last 22 continental matches at home.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Sabbe, Mechele, Lee, Seys; Potts, Vanaken; Forbs, Vetlesen, Diakhon; Tresoldi

Aston Villa

Aston Villa head into their Champions League opener with several selection issues, although Unai Emery has some intriguing options available. Brian Madjo is unavailable with an injury, joining Johan Manzambi and long-term absentee Amadou Onana on the sidelines. Madjo was also omitted from Villa’s Champions League squad despite scoring twice against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.

Joao Gomes is available for European competition despite serving a three-match domestic suspension, giving Emery an important midfield option. Leon Goretzka could also make his Villa debut after joining the club, while teenage attacker Ibrahim Mbaye and club-record signing Nicolas Jackson are both pushing for starting places.

Villa are expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation, with new first-choice goalkeeper Zion Suzuki set to make his Champions League debut. His appearance would make him the first Japanese goalkeeper to play in UEFA’s premier club competition.

The defensive line should feature Matty Cash, Victor Lindelöf, Pau Torres and Ian Maatsen. With Villa still adapting to several new players, maintaining their defensive shape will be crucial against a Club Brugge side that has already shown considerable attacking quality this season.

Boubacar Kamara and João Gomes should form the midfield double pivot. Kamara can provide defensive protection while Gomes offers greater energy and ball progression. Further forward, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendía and Hemming are expected to support Nicolas Jackson. Jackson’s pace and ability to attack space could be particularly valuable against a Brugge defence that is likely to push forward.

Villa’s tactical priority should be controlling the tempo and avoiding an unnecessarily open game. Brugge have an aggressive attacking style and have scored three or more goals in six of their last seven Champions League home matches, so Emery will need his midfield to protect the defence when possession is lost. At the same time, Villa can exploit the spaces created by Brugge’s attacking approach. Quick transitions involving McGinn, Buendía and Jackson could provide their clearest route to goal.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Buendia, Hemmings; Jackson

Key Stats

Club Brugge have won four of their opening five Belgian Pro League matches.

Aston Villa have failed to score in all three of their opening Premier League matches.

Club Brugge have scored at least three goals in six of their last seven Champions League home matches.

Villa have won two of the three previous meetings between the clubs.

Club Brugge have lost only three of their last 22 home matches in European competition.

Player to Watch

Nicolo Tresoldi

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The German international striker has made an excellent start to the domestic campaign, already scoring three Belgian Pro League goals and emerging as Brugge’s main attacking threat.

Tresoldi’s movement could be particularly important against a Villa defence that is still adapting to a significantly reshaped squad. His ability to occupy centre-backs while creating space for the attacking midfielders around him gives Ivan Leko’s side an effective focal point. The 22-year-old will also benefit from the creativity behind him, with Hans Vanaken, Hugo Vetlesen and Mamadou Diakhon capable of supplying him in and around the penalty area.

Villa’s recent goal drought adds another layer to the contest. While Emery’s side will be desperate to control the game, Brugge’s strong home record in Europe means Tresoldi should have opportunities to test the visitors’ defence. With three goals already this season, Tresoldi enters the Champions League opener in confident form and could be the player who makes the difference if Brugge manage to turn their home advantage into sustained attacking pressure.

Prediction

Club Brugge 2-1 Aston Villa

Villa’s European pedigree and Unai Emery’s experience make them difficult to dismiss, particularly in a competition where the Spanish coach has consistently produced strong results. However, their current form is a major concern.

Brugge are playing with considerably more confidence, possess an excellent home record in Europe and have already demonstrated strong attacking output this season. Villa should improve as their new squad develops greater cohesion, but this may come too early in the campaign.