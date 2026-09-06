Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Borussia Dortmund open their Champions League campaign at home as Villarreal visit from the struggling Spanish side.

Niko Kovac’s Borussia Dortmund have made a solid start to the 2026/27 Bundesliga campaign, picking up maximum points from their opening two matches. They began with a 2–0 victory over Hamburger SV at home, followed by a hard-fought win away at Hoffenheim over the weekend, as new signing Ethan Nwaneri forced an own goal from the visitors to snatch all three points.

Sitting second in the early league standings, the Champions League will be deemed important this term. Their recent form across all competitions reads three wins, one draw and one loss in their last five outings, suggesting they are building momentum heading into European action.

Villarreal have endured a mixed start to the 2026–27 season. The Spanish side are yet to register their first league victory, having drawn their opening two matches and suffering a narrow 1–0 defeat to Deportivo Alavés recently.

At the weekend, Inigo Perez’s men lost out to Deportivo La Coruna, courtesy of a late winner from former Borussia Dortmund man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Spanish side will now travel to Germany to kick-start their Champions League campaign against Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park, as Perez hopes for a positive beginning.

Team News and Tactics

Borussia Dortmund

Kovac has a whole host of players missing from action at the start of the season, and heading into the midweek encounter he will be without at least eight of his first-team stars. Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck are big misses, as is Ramy Bensebaini, while Samuel Inácio is also among the list of absentees.

With the options he has in his squad, Kovac might have to use a few of his regulars from the Bundesliga, as a back three of Joane Gahou, Anton and Filippo Mané are set to start. Julian Ryerson and Daniel Svensson are the expected wing-backs for Dortmund, while Felix Nmecha and Jobe Bellingham will operate in midfield.

Kovac could decide late on whether to start Nwaneri in this fixture, although the Arsenal loanee is likely to feature off the bench at some stage. Hence, Maximilian Beier and Konstantinos Karetsas will play in the attacking roles behind Serhou Guirassy, who will lead the line for Dortmund.

Probable lineup (3-4-2-1) – Kobel; Gadou, Anton, Mane; Ryerson, Bellingham, Nmecha, Svensson; Beier, Karetsas; Guirassy

Villarreal

As for Villarreal, Perez has a contrasting list of injuries and absentees compared to his counterpart Kovac, considering the Spanish side have no missing players and have a full squad to choose from.

The manager is likely to go with a standard 4-4-2 in this game, with Logan Costa and Portugal international Renato Veiga managing the central defence for the Spaniards. Alex Freeman and Sergi Cardona will play in the full-back roles, while Pape Gueye and Nathan Saliba will manage the midfield operation for Villarreal.

Former Arsenal star Nicolas Pepe will feature out wide on the right wing, with Alberto Moleiro on the left-hand side of the attack. Perez will continue with a two-man front line as the experienced duo of Ayoze Perez and Gerardo Moreno will lead the line for Villarreal against Dortmund.

Probable lineup (4-4-2) – Junior; Freeman, Costa, Veiga, Cardona; Pepe, Saliba, Gueye, Moleiro; Moreno, Perez

Key Stats

Dortmund have won their last three games across all competitions.

Dortmund have scored 16 goals in their last six games across all competitions.

Villarreal are winless in their last four games across all competitions.

Villarreal have one win from their last six games across all competitions.

Player to Watch

Ethan Nwaneri

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The Arsenal loanee made an immediate impact for Dortmund after forcing a late own goal to give his side all three points over the weekend. He is not expected to start this soon into his Dortmund career, although Kovac will use him as a big weapon off the bench.

Nwaneri still has plenty to prove, as Mikel Arteta will want the youngster to have a productive loan spell. Starting with the Champions League, Nwaneri could begin stamping his name on proceedings, and this game could be a good chance for him to make his mark.

Prediction

Borussia Dortmund 2–1 Villarreal

Villarreal are not in a good vein of form heading into midweek European competition, and given the pressure mounting on Perez, there could be a pragmatic approach in play. However, they might feel a bit of a quality gap when compared with Dortmund, which could be a major measuring point in this game.

Dortmund, who are finding their groove despite a host of injury-related absentees, will be confident heading into the game. The Germans are the favourites going into this midweek tie, as Kovac’s side are expected to kick-start their Champions League campaign with a win.