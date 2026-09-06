Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Preview: Prediction, Probable Lineups, Tactics, Team News & Key Stats

Real Madrid will kick-start their Champions League campaign with a home game against Italian giants Inter Milan.

Having suffered a defeat last time out, Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid will be eager to return to winning ways when they host Inter Milan. While Los Blancos would love to start their quest for their 16th UCL title with a win, the Serie A giants won’t make things any easier for them.

The home team were off to a flying start to the new season. They won each of their first three games against Espanyol, Real Sociedad and Malaga. However, they ended up losing 1-0 to Real Betis away from home.

It’s been five years now since they defeated Betis in their backyard. While Los Blancos dominated proceedings and created quite a few chances, they were not clinical enough. They will have to step up their game in the final third if they want to take down Inter.

Meanwhile, the visitors also made a promising start to the new season. They won 4-1 against Monza and secured a 1-0 win over Cagliari before squaring up against Napoli on Saturday.

While the initial phase of the game against Napoli wasn’t easy and they were trailing 2-0 around the 50th minute mark, Inter scripted an incredible comeback to win 3-2. This win will certainly give them a lot of confidence heading into this fixture. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Real Madrid

Aurelien Tchouameni (muscle), Eder Militao (thigh), Ferland Mendy (ligament), Raul Asencio (muscle), Thiago Pitarch (knee), Endrick (muscle), and Rodrygo (cruciate ligament) are all out injured, and on top of that, Arda Guler, Bernardo Silva and Eduardo Camavinga are all suspended for this fixture.

Jose Mourinho has a massive task at hand as he doesn’t have five of his first-team midfielders available for this fixture. His team will certainly line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, where Thibaut Courtois will be in goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marc Cucurella should be the full-backs, while Antonio Rudiger could pair up with Dean Huijsen in the heart of the defence.

Since the majority of his midfielders are not available, Mourinho could ask Jude Bellingham to drop into a deeper role and form the double pivot alongside skipper Federico Valverde. They will look to shield the backline and control the tempo of the game.

Brahim Diaz could take up the number ten role for this fixture, while Yan Diomande could make his first start on the right. Vinicius Junior will continue on the left, while Kylian Mbappe will be the one leading the line.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Bellingham; Diomande, Diaz, Vinicius Junior; Mbappe

Inter Milan

Djed Spence is back in training, but he is still unlikely to start here, while Federico Dimarco is a doubt after picking up a knee injury against Napoli.

Inter Milan will line up in a 3-5-2 formation, where Josep Martinez will be in goal. The back three will consist of Benjamin Pavard, Manuel Akanji, and Alessandro Bastoni.

The trio will look to keep things tight at the back, and they will receive significant support from Luis Henrique and Carlos Augusto, who will feature as the wing-backs.

In the centre of the park, Hakan Calhanoglu will take up the holding role, while Nicolo Barella and Petar Sucic will be in his support. The trio will look to ensure they dominate proceedings and control the tempo

In attack, Pio Esposito will start alongside skipper Lautaro Martinez.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Josep Martinez; Pavard, Akanji, Bastoni; Luis Henrique, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Esposito, Lautaro Martinez

Key Stats

Real Madrid are pushing for a record 16th UEFA Champions League title. They last won the competition back in 2024.

The two teams have faced each other on four occasions in the Champions League, and Real Madrid have won all four of those meetings.

The last time Inter played at the Bernabeu, they ended up losing 2-0.

Inter have failed to score in three out of the four meetings between the two teams.

Despite having an xG of 3.46 against Real Betis, the team in white ended up losing 1-0.

Player to Watch

Kylian Mbappe

Embed from Getty Imageswindow.gie=window.gie||function(c){(gie.q=gie.q||[]).push(c)};gie(function(){gie.widgets.load({id:’FjJaOeTHQ31ZuKGcfnti2g’,sig:’eD3cwpO6tysQC-FyS0eUNlra5awURJ-_iw3m9dJ7I3E=’,w:’594px’,h:’383px’,items:’2293552962′,caption: true ,tld:’com’,is360: false })});

Mbappe was off to a flying start in the new season with four goals in the first three league games. However, things didn’t really go according to plan for him against Real Betis. Not only did he miss a penalty, but he also failed to make the most of some big chances.

Following that disappointing performance against Betis, he will be hoping to get back on the scoresheet and help his team return to winning ways.

Prediction

Real Madrid 3-2 Inter Milan

Real Madrid will have home advantage, but Inter Milan’s comeback win over Napoli should give them plenty of confidence heading into this fixture. Mourinho’s side have also shown that they can create chances despite their recent defeat, and with players like Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in attack, they should pose a constant threat.

Inter’s attacking options could make this a very competitive contest, especially with Real Madrid missing several important players in midfield and defence. However, the home side should have enough quality to edge what could be an entertaining encounter. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-2 win for the home team.