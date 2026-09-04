Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig: Preview and Prediction.

RB Leipzig will look to make it two Bundesliga wins from two when they travel to face Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion on Saturday.

The two sides could hardly have made more contrasting starts to the campaign. Bremen suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at Freiburg, while Leipzig swept aside Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0 to immediately signal their ambitions. Daniel Thioune’s Werder Bremen endured a difficult opening weekend, falling 4-1 to Freiburg after conceding four times before eventually finding a consolation goal in the 76th minute.

That result extended a worrying league sequence, with Bremen now winless in their last five Bundesliga matches, losing four and drawing one. Their DFB-Pokal campaign did at least begin positively, with a 3-0 victory over Luneburger Hansa, but the Bundesliga remains the priority and Bremen have plenty to improve.

The return to the Weserstadion could provide some encouragement, although their recent home record offers little comfort. Bremen have won just one of their last 12 matches at home, losing seven during that period. They also failed to score in five of those fixtures and conceded at least twice on eight occasions.

Perhaps most concerning of all is their record against Saturday’s opponents. Bremen are winless in their last 13 meetings with Leipzig, a run that includes nine defeats. Leipzig, meanwhile, could not have asked for a better opening to the season. Martin Demichelis’s side defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0 on the opening weekend, following that with a stunning 6-0 DFB-Pokal victory over Eintracht Trier. The two results have already produced two clean sheets, as many as Leipzig managed across their previous eight competitive fixtures.

The early form will only increase expectations that Leipzig can challenge Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title. Their attacking quality is particularly encouraging, with the visitors also demonstrating an ability to score freely away from home. Leipzig scored 15 goals across their final nine away matches of last season, finding the net at least twice in five of those games. However, Demichelis will be wary of complacency. Leipzig won seven of their opening nine league fixtures last season before their form eventually became less consistent.

Bremen need to find a way to disrupt Leipzig’s aggressive pressing and quick transitions. Thioune’s side cannot afford to surrender possession cheaply, particularly in central areas where Leipzig can immediately attack the space behind the midfield. Leipzig, meanwhile, should look to dominate territory and force Bremen’s defensive line backwards.

Their wide players will be important in stretching Bremen’s shape, while quick combinations around the edge of the box could create openings against a defence that already conceded four times last weekend. Bremen’s best route to goal may come through transitions and set pieces. If they can turn the contest into a physical battle and prevent Leipzig from establishing sustained pressure, they could make the visitors uncomfortable.

The hosts have not beaten Leipzig in their last 13 encounters, while a defeat on Saturday would represent their 10th loss in 14 meetings between the clubs. Leipzig will also be aiming for their first away Bundesliga victory in three matches. The visitors have both current momentum and historical dominance on their side. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen will be without Felix Agu, Jens Stage, Justin Njinmah, and long-term absentee Keke Topp. Agu is sidelined with a calf problem, while Stage suffered a serious thigh injury and is expected to be out for several months. There is also a fitness doubt over Senne Lynen, who was forced off against Freiburg. However, Daniel Thioune remains optimistic about his availability.

Thioune is expected to use a 4-3-3 formation, with Karl Hein in goal. The defensive line should feature Arthur, Amos Pieper, Marco Friedl, and Olivier Deman. New signing Arthur is a genuine option to start at right-back after joining on loan from Bayer Leverkusen.

In midfield, Ludovit Reis should be joined by Lynen and Chuki, although Lynen’s fitness will need to be assessed before kick-off. Chuki impressed after being used in midfield against Freiburg and gives Thioune an energetic option in the centre. The attacking trio should consist of Eren Dinkci, Niclas Fullkrug and Marco Grull. Füllkrug is expected to lead the line, particularly with Topp unavailable until January.

Bremen’s main tactical objective will be to improve their defensive organisation after conceding four goals at Freiburg. Against a Leipzig side that registered more than 20 shots and an xG above four in their opening victory, Bremen will need to be far more compact and disciplined.

The hosts should look to use their wingers to attack Leipzig’s full-backs and create opportunities for Füllkrug inside the box. However, losing Stage removes an important physical presence from midfield, making the battle for central control even more significant.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Hein; Arthur, Pieper, Friedl, Deman; Reis, Lynen, Chuki; Dinkci, Fullkrug, Grull

RB Leipzig

Leipzig head into Saturday’s trip to Bremen with some selection concerns despite their excellent opening-day victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach. Rocco Reitz has suffered a thigh injury and is expected to miss the fixture, while Brajan Gruda is also doubtful after picking up ankle and rib problems.

Martin Demichelis is therefore likely to make at least one change to his midfield. Nicolas Seiwald and Ezechiel Banzuzi should retain their places, while the absence of Reitz could open the door for another option in central midfield.

The visitors are expected to continue with a 4-3-3 formation, with Maarten Vandevoordt in goal. Ridle Baku should start at right-back, with Willi Orban and Castello Lukeba continuing their partnership in central defence. David Raum is expected to operate on the left.

In midfield, Seiwald and Banzuzi should provide the defensive and physical foundation, while the third midfield position could depend on Gruda’s fitness and Demichelis’s preferred balance. There is also considerable interest surrounding Christopher Nkunku. The summer arrival from AC Milan was introduced against Gladbach and immediately provided an assist for Leipzig’s third goal. Demichelis has confirmed that Nkunku is ready to start, although the final decision will depend on the player’s condition.

If Gruda is unavailable, Nkunku could therefore move into the starting XI, adding considerable creativity and experience to Leipzig’s attack. Up front, Tidiam Gomis, Antonio Nusa, and Brajan Gruda were initially expected to continue together after an excellent opening weekend. Gomis provided two assists against Gladbach, while Nusa scored and was one of Leipzig’s standout performers. Current team news, however, makes Gruda’s involvement uncertain.

Leipzig’s main tactical objective will be to maintain the intensity that produced more than 20 shots and an expected-goals figure above four in their opening Bundesliga match. Against a Bremen side that conceded four goals last weekend, Leipzig should look to press aggressively, win possession high up the pitch and attack quickly through their wide forwards.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Reitz, Seiwald, Banzuzi; Gruda, Gomis, Nusa

Key Stats

RB Leipzig have won their opening Bundesliga match 3-0, while Werder Bremen began the season with a 4-1 defeat to Freiburg.

Leipzig have scored nine goals without reply across their opening two competitive matches this season, following their 3-0 Bundesliga win with a 6-0 DFB-Pokal victory.

Leipzig are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Bremen, winning three and drawing three. Their most recent meeting ended in a 2-1 Leipzig victory in April 2026.

Werder Bremen have struggled badly at the Weserstadion against Leipzig, failing to beat them there since May 2019. Since then, Bremen have drawn twice and lost four of their six home meetings with Leipzig.

The attacking contrast is already clear: Leipzig registered 25 shots and 11 on target in their 3-0 win over Gladbach, compared with Bremen’s 9 shots and three on target in their 4-1 defeat at Freiburg.

Player to Watch

Tidiam Gomis

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The French forward provided two assists in Leipzig’s 3-0 victory, demonstrating his ability to influence the game beyond simply scoring goals. Gomis’s pace, movement and ability to attack space could be particularly dangerous against a Bremen defence that conceded four goals to Freiburg last weekend. Leipzig should have opportunities to transition quickly, and Gomis can exploit gaps when Bremen’s defensive line is stretched.

His creativity will also be important. With Antonio Nusa providing another direct attacking threat, Leipzig have the ability to overload Bremen’s defence from both sides and create space for Gomis to move into central areas. Given Leipzig’s excellent start including a 3-0 Bundesliga win and a 6-0 cup victory as Gomis enters the fixture with considerable confidence. His combination of pace and final-third creativity could make him one of the biggest problems for Bremen’s defence.

Prediction

Werder Bremen 1-3 RB Leipzig

Werder Bremen’s home advantage could help them produce a more competitive performance than they managed at Freiburg, but their recent record at the Weserstadion and prolonged struggles against Leipzig are difficult to overlook.

Leipzig have already demonstrated excellent defensive organisation and attacking efficiency this season. Their 3-0 victory over Gladbach was followed by a six-goal cup demolition, suggesting Demichelis has his side playing with considerable confidence. Bremen should create a few opportunities, but Leipzig’s superior quality should ultimately tell.