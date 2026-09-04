Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich: Preview and Prediction

FC Schalke 04 will host their first Bundesliga home fixture since 2023 when they welcome reigning champions Bayern Munich to the Veltins-Arena on Saturday.

The hosts will be desperate to make their return to the top flight a memorable one after a disappointing opening-day defeat, but they face arguably the toughest possible opponent. Bayern, meanwhile, have already demonstrated their attacking strength and arrive in excellent form.

Miron Muslic’s Schalke returned to the Bundesliga after winning the 2. Bundesliga title last season, but their comeback began with a difficult afternoon at Augsburg. Die Knappen suffered a 3-0 defeat, although the result requires some context. Schalke were reduced to 10 men when Ron Schallenberg was sent off with the score still at 1-0, making it considerably harder for them to recover.

Schalke generated 2.10 expected goals despite the defeat, suggesting they possess enough attacking quality to trouble Bundesliga defences when they can maintain possession and create chances. The Veltins-Arena should also provide a major boost. This will be Schalke’s first Bundesliga home game since 2023, and the atmosphere is expected to be intense as supporters celebrate their return to Germany’s top flight.

However, the historical record against Bayern Munich is extremely concerning. Schalke have lost their last 12 meetings with the Bavarians, making an upset particularly difficult to envisage and Die Roten are already firing

Bayern Munich have started their title defence in emphatic fashion as Vincent Kompany’s side destroyed Stuttgart 5-1 on the opening Bundesliga weekend, with four different Bayern players finding the net alongside a VfB Stuttgart own goal.

The result demonstrated the depth of Bayern’s attacking threat. Luis Diaz, Michael Olise, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Dayot Upamecano all scored, highlighting the number of avenues through which the champions can hurt opponents. Bayern then followed that victory with a 4-1 win over Osnabruck in the DFB-Pokal, putting them on the verge of a fourth consecutive competitive victory.

Their away form is another major source of confidence. Bayern have remained unbeaten away from home in domestic competition throughout 2026, making a difficult assignment even tougher for Schalke. Schalke’s biggest challenge will be containing Bayern’s movement in the final third. Muslic cannot allow his midfield to become disconnected from the defence, particularly against Bayern’s ability to create numerical advantages around the penalty area.

The hosts are likely to adopt a compact shape without the ball and attempt to transition quickly when possession is recovered. Their 2.10 xG against Augsburg suggests they can create opportunities, but they will need to be far more clinical against Bayern. The Bavarian giants should dominate possession and look to move Schalke’s defensive block from side to side before exploiting spaces centrally.

The visitors’ full-backs and wide attackers could be especially important, as stretching Schalke’s backline should create opportunities for runners arriving from midfield. The head-to-head record is almost entirely one-sided as Bayern have won 12 consecutive meetings with Schalke, meaning the hosts have not beaten the champions in their recent history.

That sequence will inevitably add psychological pressure, but Schalke can take encouragement from playing at home for the first time this season. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Schalke 04

Schalke will be without several important midfield options for their first Bundesliga home game of the season. Ayman Gulasi is injured, while Ron Schallenberg is suspended following his red card against Augsburg. Kenan Karaman is also a doubt with a hip problem.

These absences could force Miron Muslic to reshuffle his midfield, with Satoshi Tanaka and Soufiane El-Faouzi expected to occupy the central positions. They will have a difficult task against Bayern’s technically superior midfield and will need to remain disciplined when the champions have possession.

Schalke are expected to use a 3-4-3 formation, with Loris Karius in goal. Timo Becker, Nikola Katic, and Hasan Kurucay should form the back three, with the defensive trio likely to remain compact and protect the central areas. The wing-back positions should be occupied by Dejan Ljubicic and Robin Gosens.

Both players will have significant defensive responsibilities against Bayern’s wide threats but could also provide Schalke with an outlet during counter-attacks. Adrian Gantenbein remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury. Further forward, Adil Aouchiche and Junior Adamu are expected to operate behind the central striker. Their movement will be important if Schalke are to exploit the spaces Bayern inevitably leave when committing players forward.

Bryan Lasme remains sidelined with a calf injury, meaning Moussa Sylla should lead the attack. Sylla will need to hold the ball up effectively and make intelligent runs behind Bayern’s defensive line whenever Schalke win possession. Tactically, Muslic’s side will likely prioritise defensive compactness and quick transitions. Schalke cannot afford to engage Bayern in an open, end-to-end contest, particularly given the champions’ nine goals across their opening two competitive fixtures.

The hosts’ best opportunities could come from winning the ball in midfield and immediately releasing Gosens, Ljubicic or the attacking trio into space. Their ability to remain organised while still offering a threat on the counter will be crucial. With Schallenberg suspended and Gulasi injured, Schalke’s midfield depth is a particular concern. If Bayern establish control centrally, the hosts could spend long periods defending deep.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Karius; Becker, Katic, Kurucay; Ljubicic, Tanaka, El-Faouzi, Gosens; Aouchiche, Adamu; Sylla

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich head into Saturday’s clash with a strong squad, although Serge Gnabry remains unavailable as he continues to build match fitness after returning to team training. Jamal Musiala is also a doubt following his recent neurological issue, despite returning to training well.

Vincent Kompany is therefore expected to retain the 4-2-3-1 formation that has served Bayern well during their excellent start to the season. Manuel Neuer should continue in goal, with Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic providing the midfield platform in front of a back four consisting of Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, and Nathaniel Brown.

Kimmich will be particularly important in controlling the tempo and helping Bayern break down what could be a deep Schalke defensive block. Pavlovic’s ability to progress possession and support the press should complement him well. With Musiala potentially unavailable, Michael Olise, Ismael Saibari, and Luis Diaz are expected to operate behind Harry Kane. Olise provides creativity and one-on-one ability from the right, while Diaz offers direct running and a significant goal threat from the opposite flank.

Saibari could occupy the central attacking-midfield role and will be tasked with finding pockets of space between Schalke’s midfield and back three. His movement could be particularly important if the newly-promoted club sit deep.

Kane remains the focal point of Bayern’s attack. The England captain’s ability to drop into midfield, link play and then arrive in the penalty area gives Schalke’s three centre-backs a difficult decision whenever Bayern build attacks centrally. Bayern are likely to dominate possession and use their wide players to stretch Schalke’s 3-4-3. The positioning of Laimer and Brown will also be important, as both full-backs can advance to create additional width and overload the visitors’ defensive shape.

The main tactical danger for Bayern will be Schalke’s counter-attacks. With both full-backs potentially pushing forward, Upamecano and Kim will need to maintain their positioning and prevent Sylla and Adamu from exploiting space in transition.

Given Bayern’s emphatic 5-1 Bundesliga victory over Stuttgart followed by their 4-1 DFB-Pokal win over Osnabruck, confidence should be extremely high. Kompany will expect his side to control the contest from the opening whistle.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Brown; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Saibari, Diaz; Kane

Key Stats

Bayern Munich opened the Bundesliga season with a 5-1 victory over Stuttgart, immediately going top of the table.

Schalke lost their opening league match 3-0 to Augsburg, leaving them without a goal after Matchday 1.

Bayern Munich have won 12 consecutive meetings with Schalke.

Bayern Munich scored 122 Bundesliga goals last season, averaging around 3.6 goals per game across their title-winning campaign.

Bayern Munich are unbeaten away from home in domestic competition during 2026, while Schalke return to the Bundesliga having gone 14 home league matches unbeaten in their promotion-winning 2. Bundesliga campaign.

Player to Watch

Harry Kane

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The England captain remains the focal point of Bayern’s attack and arrives in excellent form after scoring a brace in the 4-1 DFB-Pokal victory over Osnabruck. Kane’s ability to drop deep, link play and then attack the penalty area makes him particularly difficult for Schalke’s three-man defence to handle. With Michael Olise, Ismael Saibari, and Luis Diaz expected to operate behind him, Bayern have plenty of players capable of supplying him.

There is also an interesting personal milestone in this fixture. Kane is set to face Schalke for the first time and has scored against every other Bundesliga club he has previously played. He currently has 98 Bundesliga goals in 95 appearances, leaving him just two short of the 100-goal landmark.

Schalke conceded three times against Augsburg in their opening game, and they will have to remain extremely disciplined around the penalty area to prevent Kane from finding the space he needs. After failing to score in Bayern’s 5-1 league victory over Stuttgart, Kane has already responded with two goals in midweek. A first Bundesliga goal of the season at Veltins-Arena would be the ideal continuation.

Prediction

Schalke 04 1-4 Bayern Munich

Schalke should be significantly more competitive at Veltins-Arena, particularly with a full-strength XI and the energy of their home crowd behind them. However, Bayern Munich’s quality is simply overwhelming.

The champions have already scored nine goals in their first two competitive matches, while their attacking depth means Schalke cannot afford to focus exclusively on one player. The hosts should create a few chances, but Bayern’s control, movement and finishing quality should eventually produce a comfortable victory.