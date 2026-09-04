Juventus vs AC Milan: Preview and Prediction

Juventus and AC Milan renew their rivalry for the new season as the two teams face their first big test of the campaign so far in Turin.

Juventus kicked off their season with a nervy win over newly promoted Frosinone, with a first-half Gleison Bremer goal enough to settle the clash. They fared better in the second match and their first on home soil, as goals from Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners secured all three points. However, Luciano Spalletti’s side are now set for their first major test as they host AC Milan in Turin.

The two teams were involved in a disappointing end to the previous season, with Milan’s sudden drop in form in the final weeks also impacting Juventus’s finish outside the Champions League places. In the context of the Serie A campaign, this could be their first big opportunity to halt a rival in their tracks, as Milan bring a significant challenge to Turin.

Meanwhile, AC Milan have enjoyed a bright start under new manager Ruben Amorim, with two wins from their opening two Serie A matches. The Rossoneri began their campaign with an away victory over Torino in Turin, followed by a comfortable win against Venezia.

Star striker and summer signing Goncalo Ramos scored his first goal for the club as Milan continued their improved form under Amorim. However, this trip back to Turin will be a major test of character for the Portuguese coach as he takes on one of Italy’s most experienced tacticians, Spalletti.

Team News & Tactics

Juventus

Compared to his AC Milan counterpart, Luciano Spalletti has a rather long list of absentees ahead of this huge clash in Turin. Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, and Jeff Ekhator are certainly out for this match, while Weston McKennie, Andrea Cambiaso, and Edon Zhegrova are all doubts, with late assessments expected to determine their availability.

Spalletti could also make several selection decisions based on the integration of new arrivals and the form of players such as Jeremie Boga and Nicolas Gonzalez, with the duo likely to be preferred in the attacking setup. Zeki Celik is expected to start at left-back, while Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer and Jhon Lucumi are likely to complete the backline for the Bianconeri.

Douglas Luiz could start alongside Manuel Locatelli in midfield. Francisco Conceicao will feature on the right, and while the aforementioned Gonzalez and Boga complete the attacking setup, Randal Kolo Muani will lead the line for Juventus.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumi, Celik; Luiz, Locatelli; Conceicao, Gonzalez, Boga; Kolo Muani

AC Milan

Ruben Amorim does not have many concerns regarding squad fitness and absentees, with only Fikayo Tomori listed as a doubt. The English defender is now set to be reintegrated following his inability to secure a move away from the club during the window.

The Portuguese manager is expected to persist with a back three of Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, and Mario Gila. Samuel Chukwueze and Pervis Estupinan have performed well in the wing-back roles so far, and Amorim is likely to continue with those options, as he is with his midfield.

Veteran Luka Modric remains a mainstay in the team, and following the change in personnel during the window, Yunus Musah will start alongside the Croatian playmaker. Goncalo Ramos will lead the line, while the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Alphadjo Cisse are expected to start behind the Portuguese striker.

Probable lineup (3-4-2-1): Maignan; Pavlovic, De Winter, Gila; Chukwueze, Musah, Modric, Estupinan; Rabiot, Cisse; Ramos

Key Stats

Juventus are undefeated in 11 of their last 12 matches in Serie A.

Juventus have not conceded a goal in Serie A this season.

AC Milan have failed to score in any of their last six league meetings against Juventus.

AC Milan have not scored at the Allianz Stadium in over three years.

Player to Watch

Goncalo Ramos

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In the previous match, Ramos was the focal point, and he finds himself in the spotlight once again for this tasty encounter with Juventus, which could help him make another statement. Having faced Torino and Venezia so far, the Rossoneri star striker now faces one of the sternest tests available in the league.

He will be Milan’s main threat going forward and could pose a problem for the Juventus defence, as he is someone the Bianconeri backline will mark closely. Overall, this is a great test of character for both Milan and Ramos, as a performance strong enough to win the game for the Rossoneri would go a long way towards establishing the Portuguese as one of the best forwards in Serie A.

Prediction

Juventus 1-2 AC Milan

Juventus have shown two different performances so far this season: a nervy win followed by a more comfortable display. However, they could be severely tested by this Rossoneri side, as Juventus may struggle to contain their fluidity, even at home.

Milan remain somewhat underappreciated under Amorim, and this is another game where the Portuguese manager is likely to view it as a major test of character. Based on the performances from both teams so far, Milan could edge a win in Turin, although they are likely to concede at least once in the process.