Inter Milan vs Napoli: Preview and Prediction

Inter Milan welcome Napoli to the Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday in an early-season Serie A heavyweight clash between two sides expected to compete for the Scudetto.

The hosts have made a perfect start to their title defence, winning both league fixtures, while Napoli arrive looking to recover from a damaging home defeat to Como.

Cristian Chivu’s Inter have wasted little time demonstrating why they remain among the favourites for domestic honours. The Nerazzurri opened the campaign with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Monza before grinding out a 1-0 win away to Cagliari last weekend. Hakan Calhanoglu scored the only goal in Sardinia, although Inter created enough opportunities to have won by a considerably larger margin.

Two victories from two matches give Chivu’s side the perfect platform ahead of their first major test of the campaign. Inter’s attacking options remain formidable, but their early defensive record is arguably just as encouraging. After conceding once against Monza, they produced a clean sheet at Cagliari and successfully controlled the match despite not being at their most clinical in front of goal.

Playing at home should provide another advantage. Inter will expect to control possession, press Napoli high and use their wing-backs to stretch the visitors’ defensive shape. Napoli’s start has been considerably more turbulent since Massimiliano Allegri replaced Antonio Conte during the summer and began his reign positively with a 2-0 victory over Genoa. However, that momentum disappeared last weekend when Napoli suffered a surprising 2-1 home defeat to Como.

The result has inevitably placed early pressure on Allegri. Napoli remain capable of challenging at the top of Serie A, but their performance against Como highlighted some of the difficulties involved in transitioning to a new manager and tactical approach.

Napoli will need considerably greater defensive discipline against Inter, while their forwards must be more efficient when opportunities arrive. They cannot afford to allow Inter to dominate territory for long periods. The midfield could ultimately determine the outcome and Inter possess an experienced and technically excellent central unit, with Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella, and Piotr Zielinski capable of controlling possession and changing the tempo.

Napoli will need to disrupt that rhythm without becoming too passive. Allegri is likely to favour a more pragmatic approach, with his team attempting to remain compact before exploiting spaces during transitions. Inter’s wing-backs will also be crucial. Their positioning can force Napoli’s wide players deep, creating numerical advantages around the visitors’ penalty area.

At the other end, Napoli’s ability to attack the spaces behind those wing-backs could offer their best route to goal. Interestingly, the recent head-to-head record is remarkably balanced as across the last 45 Serie A meetings, both Inter and Napoli have recorded 15 victories, with the remaining 15 matches ending in draws. The most recent league meeting at the Giuseppe Meazza also ended without a winner, with the sides playing out a 2-2 draw in January 2026.

The Nerazzurri have won their opening two league fixtures, while Napoli have already suffered a defeat and will need to improve significantly if they are to leave Milan with points. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Inter Milan

Inter Milan head into this early-season heavyweight clash with a relatively strong squad, although Djed Spence remains a slight fitness concern following his summer move from Tottenham Hotspur. John Stones and Curtis Jones both came off the bench against Cagliari last weekend and provide Cristian Chivu with additional options.

Inter are expected to maintain their 3-5-2 formation, with Josep Martinez starting in goal. Benjamin Pavard, Manuel Akanji, and Alessandro Bastoni should form the three-man defence, combining physical strength with Bastoni’s ability to progress the ball from the back.

The midfield should feature Luis Henrique, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Petar Sucic, and Federico Dimarco. Calhanoglu will be the primary controller from deep, while Barella provides energy and aggressive forward movement. Sucic offers another progressive option and could be important when Inter attempt to break through Napoli’s midfield block.

The wing-backs will again be central to Chivu’s system. Luis Henrique should operate on the right, while Dimarco provides Inter’s main attacking outlet from the left. Both will be expected to push high in possession but recover quickly when Napoli win the ball.

Up front, Pio Esposito should line up alongside captain Lautaro Martinez. Lautaro remains Inter’s most dangerous attacking player, while Esposito’s physical presence gives the Argentine greater freedom to drift into deeper areas and link play.

Inter’s biggest tactical advantage should come from their ability to create numerical superiority in midfield. When one of the centre-backs steps forward, the Nerazzurri can overload Napoli centrally before switching play towards their advancing wing-backs.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Josep Martinez; Pavard, Akanji, Bastoni; Luis Henrique, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Esposito, Lautaro Martinez

SSC Napoli

Napoli will be without Alessandro Buongiorno, Luca Marianucci, and Scott McTominay, while new signing Benoit Badiashile remains a doubt. Alex Meret is expected to continue in goal.

Massimiliano Allegri is likely to retain his 4-3-3 formation, with Meret protected by Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Rafa Marin, and Mathias Olivera. With Buongiorno unavailable, Rrahmani will be particularly important in organising a defence facing Inter’s dangerous attacking unit.

The midfield trio should consist of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka and Kevin De Bruyne. Lobotka will provide the control from deep, while Anguissa’s physicality will be crucial in dealing with Inter’s powerful midfield. De Bruyne is expected to operate in a more advanced role, using his passing range and movement to create opportunities.

In attack, Matteo Politano should start on the right, with Noa Lang providing width on the opposite flank. Rasmus Hojlund is expected to lead the line and will be tasked with occupying Inter’s centre-backs and providing a focal point for Napoli’s attacks.

Napoli’s biggest challenge will be maintaining their defensive shape without becoming too passive. Inter’s wing-backs can create overloads in wide areas, so Politano and Lang will need to contribute defensively when required.

With McTominay unavailable, De Bruyne’s creativity becomes even more important. Napoli will need to transition quickly from midfield and make the most of their opportunities, particularly given Inter’s ability to control possession for extended periods.

After the disappointing home defeat to Como, Allegri will demand a much more disciplined performance. Napoli have enough quality to cause Inter problems, but avoiding another slow start will be crucial at home.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, De Bruyne; Politano, Hojlund, Lang

Key Stats

Inter Milan have won both of their opening Serie A matches, beating Monza 4-1 and Cagliari 1-0, while Napoli have won one and lost one.

Inter Milan are averaging 2.5 goals per game after two league matches, compared with 1.5 for Napoli.

Inter Milan are averaging 17 shots per match, almost exactly double Napoli’s 8.5.

Inter are averaging 67.7% possession, compared with Napoli’s 48.2%, while also averaging 696 passes per game against Napoli’s 474.5.

The most recent Serie A meeting at the Giuseppe Meazza ended 2-2 in January 2026.

Player to Watch

Lautaro Martinez

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The Inter captain has already been heavily involved in his side’s attacking play this season. In the 1-0 victory over Cagliari, Martinez attempted 10 shots and created two chances, although he was unable to find the net. That lack of a goal could make him even more dangerous against Napoli. Inter have scored five times across their opening two league matches, and the Argentine remains the focal point of their attack alongside Pio Esposito.

Napoli’s defensive vulnerabilities were exposed in their 2-1 defeat to Como, while Inter have shown considerably greater control during their perfect start. Martinez’s movement across the front line should therefore be crucial as Inter look to exploit spaces between the away side’s centre-backs.

With Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella, and Federico Dimarco capable of supplying him, Martinez should receive plenty of opportunities to attack the penalty area. His finishing will be particularly important in what could be a tight tactical battle between two genuine title contenders.

Prediction

Inter Milan 2-1 SSC Napoli

Napoli should provide Inter with a much sterner examination than either Monza or Cagliari, particularly after Massimiliano Allegri has had a full week to address the problems exposed against Como.

Nevertheless, Inter’s early-season form, home advantage and greater consistency make them the favourites. Napoli have enough quality to score, but the home side’s midfield control and ability to create overloads from wide areas should eventually prove decisive.