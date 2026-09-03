Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur: Preview and Prediction

Tottenham, desperate to showcase their credentials and quality, travel to the City Ground to face a stern test of character against Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest are up and running following an energetic performance against Liverpool at Anfield after two disappointing results to begin their season. Oliver Glasner’s reign has not had the ideal start, with Forest losing their opening Premier League game and being knocked out of the EFL Cup in the second round, with Leeds United benefiting on both occasions.

Having already come under some pressure, the Austrian took his team to a familiar setting at Anfield, where Forest had emerged victorious on their previous two visits. Dan Ndoye’s first-half goal was cancelled out by an Alexander Isak strike in the second half. Just when Liverpool appeared to have gained momentum for the first time in the game, Forest were awarded a penalty soon after conceding the equaliser.

Morgan Gibbs-White converted from the spot, and while Forest seemed destined for a hat-trick of wins at Anfield, a late strike from Daniel Munoz ensured the points were shared. Forest now return to the City Ground to face another perceived big-six side in Tottenham, although they have enjoyed a superior record against the North Londoners of late.

Tottenham, following a summer of unprecedented spending to rebuild their squad, have not made the best start to the season. Fans expected far more from this team following two consecutive 17th-place finishes, but Spurs have so far only disappointed their supporters.

Following a heavy 3-0 defeat away to Brentford in their opening match, Spurs fans hoped for a change of fortune at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, continuing a theme from last season, Tottenham lost their first home match of the campaign as Newcastle United got the better of them.

Matthias Jaissle’s men put in a clinical second-half display to undo the positives from Spurs’ first-half performance. Goals from Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa proved enough to secure all three points, leaving Spurs without a point or a goal from their opening two league matches and second from bottom in the Premier League table.

Team News and Tactics

Nottingham Forest

Oliver Glasner has few fitness concerns within his squad, with Nicolo Savona the only confirmed absentee through injury. Ibrahim Sangare had a minor calf issue that saw him miss the trip to Anfield last weekend and will be assessed before kick-off to determine whether he can feature in the squad.

Sangare remains a key piece of the midfield puzzle, but the performances of Xaver Schlager and James McAtee at Anfield will have encouraged the manager. The only change from the lineup that faced Liverpool could see new arrival Daniel Munoz replace Ola Aina at right wing-back.

The former Crystal Palace star was brought in to provide a player familiar with the wide position, and Glasner may have played a significant part in the move. Neco Williams will retain his place on the other flank, while the back three of Jair Cunha, Nikola Milenkovic, and Murillo should start against Spurs.

With the midfield likely to remain intact, the attacking setup should also feature the same personnel as in the previous game. Igor Jesus will lead the line, with Gibbs-White and Ndoye providing support behind the central striker.

Probable lineup (3-4-2-1): Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Williams; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Jesus

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham had a mixed deadline day to conclude their transfer window, as they lost the race to sign Iliman Ndiaye while allowing Kevin Danso to join Sunderland. Instead, they signed Chelsea duo Tosin Adarabioyo on a permanent deal, while Mykhailo Mudryk arrived on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

There are doubts over whether either player will start for Spurs against Forest, with Tosin certainly viewed as a backup option in defence. The same could be said of Mudryk ahead of this clash, as Roberto De Zerbi is expected to make a few alterations.

In the background, a few key players have returned from injury, including Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus. The latter came off the bench against Newcastle United but is unlikely to start on Saturday, although Savio could feature.

The Brazilian did not play against Newcastle United because of muscle fatigue but should be fit for the weekend. Dominic Solanke could come into the squad, which could see Omar Marmoush move into a role on the left side of the attack.

That said, the midfield setup may remain unchanged, as could the backline, with Andrew Robertson likely to continue ahead of Destiny Udogie at left-back.

Probable lineup (4-2-3-1): Kinsky; Porro, van Hecke, van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Bentancur; Savio, Mateus Fernandes, Marmoush; Solanke

Key Stats

Nottingham Forest have struggled at the City Ground recently, winning only one of their last 12 Premier League home fixtures.

Morgan Gibbs-White has been the primary creative force for the Garibaldi, directly contributing to 17 Premier League goals in 2026.

Since the start of the 2025/26 season, Spurs have conceded the opening goal in 22 fixtures and failed to win any of those matches.

Seven of Tottenham’s 10 top-flight victories have come away from home.

Oliver Glasner went 12 Premier League games unbeaten with Crystal Palace between April and September 2025; however, since October, only Scott Parker (18) has lost more Premier League games than the Austrian (16).

Player to Watch

Savio

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The Brazilian winger made his high-profile move to Tottenham last week and got on the scoresheet on his debut for the club in the EFL Cup against Charlton Athletic. However, there is a clear difference between playing lower-league opposition and competing in the Premier League, where Spurs have disappointed so far.

Savio brings fresh energy to Tottenham’s attack, but his move from Manchester City also comes with considerable pressure due to his substantial price tag. He will be expected to perform immediately, and this trip to Forest will provide him with both a great opportunity to shine and a stern examination of his quality.

Prediction

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have struggled badly to make an impact in their first two league matches, and Roberto De Zerbi will hope for a change of fortunes this weekend. However, the trip to the City Ground could prove a difficult test for Spurs, and one they may not be able to win for several reasons.

Forest have grown in stature under Oliver Glasner, and the players have shown plenty of composure in adapting to the Austrian tactician’s system. Their attacking unit is beginning to understand how to play together and get the best from one another, which could be further demonstrated against Spurs in a game Forest are expected to win by a narrow margin.