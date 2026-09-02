VfB Stuttgart vs FC Koln: Preview and Prediction.

VfB Stuttgart welcome FC Koln to the MHPArena on Friday as both sides look to build momentum in the early stages of the Bundesliga season.

The two teams arrive after contrasting opening weekends. Stuttgart suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich, while newly promoted Koln produced an impressive comeback victory against Hoffenheim. Despite that difference in results, this fixture presents Stuttgart with the perfect opportunity to respond in front of their home supporters.

Sebastian Hoeness will be keen to ensure Stuttgart’s opening-day defeat does not define their season. A 5-1 loss against Bayern Munich was certainly damaging, but facing the reigning champions in the opening fixture was arguably one of the toughest possible assignments. Stuttgart had previously shown their quality by defeating Bayer Leverkusen and comfortably beating Hansa Rostock 4-0 in the DFB-Pokal.

The bigger concern is defensive consistency as Stuttgart have conceded at least two goals in 10 of their last 16 competitive matches, suggesting that defensive organisation remains an area Hoeness must address. Against Bayern, they were punished ruthlessly, but the manager will expect a much stronger display against a newly promoted opponent.

The MHPArena has become a difficult venue for visiting teams. Stuttgart lost only three domestic matches at home last season, winning 13 and drawing three. They also kept eight clean sheets and scored at least twice in nine of those fixtures.

Koln could hardly have asked for a better beginning to their Bundesliga return. After struggling during the latter stages of the 2025/26 campaign, where they won only two of their final 15 matches, Koln showed excellent character in their opening fixture by coming from behind twice to defeat TSG Hoffenheim 3-2. That victory followed a 2-1 DFB-Pokal success over Wurzburger Kickers, giving Rene Wagner’s side two competitive wins from two matches.

But Koln’s away record remains a concern and their cup victory was their first away success in 14 matches, a sequence that included seven defeats. They also conceded at least two goals in nine of those fixtures. Travelling to a Stuttgart side that traditionally performs strongly at home will therefore represent a major test.

The head-to-head record provides encouragement for the hosts as Stuttgart won both Bundesliga meetings against Koln during the 2025/26 season, including a 3-1 victory at the MHPArena in February. Overall, Stuttgart have defeated Koln in five of their last seven encounters and remain unbeaten against the Billy Goats during that period.

Koln’s best route to success will be through direct attacking transitions. Their comeback against Hoffenheim demonstrated resilience, and Dallinga’s movement in the final third could trouble Stuttgart if the hosts push too many players forward. The visitors will likely defend deeper and attempt to frustrate Stuttgart before exploiting gaps. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

VfB Stuttgart

Stuttgart head into Friday’s fixture with several injury concerns, particularly in attacking areas. Justin Diehl with a thigh injury and Nikolas Nartey nursing a hamstring injury remain unavailable, while centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou is also sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Despite the disappointing defeat against Bayern Munich, Sebastian Hoeness is expected to maintain faith in much of the structure that has served Stuttgart well. The return to the MHPArena, where they enjoyed an excellent home record last season, should encourage a more aggressive approach.

Stuttgart are expected to continue with a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Fabian Bredlow starting in goal. The defensive trio of Finn Jeltsch, Jeff Chabot, and Ramon Hendriks should remain in place, with the three centre-backs tasked with providing greater stability after conceding five goals against Bayern.

The wing-back positions will be crucial to Stuttgart’s attacking approach. Josha Vagnoman should operate from the right, while Maximilian Mittelstadt provides width on the left. Both players will be expected to advance high when Stuttgart have possession, creating overloads in wide areas and supporting the attacking midfielders.

In central midfield, Grischa Promel and Angelo Stiller should form the foundation of the team. Stiller’s ability to dictate play and progress the ball from deeper positions will be especially important, while Promel offers defensive protection and physicality when the hosts lose possession.

Further forward, Jamie Leweling and Deniz Undav should operate behind the striker. Undav has already made an excellent start to the season, registering two assists, and his intelligent movement between the lines will be key against a Koln defence likely to defend compactly.

Leading the line should be Dzenan Pejcinovic, who will provide Stuttgart with a more direct attacking option. His movement in behind the defensive line and ability to occupy centre-backs should create space for Leweling and Undav to exploit.

Tactically, Stuttgart will aim to dominate possession and apply pressure through their wing-backs while allowing Undav and Leweling to drift into central attacking positions. The main improvement required after the Bayern defeat is defensive balance, particularly when both wing-backs push forward. Against a Koln side that showed excellent counter-attacking ability against Hoffenheim, Stuttgart must avoid leaving large spaces behind their defensive line.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Bredlow; Jeltsch, Chabot, Hendriks; Vagnoman, Promel, Stiller, Mittelstadt; Leweling, Undav; Pejcinovic

FC Koln

Koln travel to Stuttgart with confidence after their dramatic opening-day victory over Hoffenheim, but René Wagner will have to deal with several defensive absences. Timo Hubers with a knee injury and Sebastian Sebulonsen recovering from a hamstring injury remain unavailable, while attacker Luca Waldschmidt is also sidelined. All three players are expected to return later this month.

With key defenders missing, Koln are expected to rely on Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Luka Lochoshvili as the central defensive pairing. They will face a major test against a Stuttgart attack that has historically been dangerous at the MHPArena.

Koln are likely to continue with their 4-2-3-1 formation, with Marvin Schwabe starting in goal. Alessio Castro-Montes should operate at right-back, while Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Luka Lochoshvili form the centre-back partnership. Gideon Mensah is expected to provide width from the left side of defence.

In midfield, Ellyes Skhiri and Tom Krauss should provide the foundation of the team. Skhiri’s defensive awareness and ability to break up opposition attacks will be crucial against Stuttgart’s possession-heavy approach, while Krauss can help Koln transition quickly after winning the ball.

The attacking midfield trio of Jan Thielmann, Isak Johannesson, and Said El Mala should provide support behind striker Thijs Dallinga. Thielmann offers direct running from wide areas, Johannesson can operate between the lines as the creative link, and El Mala provides pace and unpredictability from the left.

Dallinga will be the main attacking reference point after his excellent start to the season. The Dutch forward scored twice in Köln’s 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim, including the late winner, and his movement inside the box will be important against Stuttgart’s back three.

Tactically, Koln are unlikely to dominate possession at the MHPArena. Wagner’s side will look to remain compact, allow Stuttgart to have the ball in less dangerous areas and then attack quickly through Thielmann, El Mala, and Dallinga.

Their biggest challenge will be defensive concentration and Stuttgart’s wing-backs often create overloads in wide areas, so Koln’s wide midfielders will need to support their full-backs and prevent crosses into dangerous areas.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Schwabe; Castro-Montes, Simpson-Pusey, Lochoshvili, Mensah; Skhiri, Krauss; Thielmann, Johannesson, El Mala; Dallinga

Key Stats

VfB Stuttgart have dominated the recent head-to-head record against Koln, winning five of the last seven meetings and remaining unbeaten in that period.

Stuttgart won both Bundesliga meetings against Koln last season, including a 3-1 victory at the MHPArena, where Friday’s match will be played.

Stuttgart have been extremely strong at home, losing only three domestic matches at MHPArena during the 2025/26 season, while recording 13 victories and three draws.

Koln enter the fixture with momentum after winning their opening Bundesliga match 3-2 against Hoffenheim, completing a comeback victory after twice falling behind.

Stuttgart have won 14 of the previous 32 recorded meetings between the clubs, compared with eight victories for Koln and 10 draws.

Player to Watch

Deniz Undav

Embed from Getty Images

The German forward remains one of Sebastian Hoeness’s most important attacking figures and will be expected to lead the response after Stuttgart’s difficult 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Undav has already made a positive start to the campaign, registering two assists, highlighting his importance not only as a goalscorer but also as a creator. His ability to drop into midfield, link play and create space for runners around him makes him difficult for defenders to track.

Against Koln, Undav’s movement between the lines could be decisive. Koln are expected to defend in a compact shape, and Stuttgart will need players capable of unlocking a crowded defensive block. His intelligence in finding pockets of space behind the midfield and his combination with Jamie Leweling and Dzenan Pejcinovic could provide the hosts with the breakthrough they need.

He also carries a strong goal threat at the MHPArena, where Stuttgart were one of the Bundesliga’s most dangerous attacking sides last season. After conceding five against Bayern, Stuttgart will be eager to show their home supporters a much more convincing performance.

Prediction

VfB Stuttgart 3-1 FC Koln

Koln deserve credit for their excellent start, but Stuttgart’s home record and recent dominance in this fixture make them strong favourites. The hosts are unlikely to repeat the defensive mistakes that cost them against Bayern Munich, and playing at the MHPArena should bring out a much more confident performance.

Koln have attacking threats, particularly through Thijs Dallinga, but their away form remains a major concern. Stuttgart’s quality in the final third should eventually prove decisive.