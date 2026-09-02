Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Preview and Prediction

Real Madrid will look to maintain their perfect start to the new season when they hit the road to square up against Real Betis.

Having suffered their first defeat of the new campaign last time out, Real Betis will be hoping to return to winning ways at home against Real Madrid. While the home team will be the underdogs, they certainly have the quality to cause an upset.

Betis are currently seventh on the table with six points in their first three outings. They started the campaign with back-to-back 1-0 wins over Real Sociedad and Valencia. However, they got suffered a 5-2 defeat Levante in their last outing.

While the score was all square at half-time (2-2), Levante outplayed them in the second half. Betis will have to come up with a much improved performance to stand a chance against Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid has certainly gone as planned. W

While the 2-1 win over Espanyol did not showcase an impressive performance, they have improved with every passing game and are currently second on the table with nine points in three outings.

After securing a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad, the team in white won 4-0 against Malaga last time out. Not only were they ruthless going forward, but it was also a strong defensive display. Mourinho will be hoping for more of the same from his team. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Real Betis

Real Betis will be without Aitor Ruibal (meniscus), Ismael Barea (cruciate ligament), Diego Conde (shoulder), and Giovani Lo Celso (muscle) in this fixture because of injury, while Angel Ortiz is a doubt because of some physical discomfort.

Expect the home team to stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation, where Alvaro Valles will continue in goal. Fran Garcia is gearing up to face his former club, as he will take charge at left-back, while Hector Bellerin will be deployed on the right. In the heart of the defence, Marc Bartra should continue to line up alongside Natan.

The back four will receive significant support from Marc Roca and Facundo Bernal, who should be the double pivot here. They will have a busy evening against Real Madrid’s star-studded attack.

Former Real Madrid star Isco should take up the number ten role, while Antony and Rodrigo Riquelme will continue to feature on the flanks. Finally, Cucho Hernandez should return to the starting XI to lead the line for Real Betis against Real Madrid.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Valles; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Garcia; Bernal, Roca; Antony, Isco, Riquelme; Hernandez

Real Madrid

Aurelien Tchouameni is not yet ready to return to action. The French international remains on the sidelines alongside Eder Militao (thigh), Ferland Mendy (ligament), Raul Asencio (muscle), Thiago Pitarch (knee), Endrick (muscle), and Rodrygo (cruciate ligament) because of injury.

Jose Mourinho made a few changes to his XI last time out, and he might stick with a few of them after seeing the team keep a clean sheet. Los Blancos will line up in his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, where Thibaut Courtois will be in goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marc Cucurella will be the full-backs, while Antonio Rudiger will pair up with Dean Huijsen in the heart of the defence. Mourinho is unlikely to change his backline given their solid performance in the last game.

However, there could be a change in the centre of the park with Bernardo Silva returning to the XI to line up alongside Federico Valverde in the double pivot. They will look to shield the backline and control the tempo of the game.

Arda Guler should start ahead of Brahim Diaz on the right flank, while Vinicius Junior will continue on the left. Jude Bellingham will feature as the number ten, while Kylian Mbappe will be the one leading the line for them.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Silva; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Mbappe

Key Stats

Real Madrid have failed to win on any of their last trips to Estadio de La Cartuja.

The last game between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

After three games in, Mbappe averages 4.7 shots on target (4 goals).

The last time Betis defeated Madrid was at the start of 2025 (2-1).

Los Blancos have bagged 14 goals in their last five games.

Player to Watch

Vinicius Junior

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After penning a new deal at Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior has made a decent start to the new campaign with a goal and two assists in his three outings. While those are good numbers, the Brazilian is yet to fire on all cylinders.

Mourinho will be hoping his star man can hit top gear against Betis. He has shown signs of getting back to his best, and with important games coming up, this is the time for the Real Madrid number 7 to show his class. He will certainly be a headache for the Real Betis defenders with his pace and dribbling, but it will be interesting to see if he can improve the end product.

Prediction

Real Betis 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been getting better with every passing game under Jose Mourinho, and their last two performances have shown just how dangerous they can be at both ends of the pitch. Real Betis will have the home advantage and enough quality to trouble Los Blancos, but they will need to be far more disciplined than they were against Levante.

The away side’s attacking quality should ultimately prove too much for the hosts, especially with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior leading the charge. Betis could find the back of the net, but Mourinho’s men should maintain their perfect start to the campaign. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-1 win for the away team.