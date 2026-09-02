PSG vs AS Monaco: Preview and Prediction.

Paris Saint-Germain welcome AS Monaco to Parc des Princes on Friday in one of the most anticipated early-season Ligue 1 encounters.

The two sides arrive in contrasting situations. PSG, despite being the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, are still searching for their first league victory of the campaign after two draws, while AS Monaco have made a perfect start under Filipe Luís and currently sit top of the table.

Luis Enrique’s PSG have experienced an unusually slow start domestically. After two matchdays, the champions sit 11th with two points, drawing against both Lille and their opening opponent Stade Rennais. While their results have been underwhelmin, there have been signs of resilience.

Last weekend, PSG became only the second Ligue 1 team in the last 60 seasons to avoid defeat after entering stoppage time two goals behind, eventually fighting back to claim a point against Lille. However, patience is beginning to be tested.

PSG are currently on a three-match winless run in Ligue 1 and risk failing to win any of their opening three league fixtures for the first time this decade. One positive has been their dominance in possession. They lead Ligue 1 this season with an average of 71.1% possession, demonstrating that their control-based approach remains intact.

The issue has been turning that dominance into goals, with both league goals arriving after the 70th minute. The challenge against AS Monaco will be finding greater attacking sharpness while avoiding being exposed during transitions.

Speaking of, the visitors could hardly have wished for a better beginning under new manager Filipe Luis. The Principality club are the only Ligue 1 side with a 100% record after two matches, following victories over their opening opponents, including an impressive 2-0 win against Marseille and their performances have been built on defensive solidity.

Monaco are one of only two teams in Ligue 1 yet to concede this season and have shown excellent organisation without the ball. That defensive structure will be tested severely at the Parc des Princes, but early evidence suggests they are comfortable absorbing pressure. Their attacking numbers are equally impressive as Monaco have scored 10 goals across their last four competitive matches, highlighting the balance between defensive discipline and attacking ambition.

A victory on Friday would mark their first run of three consecutive league wins to begin a season this decade. PSG will look to dominate possession, push Monaco deep and create overloads in wide areas. Their ability to recover possession quickly after losing the ball remains one of their biggest strengths.

However, Monaco’s approach could create problems. Filipe Luis has built a side capable of defending compactly before attacking quickly into the spaces left behind by opponents. PSG’s full-backs often advance aggressively, meaning Monaco’s transition speed could become a key factor.

The visitors will also take confidence from recent meetings, as AS Monaco are unbeaten in their last two visits to the Parc des Princes across all competitions, and they could achieve consecutive league victories over PSG for the first time since the 2003/04 season.

Historically, PSG remain extremely strong at home and have won their last two Ligue 1 opening fixtures at Parc des Princes and are unbeaten in their last four home league matches dating back to last season. But Monaco arrive with the confidence of a team that believes it can challenge the established order.

The key battle may come in midfield. PSG must find a way to prevent Monaco from turning defensive recoveries into dangerous counter-attacks, while the away side must survive long periods without possession. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

PSG

PSG head into this heavyweight clash with a few selection concerns. Nuno Mendes remains unavailable due to suspension, meaning Luis Enrique will need to continue without one of his most important attacking full-backs. Mendes also remains a fitness concern because of a lingering issue, but his suspension rules him out regardless.

Ousmane Dembele is expected to push for a return after being rested in the draw against Lille, providing PSG with another elite attacking option. Luis Enrique has also emphasised squad rotation and managing workload carefully as PSG compete across multiple competitions.

PSG are expected to continue with their familiar 4-3-3 formation, with Matvey Safonov starting in goal. Achraf Hakimi will provide attacking width from right-back, while Marquinhos and Willian Pacho should form the central defensive partnership. With Mendes unavailable, Lucas Digne is expected to operate from the left-back position.

In midfield, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, and Enzo Fernandez should provide the balance between defensive energy, ball progression, and creativity. Vitinha remains crucial to PSG’s rhythm, controlling possession and helping the team break down opponents who sit in a compact shape.

The attacking trio is where PSG possess their greatest threat. Desire Doue should start from the right-hand side, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia continues from the left, providing direct running and one-on-one ability. If available, Ousmane Dembele could lead the line from the central role, although his involvement may depend on his physical condition.

The tactical challenge for PSG will be converting their overwhelming possession into early chances. They have dominated the ball this season, averaging 71.1% possession in Ligue 1, but have needed late moments of quality to rescue results.

Against Monaco, PSG must also be careful defensively. The visitors have shown they can transition quickly and punish opponents who commit too many players forward. Hakimi and Digne will therefore need to balance their attacking instincts with defensive awareness. Expect PSG to control territory, press aggressively after losing possession and attempt to isolate Monaco’s defenders against their dangerous wide players.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Digne; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fernandez; Doue, Demebele, Kvaratskhelia

AS Monaco

Monaco arrive at Parc des Princes with confidence after a perfect start to the Ligue 1 season, but Filipe Luis will have to manage without several important players. Takumi Minamino and Mohammed Salisu remain sidelined with cruciate ligament injuries, while Ansu Fati is unavailable due to a calf strain.

The visitors are expected to continue with their 4-2-3-1 formation, built around defensive stability and quick attacking transitions. Lukas Hradecky should start in goal and has been one of Ligue 1’s standout performers early in the campaign, remaining among the goalkeepers yet to concede in the competition.

The defensive line should feature Vanderson at right-back, with Sadibou Sane and Eric Dier expected to provide the central defensive partnership. Flavio Nazinho should occupy the left-back position. Against PSG’s fluid attacking movement, Monaco’s back four will need to remain disciplined and avoid being pulled out of position by rotations from players such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue.

In midfield, Lamine Camara and Denis Zakaria are expected to form the double pivot. Zakaria’s physical presence and ability to disrupt attacks will be particularly important against PSG’s possession-heavy approach, while Camara can provide energy and forward progression when Monaco regain possession.

The attacking midfield line offers Monaco creativity and pace. Stanis Idumbo should start from the right, with Aleksandr Golovin operating centrally as the main creator and Mamadou Coulibaly providing width from the left. Golovin’s ability to find pockets between PSG’s midfield and defence could be crucial if Monaco are to create chances through transitions.

Leading the attack will be Paris Brunner, who announced himself in spectacular fashion with a brace in Monaco’s 2-0 victory over Marseille. The young forward’s movement, confidence and ability to attack space make him a major threat against PSG’s high defensive line.

Tactically, Monaco are unlikely to try matching PSG’s possession numbers. Instead, Filipe Luis is expected to use a compact defensive block, aggressive pressing triggers and rapid counter-attacks.

The key will be surviving the home side’s early pressure while making the most of the limited opportunities that arrive. With Les Parisiens averaging over 70% possession this season, Monaco’s efficiency in transition could decide whether they leave Paris with another statement result.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hradecky; Vanderson, Sane, Dier, Nazinho; Camara, Zakaria; Idumbo, Golovin, Coulibaly; Brunner

Key Stats

AS Monaco have made a perfect start to the Ligue 1 season, winning both of their opening matches and becoming the only team with a 100% record after two games.

PSG are still searching for their first league victory this season, drawing their opening two matches and collecting only two points despite scoring four goals.

PSG have dominated possession in Ligue 1 this season, averaging 71.1% possession per match, the highest figure in the division.

AS Monaco have started defensively stronger than any other side, keeping clean sheets in both of their opening Ligue 1 fixtures and conceding zero goals so far.

Recent meetings between PSG and AS Monaco have been highly competitive, with Monaco winning the most recent Ligue 1 meeting 3-1 at the Parc des Princes, while the last five encounters have produced two Monaco wins, one PSG win and two draws.

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Paris Brunner

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The young German forward was the match-winner in AS Monaco’s impressive 2-0 victory over Marseille, scoring both goals and displaying remarkable composure in front of goal.

Brunner’s biggest strengths are his movement, attacking instincts and ability to exploit space behind defensive lines. Against PSG, those qualities could be extremely valuable because Luis Enrique’s side often commit full-backs high up the pitch, leaving opportunities for quick transitions.

The forward will also benefit from the creativity around him. With Aleksandr Golovin operating behind him and Monaco’s wide players supporting attacks, Brunner should receive opportunities to test PSG’s defensive structure.

This fixture represents a significant test of his development. PSG will dominate possession and create pressure for long periods, meaning Monaco may have limited chances. When those moments arrive, Brunner’s efficiency could determine whether the visitors can produce another statement result.

After scoring twice against Marseille and helping Monaco maintain their perfect start, confidence will be high heading into Parc des Princes.

Prediction

PSG 1-1 AS Monaco

PSG’s quality and home advantage make them favourites, but their slow attacking start and Monaco’s excellent defensive organisation suggest this will be far from straightforward. The visitors have shown they can compete with the best teams in France, while Luis Enrique’s men are still searching for the fluency expected from a Champions League-winning side.

Expect a tactical contest with PSG controlling possession and Monaco threatening on transitions. The champions should eventually create enough opportunities, but the away side’s resilience could keep the contest extremely tight.