HEBC vs Borussia Dortmund: Preview and Prediction.

Borussia Dortmund finally begin their 2026/27 DFB-Pokal campaign on Tuesday when they face fifth-tier HEBC at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

Dortmund’s participation in the German Supercup delayed their first-round tie, leaving Niko Kovac’s men among the final teams to enter the competition. On paper, few cup ties could feature a greater disparity, with HEBC’s amateur players preparing for one of the biggest occasions in the club’s history against the five-time DFB-Pokal winners.

Whatever happens on the pitch, this promises to be an extraordinary occasion for HEBC. The Hamburg-based club earned their place in the DFB-Pokal by winning the Hamburg Cup in May, securing only their second appearance in Germany’s premier knockout competition. With their usual home ground unsuitable for such an occasion, HEBC have been granted permission to stage the tie at Hamburger SV’s Volksparkstadion.

The contrast between the two clubs is enormous. HEBC’s 28-man squad is entirely amateur, with none of the players receiving a salary, while Dortmund regularly compete against Europe’s elite in the Champions League. Head coach Philipp Obloch therefore has little to lose. HEBC’s only previous DFB-Pokal appearance came during the 1934/35 campaign, when they suffered a 7-0 defeat against Eimsbutteler TV. More than nine decades later, simply making their return to the national competition represents an achievement.

Their objective will be to remain competitive for as long as possible and make Dortmund work for their progression. For Borussia Dortmund, anything other than comfortable qualification would represent one of the biggest shocks in DFB-Pokal history.

Kovac’s side experienced disappointment when they were beaten 2-1 by Bayern Munich in the German Supercup final, but responded positively in the Bundesliga, defeating Hamburger SV 2-0 at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. The quick turnaround means rotation should be expected.

Borussia Dortmund have a squad packed with international-level talent, and Kovac has little reason to risk every first-choice player against fifth-tier opposition. The fixture should instead provide opportunities for fringe players and promising youngsters while allowing several regular starters to recover.

Dortmund have an illustrious history in this competition, winning the DFB-Pokal five times and reaching 10 finals but their recent record has been less impressive. BVB have failed to progress beyond the round of 16 since the 2023/24 season, although each of their subsequent eliminations came against Bundesliga opposition.

An early exit has become extremely unusual. Dortmund have not been eliminated in the first round since 2005/06, a sequence they will be overwhelmingly expected to extend on Tuesday. Progression would also give Kovac’s side a third victory from their opening four competitive matches of the campaign.

The challenge for Obloch is deciding how ambitious HEBC can realistically afford to be. Attempting to press Dortmund aggressively could leave enormous spaces for the Bundesliga side to exploit. A compact defensive block, with virtually everyone behind the ball, seems the most sensible approach.

HEBC must try to protect the central areas, contest second balls and hope set pieces provide an opportunity to threaten. Dortmund, meanwhile, will encounter a different challenge. They should dominate possession almost completely, meaning patience and movement around a crowded penalty area will be required.

An early goal could fundamentally change the contest. If BVB score quickly and force HEBC to become more adventurous, the difference in quality could become increasingly apparent as the evening progresses. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

HEBC

HEBC head into the biggest match of their season with no major injury or suspension concerns reported, giving Philipp Obloch the opportunity to select what should be close to his strongest available side. Given the enormous difference in quality between the fifth-tier hosts and Borussia Dortmund, the emphasis will inevitably be on organisation, discipline and keeping the contest competitive for as long as possible.

Obloch is expected to adopt a 3-5-2 formation, which can quickly become a compact 5-3-2 when Dortmund have possession. Nils Ahmann should start between the posts, protected by the three-man central defence of Bastian Stech, Janek Wrede, and Julius Stegemann. The trio are likely to defend relatively deep rather than risk leaving space behind for Dortmund’s quicker attackers.

The wing-backs, Lionel von Zitzewitz and Jorma Eggers, will have particularly demanding roles. Both will need to drop alongside the centre-backs when HEBC are defending, effectively creating a five-man defensive line. Opportunities to advance may therefore be limited, although they will also provide HEBC’s most natural route for escaping Dortmund’s pressure on the counter.

Obloch should reinforce the centre of the pitch with Laurel Aug, Semir Demirovic, and Piet Oldag. Rather than attempting to match Dortmund technically, the midfield trio will need to remain close together, protect the area immediately in front of the defence and compete aggressively for second balls.

Up front, Meraja Magens and Luca Verago should provide the hosts with outlets when possession is recovered. Their task will be difficult, as HEBC could spend long periods without the ball, but holding up possession and winning fouls could give their teammates valuable opportunities to move further up the pitch.

HEBC’s tactical objective should be straightforward: remain compact, slow the tempo and deny Dortmund an early breakthrough. Set pieces may represent their best opportunity to threaten. The longer they keep the Bundesliga giants scoreless, the greater the confidence around the Volksparkstadion will become.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Ahmann; Stech, Wrede, Stegemann; Von Zitzewitz, Aug, Demirovic, Oldag, Eggers; Magens, Verago

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are expected to make extensive changes for the trip to Hamburg, with Niko Kovac unlikely to risk many of his established starters against fifth-tier opposition. One player who will definitely miss out is Giannis Konstantelias, who faces a significant spell on the sidelines after suffering ligament damage against Hamburger SV. The situation should create opportunities for several academy prospects and fringe players.

Kovac is likely to retain Dortmund’s 3-4-3 structure, with young goalkeeper Silas Ostrzinski handed an opportunity between the posts. Luca Reggiani, Filippo Mane, and Kaua Prates could form an inexperienced three-man defence. Despite HEBC’s limited attacking threat, Kovac will expect his defenders to maintain a high line and help Dortmund sustain pressure by circulating possession quickly from the back.

The midfield could be particularly youthful. Enzo Duarte and Justin Lerma are candidates to start centrally and should be given considerable responsibility in controlling possession. With Dortmund expected to dominate the ball, both youngsters will have an opportunity to demonstrate their technical quality while looking for progressive passes through HEBC’s compact midfield.

Mussa Kaba and Maximilian Beier should provide the width from the wing-back positions. Both can push extremely high when Dortmund have possession, effectively turning the formation into a five-man attacking line and forcing HEBC’s wing-backs deep towards their own penalty area.

Further forward, Carney Chukwuemeka could start on the right of the attacking trio, with Mathis Albert operating from the opposite side. Both should be encouraged to move into central areas and combine around the penalty box. Fabio Silva is expected to lead the line and will view this as an excellent opportunity to make an impact, particularly with Dortmund likely to generate a high volume of chances.

Tactically, Dortmund should dominate territory and possession from the opening whistle. The biggest challenge will be breaking through an HEBC side likely to defend with five players across the back and another three immediately ahead of them. Quick combinations, frequent positional rotations and stretching the pitch through Kaba and Beier should therefore be central to BVB’s approach.

Kovac will also want his young side to avoid complacency. An early breakthrough would allow Dortmund to control proceedings comfortably, whereas allowing HEBC to remain level could give the amateur hosts increasing belief.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Ostrzinski; Reggiani, Mane, Prates; Kaba, Duarte, Lerma, Beier; Chukwuemeka, Silva, Albert

Key Stats

This will be the first competitive meeting between HEBC and Borussia Dortmund, making Tuesday’s DFB-Pokal tie a historic first encounter between the two clubs.

HEBC are appearing in the DFB-Pokal for only the second time in their history. Their previous appearance came in 1934/35, when they suffered a 7-0 defeat to Eimsbütteler TV.

Borussia Dortmund have not been eliminated in the first round of the DFB-Pokal since 2005/06, when they were beaten 2-1 by Eintracht Braunschweig.

Borussia Dortmund have won the DFB-Pokal five times and reached the final on 10 occasions, with their most recent triumph coming in 2021.

HEBC enter the competition as fifth-tier opposition, while Dortmund finished second in the Bundesliga last season.

Player to Watch

Fabio Silva

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Starting centrally in the proposed 3-4-3, Fabio Silva should receive plenty of service from Carney Chukwuemeka and Mathis Albert, while Borussia Dortmund’s wing-backs push high and stretch HEBC’s defensive block. His movement inside the penalty area will be particularly important against a home side expected to defend very deep.

With Dortmund likely to dominate possession and create numerous chances, this represents an excellent opportunity for Silva to make his mark. He will be expected not only to score but also to link play and create space for the Black and Yellows’ younger attackers around him.

Against fifth-tier opposition, anything less than a convincing Borussia Dortmund victory would be a major surprise, and Silva should be among the leading candidates to get on the scoresheet.

Prediction

HEBC 0-6 Borussia Dortmund

Cup football occasionally produces extraordinary results, but this would require something unprecedented from HEBC. The amateur hosts deserve enormous credit for reaching this stage, and playing Dortmund at the Volksparkstadion should provide their players and supporters with an unforgettable occasion.

Once the match begins, though, the gulf should be decisive. Even with substantial rotation, Dortmund possess superior quality in every department. Niko Kovac should also demand a professional performance rather than allowing complacency to create unnecessary difficulties. HEBC may frustrate BVB initially, but once Dortmund find the breakthrough, further goals should follow.