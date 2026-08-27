Norwich City vs Burnley: Preview and Prediction.

Norwich City welcome Burnley to Carrow Road on Saturday as two sides enduring difficult starts to the 2026/27 Championship campaign search for their first league victory of the season.

Philippe Clement’s Norwich City sit bottom after losing their opening two matches, while Nicky Hayen’s Burnley have collected only one point. With both teams already under pressure to establish some momentum, this could be an important early-season encounter.

Norwich could hardly have endured a more disappointing start and the Canaries are 24th with zero points, having scored just once and conceded five times across their opening two Championship fixtures. They began with a 2-1 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion before suffering an even more concerning 3-0 loss away at Millwall. Clement’s side created opportunities but failed to convert them, while defensive mistakes proved costly.

The challenge for their new manager is therefore clear that Norwich must become more clinical without sacrificing defensive stability. There have at least been some encouraging performances elsewhere. Norwich comfortably defeated MK Dons 4-1 in the EFL Cup, demonstrating the attacking potential within the squad, while a 3-0 friendly victory over St. Gallen also showed what they can produce when playing with confidence.

Across their last five matches, including friendlies, Norwich have recorded two wins and three defeats, scoring nine times and conceding eight. Returning to Carrow Road should provide an opportunity to reset, although another defeat would increase the pressure surrounding their difficult opening weeks.

Burnley’s start has been only marginally better as the Clarets occupy 19th place with one point, having scored three goals and conceded five across their opening two league fixtures. Hayen’s side demonstrated impressive resilience in their opener, recovering from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against West Ham United. However, they could not build on that performance and subsequently suffered a 3-1 defeat away to West Brom.

Burnley have conceded 11 goals across their last five matches, including friendlies and cup fixtures. Their only victory during that sequence was a chaotic 4-3 EFL Cup success against Notts County. While their attack has generally been capable of creating chances, Hayen must find a way to make his team substantially more difficult to break down. That weakness should provide Norwich with encouragement after the Canaries failed to score at Millwall.

Norwich have already conceded five times in two Championship matches, while Burnley have allowed the same number. Neither side has kept a league clean sheet. The hosts should attempt to play proactively in front of their supporters, but committing numbers forward could create opportunities for Burnley’s physical attackers on the counter.

Burnley, meanwhile, will know that Norwich’s confidence could be fragile after consecutive defeats. An early away goal could significantly increase the pressure inside Carrow Road. However, the Clarets’ own defensive problems mean protecting any advantage is unlikely to be straightforward.

Burnley possess a clear advantage in the recent head-to-head record and the Clarets won the most recent encounter 2-1 at Carrow Road in April 2025 and have generally enjoyed this fixture during recent seasons. Another particularly convincing victory came in February 2023, when Burnley travelled to Carrow Road and recorded a 3-0 Championship win.

Norwich have experienced success of their own, notably winning 2-0 in April 2022, but the broader recent pattern favours Saturday’s visitors. Given Burnley’s current defensive struggles, though, historical dominance offers no guarantee of another victory. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Norwich City

Philippe Clement could make changes after Norwich’s difficult start to the Championship season, with the Canaries losing their opening two league matches before earning a much-needed 2-1 EFL Cup victory over Cardiff City in midweek.

Norwich are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Vladan Kovacevic starting in goal. Jack Stacey should operate at right-back, with Ruairi McConville and Harry Darling forming the central defensive partnership. Darlin Yongwa is expected to start at left-back, where his pace should allow him to support attacks while still providing protection against Burnley’s wide threat.

Liam Gibbs and Mathias Kvistgaarden are expected to form the central midfield partnership. Gibbs can provide energy and help Norwich progress possession, while Kvistgaarden will be tasked with supporting attacks from deeper positions and making forward runs when opportunities arise.

Further forward, Anthony Musaba should operate from the right wing, with Pelle Mattsson occupying the central number 10 position and Oscar Schwartau starting from the left. Schwartau has already featured during Norwich’s opening league fixtures, while Mattsson offers an additional goal threat from advanced midfield areas.

Mohamed Toure should lead the line as the centre-forward. His movement will be particularly important against a Burnley defence that has already conceded five goals across its opening two Championship matches.

Norwich will need significantly greater attacking cohesion than they displayed in their 3-0 defeat at Millwall. At Carrow Road, Clement should encourage his attacking midfielders to play closer to Alves and attempt to exploit a Burnley defence that has also looked vulnerable during the early weeks of the campaign.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Kovacevic; Stacey, McConville, Darling, Yongwa; Gibbs, Kvistgaarden; Musaba, Mattsson, Schwartau; Toure

Burnley

Nicky Hayen could make several changes following Burnley’s midweek EFL Cup assignment against Bradford City, but the Clarets have enough depth to field a competitive side at Carrow Road. Their cup lineup also gives a strong indication of several players pushing for Championship starts, including Armando Broja, Zeki Amdouni, and Dastan Satpayev.

Burnley are expected to use a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Gregoire Coudert starting in goal. Connor Roberts should operate at right-back, with Hjalmar Ekdal and Anel Ahmedhodzic forming the central defensive partnership and Lucas Pires occupying the left-back position.

Josh Laurent and Ugo Raghouber should form the central midfield double pivot. Laurent offers physical presence and experience, while Raghouber can provide energy and help Burnley move possession forward. Their ability to disrupt Norwich’s attacking midfielders could be particularly important away from home.

Further forward, Dastan Satpayev should operate from the right wing, with Zeki Amdouni occupying the central number 10 position and Mike Tresor starting from the left. Amdouni can move closer to the striker when Burnley attack, while Satpayev and Tresor provide pace and creativity from the wider areas. This attacking trio all started together in the midweek cup fixture.

Armando Broja is expected to lead the line as the centre-forward. His combination of pace, strength and ability to run behind the defensive line could be particularly useful against a Norwich defence that has conceded five times across its opening two Championship matches.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Coudert; Roberts, Ekdal, Ahmedhodzic, Pires; Laurent, Raghouber; Satpaev, Amdouni, Tresor; Broja

Key Stats

Burnley have won four of the last five meetings with Norwich City, including each of the last four encounters between the clubs.

Norwich have lost both of their opening Championship matches, going down 2-1 to West Brom before suffering a 3-0 defeat against Millwall.

Burnley are also winless after two league games, drawing 2-2 with West Ham before losing 3-1 to West Brom.

Norwich have conceded five goals in their first two Championship fixtures, while Burnley have also conceded five, meaning neither defence has started the campaign convincingly.

Burnley have won their last three visits to Carrow Road against Norwich, recording 3-0, 2-1 and 2-1 victories across those trips.

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Armando Broja

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Broja started Burnley’s most recent EFL Championship match against West Bromwich Albion and should remain an important part of their attack as the Clarets search for their first league victory of the season.

This match-up could suit him particularly well. Norwich have already conceded five goals in their opening two Championship games, and their defensive vulnerability should provide opportunities for Broja to make runs between and beyond the centre-backs.

With creative players such as Zeki Amdouni and Mike Tresor capable of supplying him, Broja’s movement and physical presence could be decisive if Burnley can create chances in transition.

Prediction

Norwich City 2-2 Burnley

Norwich desperately need a response after consecutive Championship defeats, and playing at Carrow Road should encourage Clement’s side to adopt a more aggressive approach. Their four-goal EFL Cup performance showed that attacking quality exists within the squad.

Burnley possess greater recent head-to-head success and enough attacking strength to exploit Norwich’s defensive weaknesses. However, conceding 11 times across their last five matches makes it difficult to trust the visitors to control the contest. With both sides vulnerable defensively and searching for their first league victory, an open match could develop if either scores early. There may ultimately be too little separating two teams still attempting to find their rhythm.