LOSC Lille vs PSG: Preview and Prediction

PSG will be eager to get their first win of the Ligue 1 season when they take on LOSC Lille, in what could prove to be a tough encounter.

LOSC Lille are set to welcome PSG at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy and continue their impressive start to the season. The hosts defeated Angers in their opening clash away from home, and they are now tasked with giving the reigning champions a tough time on the pitch.

Davide Ancelotti began his tenure as the Lille boss positively, with his side being one of five in the French top flight to win their opening game last weekend. This week they can win their Ligue 1 home opener for a fifth successive occasion, having conceded just one goal overall on that current run.

PSG did not make the best of starts in their Ligue 1 opener, amid tensions in the background. The key issue in the build-up was the late change of venue, as the game was supposed to be played at Parc des Princes. Luis Enrique was enraged at the prospect of playing Rennes twice away from home, and the first game itself did not produce the best of results.

PSG needed substitute Ferran Torres to help them salvage a draw, as the new attacking signing produced a memorable brace on his Ligue 1 debut. It was a less-than-impressive start for PSG to the Ligue 1 season, but to their credit they fought back and found a way to get a result. That was the first time this year that Enrique’s team came away with a point in the top flight after conceding the opener.

They now make another trip on the road in what could be one of the toughest away games they will face this season. For Enrique, a win is necessary to kick-start their season, although Lille will be out there to frustrate the Parisians.

Team News & Tactics

LOSC Lille

A cruciate ligament tear will keep Hamza Igamane on the sidelines this week, ruling the Moroccan striker out of Friday’s clash. The injury is a blow for Davide Ancelotti, who was hoping to build on the solid display that saw his side keep a clean sheet against Angers on Matchday one.

Basar Onal made his Ligue 1 debut on Matchday one and could be in line for another appearance. The young defender impressed in his first top-flight outing and provides Ancelotti with additional options at the back as he looks to shore up the defence against PSG’s attacking threats.

Olivier Giroud and Tiago Santos scored in the opening half against Angers, with both players expected to retain their places. Berke Ozer made four stops for the clean sheet and will be looking to build on that performance, while the rest of the squad appear fit and available for selection.

Possible lineup (4-2-3-1): Ozer; Santos, Ngoy, Alexsandro, Perraud; Sahraoui, Mbappe; Mukau, Haraldsson, Correia; Giroud

PSG

Nuno Mendes will be suspended following his red card in the Trophee des Champions, forcing Luis Enrique to reshuffle his defence. The Portuguese left-back’s absence is a significant blow, as he has been a key figure in PSG’s backline, though the PSG manager has quality depth to call upon in the game against Lille.

Ousmane Dembele is expected to miss this encounter through an official rest period provided by the club and is only expected to return to training next Monday. This news adds to Enrique’s selection headaches. The French attacker’s pace and creativity will be sorely missed, but the manager has other attacking options at his disposal, including Ferran Torres, who impressed on Matchday one.

Torres netted twice to rescue a point for his new team on Sunday, becoming the first PSG player to score a brace in his first competitive match for the club since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2012. The Spanish forward is expected to start alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Doue in the attacking third, while Vitinha anchors the midfield.

Possible lineup (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez; Vitinha; Zaire-Emery, Neves; Doue, Torres, Kvaratskhelia

Key Stats

LOSC Lille have not lost a top-flight home encounter in August since PSG beat them 7-1 in 2022.

Lille have failed to win their last three Ligue 1 affairs at Stade Pierre-Mauroy

PSG have yet to concede a second-half strike across all competitions this season, while only scoring once in the opening half thus far.

PSG can extend their competitive unbeaten run versus Lille to 11 games on Friday, having scored three or more goals in six of those encounters.

Player to Watch

Ferran Torres

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The untimely absence of Ousmane Dembele does open the door for Ferran Torres to make his mark on this team and further impress following his performance against Rennes. The Spaniard netted a brace, a first for a PSG player on his debut, and he will be the man in focus again.

Luis Enrique will focus on Torres’s goalscoring ability to hand him the keys to his centre-forward position, at least for the time being. The Spanish international must showcase his best form in this game, which is seen as a difficult fixture for PSG, and make a big mark on proceedings, especially in the manager’s mind.

Prediction

LOSC Lille 2-2 PSG

This could be a tough outing for the hosts, who know the quality on board in this PSG side. Yet, Davide Ancelotti’s side will be full of confidence heading into this encounter and come in to get something, as a win would be more than welcome by the home fans.

PSG are expected to have a good enough performance, but they are still short of the cohesion they are usually known for. It could be another game that the opponents frustrate Enrique’s side and get a point, as Les Parisiens may have to wait for another matchday to get their first win on board in the Ligue 1 season.