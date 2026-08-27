Juventus vs Parma: Preview and Prediction

Juventus will open their home account of the Serie A season with a fixture against Parma, as Luciano Spalletti aims to secure another win.

Juventus kick-started their 2026/27 campaign away to newly promoted Frosinone and came away with a hard-fought 1-0 win. It was not the kind of start Luciano Spalletti expected, but he would take the three points and move on to the next game.

The Bianconeri, who missed out on a top-four place last term, will want the best possible start in the opening few games of the season to give themselves the best possible chance of returning to the UEFA Champions League as well as challenging for the title.

The three points were a just reward for a dominant display, as Juventus dominated possession and produced 19 shots, although it was only Gleison Bremer’s header that found the back of the net.

Carlos Cuesta made an impressive start to life in Emilia-Romagna last season, but an exodus of his players from the campaign affected his plans for last week’s league opener against Cagliari. Striker Mateo Pellegrino had already left for Fiorentina before goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and key defender Alessandro Circati also made their respective switches elsewhere.

The lack of quality was evident on the pitch, as Parma could only record two shots on target against Cagliari in their home loss, and the manager will hope for reinforcements before the window shuts. Cuesta’s side now face a tough test in Turin, before continuing their Coppa Italia campaign with a second-round tie next Tuesday.

Team News & Tactics

Juventus

The big blow for Juventus came with the knee injury to star man Kenan Yildiz, with the Turkish attacker now set for a spell on the sidelines. Summer arrival Kerim Alajbegovic should be the main consideration to replace Yildiz in the attacking third, with the Turkish international the only known absentee in the team at the moment.

There has been plenty of talk about Juventus’s goalkeeping situation, as former number one Michele Di Gregorio has joined Bournemouth and back-up Mattia Perin is set to move to Palermo.

New arrival from Tottenham, Guglielmo Vicario, should play between the sticks, while recent arrival Kamil Grabara must take his place on the bench. Federico Gatti and summer signing Jeff Ekhator remain doubts for the home side.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Luiz, Locatelli; Conceicao, McKennie, Alajbegovic; Kolo Muani

Parma

Carlos Cuesta could have a clean bill of health and a full squad at his disposal, which could potentially see him making changes from the last game, particularly in the attacking third.

El Bilal Toure made his first league start for the Gialloblu last weekend, but Mattia Frigan, David Romero, and Nesta Elphege will all hope to get the nod instead.

Swiss full-back Sascha Britschgi is back from a ban, but he may have to settle for a place on the bench. Simone Lontani should play on the right wing, while Ousmane Diallo should complete the front three alongside Toure.

Christian Ordonez should keep his place at the heart of the midfield alongside Adrian Bernabe and Mandala Keita.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Corvi, Delprato, Troilo, Ndiaye, Valeri; Bernabe, Ordonez, Keita; Lontani, Toure, Diallo

Key Stats

Juventus have won their first two Serie A fixtures in each of the last two seasons.

Juventus lost just twice at home in Serie A last season.

Parma have won their first away game of a Serie A season just once across their last 21 top-flight campaigns.

Parma managed only two shots on target against Cagliari in the home loss.

Player to Watch

Kerim Alajbegovic

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The Bosnian winger has come in with a huge reputation for becoming a top talent for the future, and the upcoming games could be his big chance. The untimely injury to star man Kenan Yildiz will be seen differently by Alajbegovic, as this gives him a concerted time to start on the left wing.

Alajbegovic will be judged by his ability to turn games on their head as well as provide Juventus with a lethal attacking point up front. Against a struggling Parma side, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international has the perfect chance to showcase his talent, and he might be the man in focus.

Prediction

Juventus 2-0 Parma

Carlos Cuesta will hope for a positive result over in Turin when his Parma side take on Juventus, although there are persistent doubts about their recent performance. Parma will be the big underdogs in this fixture, as the ultimate prediction is for them to lose out to the Bianconeri.

Juventus are certainly in a superior vein of form heading into the new campaign, and following their narrow win over Frosinone, Spalletti will be eager for a better goal return. Overall, the Bianconeri look like the overwhelming favourites to take three points and build towards a strong start to the new campaign.