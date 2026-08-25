Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Preview and Prediction

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona will look to build on their impressive win in their opening fixture when they host Athletic Club in their second league outing.

Having started the new campaign with a defeat, Athletic Club will try their best to ensure they do not suffer another defeat when they hit the road to square up against the defending champions, Barcelona.

The home team were miles clear of the competition last season, and they are eyeing a third-straight league title this time around. The Catalan giants had the best possible start to the new season as they cruised to a 5-0 win over Elche this past weekend.

Barcelona dominated proceedings, and both Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon impressed on their debuts. Flick will be hoping for a similar performance from his star forwards. Playing in front of their home fans, the Catalan club will be confident of making it two straight wins in a row.

Meanwhile, the visitors had a disappointing 2025/26 campaign as they finished mid-table. While they were hoping for a positive start this time around, things have not gone according to plan for them. They have started the season with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sevilla.

Yuri Berchiche’s red card in the 11th minute led to their downfall. While they dominated possession, Sevilla made the most of the one-man advantage. Athletic Club did find the back of the net eventually, but they were frustrated by how things panned out. They will have to do much better to stand a chance against Barcelona. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Barcelona

The Catalan giants suffered a fresh blow in their opening game as Gavi picked up a knee injury and could be out for a couple of weeks. He has joined Roony Bardghji and Frenkie de Jong on the sidelines. Rodri is already training with the first team, so he will most likely be a part of the squad and could make his debut off the bench.

Flick will stick to his 4-2-3-1 formation, where Joan Garcia will start between the sticks. Joao Cancelo and Jules Kounde could both be introduced into the starting XI; Gerard Martin should be shifted back into the heart of the defence to line up alongside Eric Garcia.

As for the midfield unit, Pedri will come in to partner with Marc Bernal in the centre of the park, with Rodri likely to feature as a substitute. The double pivot will shield the backline and ensure they run the show.

Fermin Lopez will continue in the number ten role with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal on the flanks, providing width and creativity to their attacks. Flick will most likely stick with Karim Adeyemi as the central striker. Anthony Gordon, despite his heroics last time out, will most likely have to make another substitute appearance.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Kounde, Eric Garcia, Martin, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Adeyemi

Athletic Club

Yuri Berchiche is suspended for this fixture following a red card last time out. Apart from him, Unai Egiluz (ligament) and Dani Vivian (hamstring) remain on the sidelines for the visitors.

Athletic Club will also line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Unai Simon starting between the sticks. Jesus Areso and Adama Boiro will feature as the full-backs, while Yeray Alvarez will pair up with Aitor Paredes in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Benat Gerenabarrena and Peio Canales could once again form the double pivot in the middle of the pitch. Since the visitors are unlikely to have much of the ball, the duo will have a lot of defending to do.

Oihan Sancet will continue in the number ten role, while Inaki Williams and Alex Berenguer will feature on the flanks. Finally, Gorka Guruzeta is expected to lead the line for Athletic Club against Barcelona this weekend.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Simon; Areso, Alvarez, Paredes, Boiro; Gerenabarrena, Canales; Williams, Sancet, Berenguer; Guruzeta

Key Stats

The Catalan giants have never lost to Athletic Club in their 15 home meetings.

Hansi Flick’s men have bagged 13 goals in their last five games.

Athletic Club have only found the back of the net once in their last six games against Barcelona.

The visitors have lost each of their last four games.

Barcelona have won each of their last six games against Athletic Club.

Player to Watch

Fermin Lopez

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While Lopez had a rotational role last season, he had an exceptional campaign. He finished with 13 goals and 17 assists in his 48 outings. He has gained the trust of Hansi Flick and is likely to have a more prominent role this time around.

The 23-year-old has already made an exceptional start to the 2025/26 season with two goals in their opening league fixture. Lopez will look to build on that performance and further cement his place in Flick’s plans. Athletic Club could struggle to contain him, as he can not only score but also bring Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Karim Adeyemi into the game.

Prediction

Barcelona 3-1 Athletic Club

Barcelona will head into this fixture as clear favourites after their dominant 5-0 victory over Elche. With Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Karim Adeyemi providing plenty of attacking threat, Hansi Flick’s side should have enough quality to trouble an Athletic Club defence that looked vulnerable against Sevilla. The visitors will also be without Yuri Berchiche, which makes their task at Camp Nou even tougher.

Athletic Club will likely try to stay compact and frustrate Barcelona, but they could struggle to cope with the hosts’ movement and intensity in possession. The Blaugrana should control the game for long periods and create enough chances to secure another three points, although Athletic’s attacking quality could help them find a consolation goal. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-1 win for the Catalan giants.