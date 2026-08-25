Preston North End vs Everton: Preview and Prediction.

David Moyes returns to familiar surroundings on Wednesday night as Everton travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End in the second round of the EFL Cup.

The Toffees arrive after beginning their Premier League campaign with an encouraging victory, while Preston are still searching for their first win inside 90 minutes this season. With a place in the third round at stake, Everton will be expected to progress, although Moyes will know better than most about the difficulties Deepdale can present.

Everton began the 2026-27 Premier League season by ending a four-year sequence of opening-day defeats, recording a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. The scoreline perhaps flattered Moyes’s side slightly. The Everton boss admitted afterwards that his team could easily have fallen a couple of goals behind during a difficult opening period.

However, goals from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry changed the complexion of the contest, and Everton managed the remainder of the game effectively to secure three points and a clean sheet. That result should provide confidence before a demanding sequence of Premier League fixtures against Bournemouth, Manchester United and Tottenham.

First, though, comes an opportunity to progress in a competition Everton have remarkably never won. The EFL Cup has frequently proved frustrating for the Toffees. They have not been eliminated in the second round since 2001-02, but they have also failed to progress beyond the third round in eight of their last 11 campaigns.

Moyes may therefore rotate his team, but Everton cannot afford complacency. Moyes began his managerial career with Preston and came remarkably close to taking the Lilywhites into the Premier League before eventually moving to Everton in 2002. Intriguingly, he has been involved from opposite dugouts in the last two competitive meetings between these clubs.

As Preston manager, Moyes suffered a 2-0 FA Cup defeat against Everton in January 2000. Four years later, he was managing the Toffees when they defeated Preston by the same scoreline in the EFL Cup. His knowledge of Deepdale and emotional connection with Preston add another subplot to Wednesday’s encounter.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have endured a difficult beginning to the campaign and Preston have suffered consecutive Championship defeats, losing 2-1 against Bolton Wanderers before a 3-1 setback against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. The latter result was particularly concerning, with Heckingbottom acknowledging the difference in quality between the teams.

Preston have been widely tipped to struggle this season, and their early performances have reinforced the belief that additional reinforcements may be required before the transfer window closes. The Lilywhites drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town in the first round before progressing 4-3 on penalties. While they remain without a victory inside 90 minutes, successfully navigating that shootout should provide some confidence.

Preston also possess a respectable recent record in this competition, reaching at least the third round in seven of their last 11 EFL Cup campaigns. Recent head-to-head history provides further encouragement for the Premier League visitors. Preston have won just one of their last six meetings with Everton, drawing twice and losing three times.

Their wait for a domestic cup victory over the Toffees stretches back considerably further. Preston last eliminated Everton in January 1946, securing a 4-3 aggregate triumph in the FA Cup third round. The clubs’ most recent competitive encounter came in this competition in October 2004, when Everton secured a 2-0 victory despite finishing the game with 10 men. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Preston North End

Preston North End enter Wednesday’s EFL Cup tie with several personnel concerns, particularly in defence and attack. Paul Heckingbottom may make changes after consecutive Championship defeats, but the Lilywhites will still need a disciplined performance against Premier League opposition if they are to reach the third round.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Lewis Gibson is unavailable through suspension and is also dealing with a groin injury. Fellow defender Odel Offiah is another absentee concern because of a groin problem that kept him out of the 3-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jusef Erabi is doubtful after sustaining a knock last weekend, leaving Preston potentially short of recognised options at centre-forward.

Erabi’s availability will be particularly important after he made an immediate impact in the previous round, scoring a 90th-minute equaliser against Huddersfield Town before Preston progressed on penalties. With Milutin Osmajic having departed for Genoa, 17-year-old George Gryba could be considered if Erabi fails to recover in time.

Preston are expected to operate in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Lee Nicholls starting in goal. Pol Valentín should occupy the right-back position, with Jordan Storey and Liam Lindsay forming the central defensive partnership. Andrija Vukčević is expected to start at left-back. Storey and Lindsay will face the difficult task of containing Everton’s physical presence in the penalty area while also dealing with runners arriving from midfield.

Léo Leroy and Ali McCann should form the central midfield double pivot. McCann can provide defensive energy and ball-winning ability, while Leroy should help Preston move possession forward and connect with the attacking midfielders.

Further forward, Callum Lang should operate from the right side, with Alfie Devine occupying the central number 10 position and Delano Burgzorg starting from the left. Devine’s ability to find pockets between Everton’s midfield and defence could be particularly important, while Lang and Burgzorg can provide direct running from the wider areas.

Provided he passes a late fitness assessment, Jusef Erabi should lead the line as the centre-forward. His physical presence and confidence following his goal in the previous round could make him Preston’s biggest attacking threat. Should Erabi be unavailable, youngster George Gryba represents the most obvious alternative.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Nicholls; Valentin, Storey, Lindsay, Vukcevic; Leroy, McCann; Lang, Devine, Burgzorg; Erabi

Everton

Everton are expected to rotate heavily for the trip to Deepdale, with David Moyes likely to use the EFL Cup tie as an opportunity to give several fringe and squad players valuable minutes. The Toffees began their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, but Wednesday’s fixture should see a much-changed XI.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Tim Iroegbunam is ruled out for several weeks with an adductor strain. Christian Nørgaard is also unavailable as he continues to build towards full fitness following his summer move. James Garner made an earlier-than-expected return from hernia surgery as a substitute against Palace, but it remains uncertain whether he is ready to start. Everton have no confirmed suspension concerns ahead of the cup tie.

Moyes has several experienced alternatives pushing for inclusion. Mark Travers, Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, Charly Alcaraz, Brennan Johnson, Tyler Dibling and Beto were all substitutes last weekend and are strong candidates to come into the starting lineup against Preston.

Everton are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mark Travers starting in goal. Nathan Patterson should operate at right-back, while Jake O’Brien and Michael Keane are likely to form the central defensive partnership. Vitaliy Mykolenko should start at left-back and provide both defensive security and support in possession.

In central midfield, Hayden Hackney and Harrison Armstrong should form the double pivot. Hackney can provide composure and progression from deeper areas, while Armstrong offers energy and pressing intensity. Their ability to control the centre of the pitch should be important against a Preston side likely to defend compactly and look to counter.

Further forward, Tyler Dibling should operate from the right wing, with Charly Alcaraz in the central number 10 role and Brennan Johnson starting from the left. Dibling’s dribbling and Johnson’s pace should give Everton direct threats in wide areas, while Alcaraz will be responsible for linking midfield and attack.

Beto is expected to lead the line as the centre-forward. His physical strength and penalty-box presence should provide Everton with a clear focal point, particularly against a Preston defence missing Lewis Gibson and potentially Odel Offiah.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Travers; Patterson, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko; Hackney, Armstrong; Dibling, Alcaraz, Johnson; Beto

Key Stats

Everton have won the last three recorded meetings with Preston, giving the Toffees a perfect recent head-to-head record.

Preston have lost both of their opening Championship matches, conceding five goals across defeats to Bolton Wanderers and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Everton started their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, giving David Moyes’ side an opening-day win and clean sheet.

Preston needed penalties to reach the second round, progressing 4-3 in the shootout against Huddersfield Town after a 1-1 draw.

Everton have not been eliminated in the second round of the EFL Cup since 2001-02, although they have failed to progress beyond the third round in eight of their last 11 campaigns.

Player to Watch

Beto

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The 28-year-old offers a significant physical presence at centre-forward. His strength, direct running and ability to attack crosses could be particularly troublesome for a Preston defence already dealing with personnel problems.

Beto also demonstrated his goalscoring ability last season, including a brace in Everton’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea in March. With Dibling, Charly Alcaraz and Johnson potentially supplying him from behind, he should receive opportunities inside the penalty area.

Against a Preston side that have conceded five goals across their opening two Championship matches, Beto looks well placed to capitalise on any defensive uncertainty.

Prediction

Preston North End 0-2 Everton

Cup rotation adds some uncertainty, particularly with Everton facing a demanding Premier League schedule. Moyes is likely to provide opportunities to players outside his regular starting XI, which could give Preston encouragement. The hosts should also benefit from playing at Deepdale, where the crowd can make this an uncomfortable evening if Preston remain competitive during the opening stages.

However, their defensive vulnerability is difficult to ignore. Conceding five goals across their opening two Championship matches does not bode well against Premier League opposition. Everton possess considerably greater squad depth and arrive with confidence following their victory over Crystal Palace. Even with several changes, the Toffees should have enough quality to control the contest and progress.