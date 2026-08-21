West Ham United vs Charlton Athletic: Preview and Prediction.

West Ham United will look to secure their first EFL Championship victory of the season when they welcome London rivals Charlton Athletic to a sold-out London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The promotion favourites were forced to settle for a point after surrendering a two-goal advantage at Burnley on the opening weekend, while Charlton began their league campaign with an encouraging 2-1 comeback victory over Derby County.

West Ham’s return to the Championship after 14 years initially appeared destined to begin perfectly. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were 2-0 ahead after 72 minutes at Burnley, with Max Kilman and Manor Solomon finding the net. However, Zian Flemming struck twice late on to rescue a 2-2 draw for the Clarets.

Dropping two points from such a commanding position will have frustrated Nuno, particularly given West Ham’s status as one of the leading promotion favourites. However, there were enough encouraging signs to suggest the East London outfit should not be overly concerned. They had already begun competitive action with a 3-1 EFL Cup victory over Portsmouth, while their squad has been strengthened further since the Burnley draw.

Arne Engels has arrived to bolster the midfield, but the addition of Joel Piroe could prove especially significant. Few players understand Championship goalscoring better. Piroe has struck 73 league goals since the beginning of the 2022/23 season, more than any other player in the division during that period. Adding such a proven finisher to an already talented West Ham attack significantly strengthens their promotion credentials.

Saturday also represents West Ham’s first home Championship fixture of the campaign, with a sold-out crowd of approximately 62,500 expected at the London Stadium. After setting a first-round EFL Cup attendance record against Portsmouth, another huge crowd should create an atmosphere befitting a London derby.

Charlton could hardly have made a better start to their competitive campaign. Nathan Jones’s side have recorded consecutive victories, first beating Cheltenham Town 3-1 in the EFL Cup before recovering to defeat Derby County 2-1 in their Championship opener.

Tyreece Campbell has been central to that encouraging beginning as the young attacker has scored in both competitive matches and already appears capable of surpassing his modest return of three goals from 46 appearances last season. If Campbell can maintain that confidence, he could become an important attacking weapon for Jones.

Charlton have also strengthened during the summer, with goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo arriving on loan from Wrexham among their recent additions. The challenge is translating their positive opening performances onto the road as Charlton won only four of their 23 away Championship matches last season, a record that will need considerable improvement if they are to progress up the table.

However, they demonstrated an ability to produce surprises away from The Valley by recording impressive victories at Leicester City and Middlesbrough towards the end of the campaign. Winning at the London Stadium would represent an even greater statement.

West Ham should dominate possession and territory, forcing Charlton into a deeper defensive structure for extended periods. Nuno will want his side to move the ball quickly enough to prevent the visitors from becoming comfortable in their defensive shape. Charlton’s best opportunities may therefore arrive in transition where Campbell’s pace could prove useful when West Ham’s full-backs advance, and Jones will hope his side can frustrate the hosts before exploiting any defensive mistakes.

West Ham’s collapse against Burnley provides some encouragement in that regard. After controlling the contest for more than 70 minutes, their inability to manage the closing stages demonstrated that they are not yet completely secure defensively.

Remarkably, Saturday represents the first league meeting between West Ham and Charlton since February 2007. That previous encounter ended with Charlton recording an emphatic 4-0 Premier League victory, but almost two decades have passed and the circumstances surrounding the clubs are now completely different.

West Ham enter this meeting with significantly greater resources and one of the Championship’s strongest squads. Charlton, though, arrive with momentum and little pressure. Two victories from two competitive fixtures should give Jones’s players confidence that they can make their considerably more fancied opponents uncomfortable. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

West Ham United

West Ham United are expected to retain a strong, attack-minded shape for their first home Championship fixture of the season, with Nuno Espirito Santo likely to stick with a 4-4-2 setup. The Hammers showed plenty of attacking quality in the 2-2 draw at Burnley, even if their late collapse highlighted the need for greater control when protecting a lead.

West Ham are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Mads Hermansen starting in goal. Kyle Walker-Peters should operate at right-back, while Konstantinos Mavropanos and Max Kilman form the central defensive partnership. El Hadji Malick Diouf is expected to start at left-back and provide additional width when the Hammers move forward.

In midfield, Jarrod Bowen should start on the right, with Lewis Orford and Mohamadou Kante operating centrally. Orford can help progress possession and keep the ball moving quickly, while Kante provides defensive security, pressing intensity and recovery runs. Manor Solomon is expected to start on the left and will look to drift inside into dangerous areas after scoring against Burnley.

Up front, Taty Castellanos should pair up with Joel Piroe. Castellanos offers movement and aggression around the penalty area, while Piroe brings proven Championship finishing quality and should provide a more natural focal point between the centre-backs.

The combination of Bowen and Solomon supplying two established scorers through the middle should give West Ham several different routes to goal. Against a Charlton side likely to defend compactly, the hosts will look to stretch the pitch before attacking the spaces created inside.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Bowen, Orford, Kante, Solomon; Castellanos, Piroe

Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic head to the London Stadium in excellent spirits after beginning the new campaign with consecutive victories over Cheltenham Town and Derby County. Nathan Jones is expected to adopt a more cautious approach against the promotion favourites, with a compact midfield designed to frustrate West Ham and provide protection for the back four.

Charlton are expected to line up in a 4-5-1 formation, with Will Mannion starting in goal. Danny McNamara should operate at right-back, while Lloyd Jones and Billy Koumetio are expected to form the central defensive partnership. James Bell should complete the back four from left-back. The defensive unit will need to remain particularly compact against West Ham’s two-striker system, with the full-backs also responsible for limiting the influence of Jarrod Bowen and Manor Solomon.

The five-man midfield should be central to Charlton’s game plan. Conor Coventry and Nathaniel Chalobah are expected to provide defensive protection through the middle, while Sonny Carey can offer greater creativity when the visitors regain possession.

Tyreece Campbell should operate from one wide position and represents one of Charlton’s biggest counter-attacking threats. The youngster has scored in both competitive matches this season and will look to use his pace whenever West Ham commit their full-backs forward. Karlan Grant is expected to provide an additional attacking outlet from the opposite flank while also dropping deeper when Charlton are defending.

Matty Godden should lead the line as the lone centre-forward. His movement and ability to hold up possession will be particularly important because Charlton may spend long periods without the ball. Godden will need to provide an outlet for direct passes and allow Campbell, Carey and Grant enough time to join him when the Addicks transition into attack.

The 4-5-1 formation should become particularly compact when West Ham have possession, potentially resembling a 4-1-4-1 or even a deeper defensive block. Charlton’s priority will be denying the hosts space through central areas before attempting to exploit openings on the counterattack.

Probable Lineup (4-5-1): Mannion; McNamara, Jones, Koumetio, Bell; Coventry, Chalobah, Campbell, Carey, Grant; Godden

Key Stats

West Ham United drew 2-2 with Burnley on opening weekend, despite leading 2-0 after 72 minutes through Max Kilman and Manor Solomon.

Charlton Athletic started with a victory, coming from behind to beat Derby County 2-1 at The Valley.

Both teams are unbeaten in competitive action this season as West Ham have a win and a draw, while Charlton have won both of their matches.

West Ham have won two of the last three meetings at their home ground, scoring six goals and conceding only once across those three encounters.

The clubs have not met in the league for almost 20 years, with Saturday representing their first league encounter since the 2006-07 Premier League season.

Player to Watch

Joel Piroe

The Dutch striker has scored 73 Championship goals since making his debut in the division, with no player managing more over that period. He also won the 2024/25 Championship Golden Boot with 19 goals as Leeds United secured promotion.

Piroe’s finishing should complement Taty Castellanos in West Ham’s expected two-man attack. He is comfortable receiving the ball around the penalty area, linking with teammates and finishing with either foot, giving Charlton’s centre-backs another problem alongside the movement of Jarrod Bowen and Manor Solomon.

With West Ham expected to dominate possession in front of a sold-out London Stadium, Piroe could receive plenty of opportunities to make an immediate impression. His Championship experience and goalscoring pedigree make him the most obvious candidate to decide this London derby.

Prediction

West Ham United 3-1 Charlton Athletic

Charlton’s positive start suggests this will not necessarily be straightforward for West Ham. Tyreece Campbell is in excellent form, while the Addicks have already demonstrated their ability to respond when falling behind. Nevertheless, West Ham possess substantially greater quality and depth.

The addition of Joel Piroe gives them another proven Championship match-winner, while playing their first home league fixture in front of more than 60,000 supporters should provide additional motivation. Charlton can threaten on the counterattack and may find the net, but West Ham should create enough opportunities to secure their first Championship victory of the season.