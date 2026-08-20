Ipswich Town vs Sunderland: Preview and Prediction

Newly promoted Ipswich Town will begin their Premier League campaign with a home game against Sunderland.

Sunderland punched above their weight last season and will now be looking to build on it this time around. The Black Cats will be hoping to secure all three points when they hit the road to face Ipswich Town.

The home team have secured a return to the top flight at the first time of asking. They featured in the Premier League during the 2024/25 season, but went down as they finished 19th with just 22 points in their 38 outings. However, they handled the situation quite well and have returned to the top flight in a year’s time.

Ipswich finished 2nd in the Championship last season with 84 points in their 46 outings. They have added quite a few new faces to the mix, as they look to ensure they retain their top-flight status this time around. Sunderland might not be a traditional giant, but they will certainly test the home team’s resolve.

Meanwhile, the visitors had a phenomenal 2025/26 season as they secured a seventh-place finish upon their return to the English top flight. While the objective was to survive the drop, the Black Cats ended up securing a place in the Europa League.

They will be hoping to have a similar sort of campaign this time around as well. While they haven’t made too many additions to their squad, Sunderland have retained their core, which certainly helps. An away game against Ipswich has never really been easy for them, but they should have the upper hand here. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Ipswich Town

The home team will be without the services of Azor Matusiwa (muscle injury), but apart from him, everyone else should be available for selection.

Ipswich Town are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Kjell Scherpen starting between the sticks. Dara O’Shea and Leif Davis should feature as the full-backs, while Issa Diop is likely to partner Jacob Greaves in the heart of the defence.

In midfield, Florentino and Marcelino Nunez should form the double pivot, with the duo tasked with providing cover and support to the backline.

Further forward, Fatawu Issahaku and Daizen Maeda are expected to operate on the flanks, providing width, pace and creativity. Sindre Walle Egeli should take up the number ten role.

Emersonn is expected to lead the line for Ipswich, with the Brazilian striker looking to make the most of the service provided by the attacking players around him.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Scherpen; O’Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Florentino, Nunez; Fatawu, Egeli, Maeda; Emersonn

Sunderland

The Black Cats could be without the services of Thomas Meunier, Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete, as the trio are all doubtful because of knocks they picked up recently.

Sunderland are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Robin Roefs likely to start in goal. Trai Hume and Reinildo Mandava should feature as the full-backs, while Luke O’Nien is likely to partner Daniel Ballard in the heart of the defence. In midfield, Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki should form the double pivot, with the duo tasked with providing defensive stability and helping Sunderland control possession. Enzo Le Fee is expected to operate in the number ten role, linking midfield with attack. Further forward, Chemsdine Talbi and Nilson Angulo should feature on the flanks, providing width to their attacks. Meanwhile, star striker Brian Brobbey is expected to lead the line for the Black Cats. Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Roefs; Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Le Fee, Angulo; Brobbey

Key Stats

Ipswich have forked out in excess of £150 million in summer signings, including Emersonn, Fatawu and Florentino Luis.

Sunderland haven’t won away against Sunderland since January 2021.

Ipswich have won each of their last four games.

The Black Cats haven’t won any of the last three meetings between the two teams (two defeats and a draw).

The home team have bagged 10 goals in their last five games.

Player to Watch

Brian Brobbey

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The 24-year-old Dutch striker showed a lot of promise in his debut campaign in the Premier League last time out. While he was involved in 31 games, he racked up less than 2,000 minutes but finished with seven goals and an assist.

Those numbers do not really tell the story, as Brobbey played a key part in the success they enjoyed. His strong physical presence and great hold-up play helped those around him. With an entire season under his belt, he is likely to put up even better performances this time around.

Prediction

Ipswich Town 0-2 Sunderland

Ipswich Town have strengthened significantly over the summer and will have home advantage behind them, but Sunderland will be very confident of their chances after a successful campaign in the top flight last time out.

The visitors have retained most of the squad that helped them secure an impressive seventh-place finish, and their midfield should be capable of controlling the tempo against the newly promoted side.

Ipswich could make things difficult early on, but Sunderland’s quality in the final third, coupled with Brian Brobbey’s physical presence up front, should eventually make the difference. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-0 win for the Black Cats.