Athletic Club vs Sevilla: Preview and Prediction

While Sevilla will look to build on the win they secured in matchday one, Athletic Club will be hoping to get their season underway with a positive result at home.

Athletic Club will begin their 2026/27 La Liga campaign with a home game against Sevilla, who started their campaign last weekend with a win. Both teams didn’t have an ideal 2025/26 season and will be looking to ensure they get off to a good start.

The home team finished 12th last season with just 45 points in their 38 outings. It was quite a dramatic fall-off, as they had finished fourth in the season prior. Athletic Club did struggle with injuries to key players, but they would have still hoped for a much better collective effort.

They haven’t really made any significant changes to their team. However, with all their stars fit heading into the new campaign, Athletic will be eyeing a European spot, and they would like to start strong in front of their fans.

Meanwhile, Sevilla, who finished 13th last season, have already kick-started the new campaign on a positive note with a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano. While there wasn’t much to separate the two sides, Los Nervionenses earned two penalties, which helped them come from a goal behind to win the game.

Kike Salas was sent off in the final minutes of regulation time, but it hardly had any impact on the game, as Athletic Club managed to keep hold of their lead. While they did get the job done against Vallecano, Sevilla will need to be more creative in the final third to take down Athletic Club. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Athletic Club

The home team will be without the services of Unai Egiluz (ligament) and Daniel Vivian (hamstring) because of injury. Apart from the duo, everyone else should be available for selection. While Nico Williams is back fit, he won’t be rushed and might only be used if necessary.

Athletic Club are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Unai Simon starting between the sticks. Jesus Areso and Yuri Berchiche should feature as the full-backs, while Yeray Alvarez is likely to partner Aitor Paredes in the heart of the defence.

In midfield, Mikel Jauregizar and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta should form the double pivot, with the duo tasked with providing defensive stability while also helping Athletic dictate the tempo.

Further forward, Inaki Williams and Alex Berenguer will feature on the flanks, providing width and pace to their attacks. Oihan Sancet should take up the number ten role, and Gorka Guruzeta is expected to lead the line for Athletic Club,

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Simon; Areso, Alvarez, Paredes, Berchiche; Jauregizar, Ruiz de Galarreta; Williams, Sancet, Berenguer; Guruzeta

Sevilla

The visitors remain without the services of Alfon Gonzalez, who is out with a muscle injury, while Kike Salas is also out after getting sent off last time out.

Sevilla are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Odysseas Vlachodimos likely to start between the sticks. Juan Iglesias and Gabriel Suazo should feature as the full-backs, while Andres Lopez will replace Kike Salas and partner Arouna Sangante in the heart of the defence.

In the centre of the park, Nico Guillen will partner with Lucien Agoume. The duo will shield the backline and look to control the tempo of the game.

Ruben Vargas and Oso will feature on the flanks, providing much-needed width to their attacks, while Peque Fernandez will take up the attacking midfielder’s role.

Meanwhile, Robbie Ure could be the one leading the line after an impressive performance last time out.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Iglesias, Lopez, Sangante, Suazo; Guillen, Agoume; Vargas, Peque, Oso; Ure

Key Stats

Sevilla have won four out of their last five games, including their 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano in their season opener.

Meanwhile, Athletic Club have suffered defeats in their last two outing heading into their first game of the new season.

The home team have bagged nine goals in their last five outings, while winning two of those games.

Athletic Club have won 11 out of their 15 home games against Sevilla in La Liga.

In the last meeting between the two teams, Sevilla secured a 2-1 win.

Player to Watch

Oihan Sancet

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The 26-year-old attacking midfielder was far from his best last season. While he featured in 28 league games and racked up over 1,800 minutes, he managed just four goal contributions. In comparison, he had contributed to 16 goal contributions in the league in just over 1,600 minutes the previous campaign. The numbers clearly suggest a significant dip in form, and it certainly hampered his team’s chances. Sancet’s poor performances were one of the reasons behind their disappointing campaign. The 26-year-old will be eager to put it behind him and get off to an ideal start in the new campaign. Given the talent he has, he will certainly be one to keep an eye on.

Prediction

Athletic Club 2-1 Sevilla

Playing at San Mames should give Athletic Club a significant advantage, while the availability of several key players will provide a much-needed boost. With Sancet, Williams and Guruzeta leading the attack, Athletic have enough quality to trouble a Sevilla defence that will also be without Kike Salas.

Sevilla will head into this fixture with confidence after their opening-day win, but they will need to be much more creative in the final third if they are to take something from this game. Athletic should control large periods of the contest and create enough chances to get the job done, although Sevilla could certainly find the back of the net. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for the home team.