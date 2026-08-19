Marseille vs RC Strasbourg: Preview and Prediction

Marseille and RC Strasbourg will officially get the 2026/27 Ligue 1 campaign underway on Friday when they meet at Stade Velodrome.

Both clubs begin the season under new management and with ambitions of returning to European competition. Marseille finished fifth last season with 59 points, while Strasbourg ended the campaign eighth with 53. With only six points separating them last term, the opening fixture should provide an interesting early indication of where both teams stand.

Bruno Genesio takes charge of Marseille with expectations understandably high after the club slipped three positions from their 2024/25 finish. OM collected 59 points last season, six fewer than the previous campaign, but there were still encouraging signs. Most notably, Les Phoceens remained one of Ligue 1’s strongest attacking teams, scoring 63 goals, the joint-third-highest total in the division.

Genesio’s record provides further reason for optimism. The experienced coach has finished in a European position in every Ligue 1 campaign he has managed this decade, and Marseille will expect him to continue that sequence. Marseille finished last season unbeaten in their final three home league matches, winning twice, and they scored in all but one of their Ligue 1 fixtures at the Velodrome during 2025/26.

Their opening-day home record is equally impressive. OM are unbeaten in their last five opening Ligue 1 fixtures at Stade Velodrome, including an emphatic 5-2 victory over Paris FC last season. With Genesio taking charge of his first competitive match, Marseille should be determined to establish control from the opening whistle.

Strasbourg also enter a new era, with Hugo Oliveira preparing to oversee his first Ligue 1 match. Le Racing finished eighth last season after collecting 53 points, seven fewer than in 2024/25. Their domestic campaign was therefore somewhat disappointing, but their run to the Conference League semi-finals demonstrated the quality within the squad.

Oliveira’s objective will be to turn that potential into greater consistency and bring European football back to Strasbourg. Their performances away from home provide an encouraging foundation. Le Racing ended last season unbeaten in six consecutive Ligue 1 away matches, winning three of their final four. They averaged 1.35 points per away game across the campaign and proved extremely difficult to beat comfortably.

Indeed, five of Strasbourg’s six away league defeats were by only a single goal. They have also performed well in recent opening-day away fixtures, collecting points in each of the previous two and defeating Metz 1-0 last season.

Le Racing are unbeaten across their last four visits to Marseille, demonstrating their ability to cope with one of French football’s most intimidating environments. However, turning those performances into victories has proved considerably harder. Strasbourg have not won a Ligue 1 match at Stade Velodrome since 1997, when they secured a 1-0 triumph. Their recent sequence has therefore been built primarily around frustrating Marseille rather than dominating them.

Marseille should enjoy more possession and attempt to impose Genesio’s ideas immediately. Strasbourg, meanwhile, can remain compact before looking to exploit spaces when the hosts commit players forward Genesio inherits a Marseille squad expected to challenge near the Champions League positions. Their attacking numbers were already strong last season, so improving defensive consistency and controlling matches more effectively could push OM higher up the table.

Oliveira faces a different task. Strasbourg have already demonstrated that they can compete with strong opposition, but their eighth-place finish illustrated the need for greater consistency. The opening goal could therefore prove especially important. An early Marseille breakthrough would force Strasbourg away from their preferred compact structure, while a goal for the visitors could increase the pressure inside Stade Velodrome. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Marseille

The hosts will be eager to make a positive start at Stade Velodrome, where they enjoyed an excellent attacking record last season, and Genesio is likely to favour an aggressive 4-2-3-1 setup that allows his creative players to operate behind a central striker.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Marseille have several players being monitored ahead of the opener. Faris Moumbagna is carrying a muscle strain and could miss the match, while CJ Egan-Riley is also doubtful because of a similar muscle problem. Nayef Aguerd remains questionable after suffering a sore groin and may need to pass a late fitness test before being considered.

Marseille are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Jeffrey de Lange starting in goal. Timothy Weah should occupy the right-back position, while Leonardo Balerdi and Derek Cornelius are expected to form the central defensive partnership. Emerson Palmieri should start at left-back, providing width and support when Marseille push forward.

In midfield, Tochukwu Nnadi and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should operate as the double pivot. Hojbjerg’s experience and positional discipline will be important in controlling the tempo, while Nnadi can provide energy and defensive coverage to allow Marseille’s attacking midfielders greater freedom.

Further forward, Angel Gomes is expected to start on the right side of the attacking midfield line, with Amine Gouiri occupying the central number 10 role and Igor Paixao beginning from the left. Gouiri should link midfield and attack, while Gomes and Paixao will look to stretch Strasbourg’s defence before cutting inside into dangerous areas.

Neal Maupay is expected to lead the line as the lone striker. His movement inside the penalty area and ability to press Strasbourg’s defenders from the front should complement the creativity supplied by the three attacking midfielders behind him.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): De Lange; Weah, Balerdi, Cornelius, Palmieri; Nnadi, Hojbjerg; Gomes, Gouiri, Paixao; Maupay

RC Strasbourg

Strasbourg begin the new Ligue 1 campaign under Hugo Oliveira with a difficult trip to Stade Velodrome. Le Racing ended last season with an impressive unbeaten run away from home, and Oliveira is expected to retain a balanced 4-2-3-1 system designed to keep his side compact while providing enough attacking support to threaten Marseille on the counter.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Strasbourg will definitely be without Joaquin Panichelli, who continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament tear and is not yet ready to return. Abakar Sylla is doubtful after picking up a knock, while Soumaila Coulibaly is also questionable because of a lower-leg injury. Both players will need to be assessed before the match.

Strasbourg are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Filip Jorgensen starting in goal. Guela Doue should occupy the right-back position, while Andrew Omobamidele and Ismael Doukoure are expected to form the central defensive partnership. Ben Chilwell should start at left-back, where his experience and ability to advance into attacking areas can provide Strasbourg with additional width.

In central midfield, Maxi Oyedele and Samir El Mourabet are expected to form the double pivot. They will have an important defensive responsibility against Marseille’s creative midfielders, with one likely to remain deeper whenever the other moves forward. Preventing Amine Gouiri and Angel Gomes from receiving possession in dangerous central areas will be a priority.

Further forward, Giovanni Reyna should operate from the right side of the attacking midfield line, although he will frequently look to drift centrally and become involved in Strasbourg’s build-up play. Sebastian Nanasi is expected to occupy the number 10 position, making him the principal link between midfield and attack, while Martial Godo should provide pace and direct running from the left flank.

Sekou Mara is expected to lead the line as the lone centre-forward. His movement and ability to hold up possession could be particularly important when Strasbourg play through Marseille’s press, allowing Reyna, Nanasi and Godo time to join attacks.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Jorgensen; Doue, Omobamidele, Doukoure, Chilwell; Oyedele, El Mourabet; Reyna, Nanasi, Godo; Mara

Key Stats

Marseille have dominated the overall head-to-head, with eight wins to Strasbourg’s one across their 19 meetings, alongside 10 draws.

Strasbourg are unbeaten in their last four Ligue 1 visits to Stade Velodrome, although they have not won a league game there since 1997.

Marseille scored 63 Ligue 1 goals last season, finishing with the joint-third-best attacking record in the division.

The teams drew 2-2 at Stade Velodrome last season, while Marseille won the reverse fixture 2-1 in Strasbourg.

Player to Watch

Igor Paixao

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Paixao is expected to operate from the left side of Marseille’s attack, where his pace, direct dribbling and willingness to cut inside can cause problems for Strasbourg’s defensive structure. His combination with Amine Gouiri and Neal Maupay could be particularly important if the visitors defend in a compact block.

There will also be greater responsibility on Paixao this season following the departure of Mason Greenwood. After registering six goals and five assists in Ligue 1 last season, he is being positioned for a more influential role in Bruno Genesio’s attack. Given his outstanding pre-season form and Marseille’s expected attacking approach at Stade Velodrome, Paixao looks the player most capable of producing the decisive moment.

Prediction

Marseille 2-1 RC Strasbourg

Marseille should have enough quality to begin the Bruno Genesio era with three points, although Strasbourg’s recent record at Stade Velodrome suggests this will be far from straightforward. OM have lost just one of their last 15 meetings with Strasbourg, while the visitors have proved particularly difficult to beat in Marseille.

The hosts’ attacking options could ultimately make the difference. Igor Paixao enters the season in excellent form, while Amine Gouiri, Angel Gomes, and Neal Maupay give Genesio several ways to trouble Strasbourg’s back line. Marseille were also among Ligue 1’s strongest attacking teams last season, scoring 63 times.

Strasbourg should carry a threat of their own, particularly through Giovanni Reyna and Sebastian Nanasi, and their strong away finish to last season makes an away goal plausible. However, injuries to Joaquín Panichelli and potentially Abakar Sylla and Soumaïla Coulibaly leave Hugo Oliveira with some important selection concerns.

Strasbourg can keep the contest competitive, but Marseille’s greater attacking depth, home advantage and the energy surrounding Genesio’s first competitive match should eventually prove decisive