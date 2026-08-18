Colorado Rapids vs LAFC: Preview and Prediction.

Colorado Rapids welcome Los Angeles FC to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Thursday, August 20, for an intriguing Western Conference encounter.

The two teams have experienced contrasting campaigns, with LAFC competing towards the top of the standings while Colorado have struggled for consistency. However, the Rapids’ improving home performances suggest this may be considerably closer than their respective positions indicate. LAFC possess the stronger overall record, but Colorado’s recent defensive improvement and formidable home form give the hosts reason for optimism.

Colorado’s overall campaign has been inconsistent, with the Rapids recording eight wins, one draw and 10 defeats while scoring 29 goals and conceding 25. Those numbers illustrate their biggest problem. Colorado have been competitive in most areas but have struggled to reproduce their best performances consistently enough to climb the Western Conference standings.

The Rapids have won four of their last six matches, losing only twice and conceding an average of just 0.5 goals per game during that sequence. Their defensive improvement has provided Matt Wells with a stronger platform on which to build.

Colorado have won their last three matches at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park without conceding, while averaging 1.33 goals per game. They are also unbeaten in 12 of their previous 15 home fixtures, demonstrating how difficult they can be to overcome in familiar surroundings. Their recent 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City was especially dominant. Colorado attempted 28 shots and controlled long periods of possession, demonstrating that their home success has not simply been the product of defensive football.

LAFC remain among the West’s strongest and arrive with the superior overall record and remain firmly positioned among the Western Conference’s leading contenders. Marc Dos Santos’s side have registered 10 victories, four draws and six defeats, scoring 35 goals while conceding only 20. Their +15 goal difference illustrates the balance that has made them one of the conference’s strongest teams.

Recent performances have generally remained solid despite a disappointing defeat to San Diego FC. Across their previous six league matches, LAFC have recorded two victories, three draws and only one defeat. They have averaged 1.33 goals while conceding just 0.67 per game during that period. Their away performances have been more mixed, with two wins, three draws and one defeat across the last six, suggesting Colorado have a genuine opportunity to make home advantage count.

Nevertheless, LAFC remain extremely difficult to beat. They have lost only eight of their previous 40 matches across all competitions, highlighting their ability to consistently collect results even when they are not performing at their best.

Both teams’ recent defensive numbers suggest this could be tighter than might normally be expected from an MLS fixture. Colorado have kept three consecutive home clean sheets, while LAFC have conceded fewer than one goal per game across their recent league sequence.

That places additional importance on the first goals and the Rapids should look to press aggressively at home and use possession to push LAFC backwards, much as they did against Sporting Kansas City. Their ability to sustain pressure and recover possession quickly could prevent the visitors from establishing their preferred attacking rhythm.

LAFC, however, may be comfortable allowing Colorado periods of possession before attacking the spaces left behind. Their greater individual quality in the final third makes them particularly dangerous during transitions. Colorado therefore need to combine ambition with discipline. Committing too many players forward could provide LAFC with exactly the openings they need.

Across their last five meetings, Colorado have recorded one victory, LAFC have won twice and two matches have finished level. Most significantly, their last two encounters have both ended in draws, including a goalless stalemate in Los Angeles earlier this season. That 0-0 result demonstrated Colorado’s ability to frustrate LAFC through a compact defensive structure, and Wells may adopt a similar approach despite playing at home this time. Historically, though, LAFC have generally held the advantage and possess the stronger overall squad.

The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids head into the meeting with LAFC in encouraging form, particularly at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, where they have won three consecutive matches without conceding. Matt Wells should therefore have little reason to make sweeping tactical changes, with the Rapids expected to retain the 4-3-3 system that has provided them with greater defensive stability while still allowing their wide players to attack aggressively.

Colorado are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Nicolas Hansen starting in goal. Reggie Cannon should occupy the right-back position, with Loïc Williams and experienced defender Rob Holding forming the central defensive partnership. Lucas Herrington is expected to complete the back four at left-back. Cannon’s willingness to advance could provide additional width, although both full-backs must remain alert to LAFC’s threat on transitions.

Hamzat Ojediran should occupy the deepest position in the three-man midfield, providing protection in front of the defence and attempting to disrupt LAFC’s progression through central areas. Paxten Aaronson and Josh Atencio should operate either side of him, giving Colorado greater energy and ball progression further forward.

Aaronson could be particularly important when Colorado have possession. His ability to find space between midfield and defence should help connect the Rapids’ deeper midfielders with their front three, while Atencio can provide additional control and support the press when possession is lost.

In attack, Dante Sealy is expected to operate from the right flank, with Darren Yapi starting from the left. Both should look to attack LAFC’s full-backs directly and move inside whenever Rafael Navarro occupies the centre-backs.

Navarro should lead the line as the central striker. His movement and physical presence will be crucial against a strong LAFC defence, particularly if Colorado attempt to reproduce the sustained attacking pressure that helped them generate 28 shots against Sporting Kansas City.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Hansen; Cannon, Williams, Holding, Herrington; Aaronson, Ojediran, Atencio; Sealy, Navarro, Yapi

LAFC

LAFC travel to Colorado looking to respond after their recent setback against San Diego FC, but Marc Dos Santos is still expected to keep faith with the 4-3-3 structure that has underpinned their strong season. With no fresh injury or suspension concerns mentioned in the latest team information, the visitors should be able to field a side close to full strength.

LAFC are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Hugo Lloris starting in goal. Ryan Porteous and Aaron Long should form the central defensive partnership, while Ryan Hollingshead and Yevgen Cheberko are expected to operate as the two full-backs. Hollingshead’s experience and ability to contribute in both phases will be important against Colorado’s energetic wide players.

In midfield, Mark Delgado, Timothy Tillman and Mathieu Choinière should form the central trio. Delgado can provide the deepest positional discipline, helping screen the defence and circulate possession, while Tillman offers greater attacking movement between the lines. Choinière should contribute energy, pressing and support in transition.

The front three contains LAFC’s greatest threat. Son Heung-min is expected to start from the right, Denis Bouanga from the left and David Martínez through the middle. Son and Bouanga can both drive inside into scoring positions, while Martínez’s movement across the front line should create additional space for the two wide forwards.

That attacking flexibility could be especially important against a Colorado side that has defended well at home. LAFC may need to move the Rapids’ back four laterally before exploiting the gaps that appear, rather than relying solely on direct attacks.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Lloris; Hollingshead, Porteous, Long, Cheberko; Delgado, Tillman, Choiniere; Son , Martínez, Bouanga.

Key Stats

LAFC sit third in the Western Conference, while Colorado Rapids are eighth.

Colorado have won their last three home matches without conceding, making Dick’s Sporting Goods Park a difficult venue right now.

LAFC have lost just one of their last six league matches.

The last two meetings between these sides both ended in draws, including a 0-0 stalemate earlier this season.

LAFC have scored 35 goals and conceded 20, compared with Colorado’s 29 scored and 25 conceded, giving the visitors the superior goal difference.

Player to Watch

Son Heung-min

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Son Heung-min is the player to watch for LAFC, with his pace, intelligent movement and clinical finishing making him one of the biggest threats in this matchup. Operating from the left or drifting into central areas, Son can exploit any space Colorado leave behind when their full-backs advance.

His combination with Denis Bouanga gives LAFC two dangerous transition threats, while Son’s ability to create as well as score means Colorado cannot simply force him away from goal.

Against a Rapids side that has recorded three consecutive home clean sheets, individual quality could be required to break the deadlock. Son possesses exactly that, making him the most likely player to produce a decisive moment.

Prediction

Colorado Rapids 1-1 LAFC

LAFC remain the stronger side across the season, sitting third in the West with a 10-4-6 record and a +15 goal difference. However, their recent attacking output has dipped, and they enter this fixture following a 1-0 home defeat to San Diego FC.

The individual quality of Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga gives LAFC the ability to punish Colorado whenever the hosts leave space in transition, but the Rapids’ recent defensive improvement should make those opportunities difficult to manufacture. Recent history also points towards a tight contest. The previous meeting finished 0-0, while the last five head-to-head encounters have produced one Colorado victory, two LAFC wins and two draws.

Colorado’s home momentum should be enough to prevent LAFC from taking complete control, but the visitors possess too much attacking quality to confidently back another Rapids clean sheet. A third consecutive draw between the sides looks entirely plausible.