RC Lens vs PSG: Preview and Prediction.

French football’s first major domestic trophy of the new campaign will be decided at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday as Coupe de France holders RC Lens face Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Trophee des Champions.

The match-up brings together France’s two standout sides from last season. PSG secured a fifth successive Ligue 1 crown and added another UEFA Champions League triumph, while Lens capped a superb campaign by lifting the Coupe de France for the first time in their history.

For Lens, victory would represent another landmark moment and provide new head coach Dino Toppmoller with the perfect beginning. For PSG, meanwhile, this is an opportunity to collect their second trophy in a matter of days after beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup.

Lens enter 2026/27 facing the difficult task of building on one of the finest seasons in the club’s recent history. Pierre Sage has departed for Crystal Palace after overseeing an outstanding campaign, leaving former Eintracht Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoller to inherit a team accustomed to competing near the summit of French football.

Stade Bollaert-Delelis became a fortress last season and Lens won 14 of their 17 Ligue 1 home matches, averaging an exceptional 2.47 points per game in front of their supporters. They also recorded eight home clean sheets, combining defensive discipline with the aggressive football traditionally associated with the club. That record should give Les Sang et Or genuine confidence that they can trouble the champions.

However, one of their rare home defeats was particularly significant. PSG travelled to Lens in May and recorded a 2-0 victory, a result that ultimately helped deny the hosts the Ligue 1 title. Toppmoller must therefore find a way to retain Lens’ intensity without leaving the spaces PSG are so effective at exploiting.

Playing the final at home should encourage Lens to press aggressively, particularly during the opening stages. Their supporters will demand intensity, and forcing PSG into uncomfortable situations before Luis Enrique’s side settle into their possession rhythm could provide the underdogs with their best opportunity.

PSG already chasing their second trophy of the season While Lens are preparing for the beginning of a new managerial era, PSG have simply continued collecting silverware. Luis Enrique’s side defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup, giving the European champions another trophy before their domestic campaign has even properly begun. They now have the opportunity to add another.

PSG are chasing a fifth consecutive Trophee des Champions title and a record-extending 15th overall. Their dominance of the competition has become almost as pronounced as their control of Ligue 1. The champions have not lost a Trophee des Champions final since Lille defeated them 1-0 in 2021.

Squad management could nevertheless become an import ant consideration. Sunday’s fixture arrives only days after the Super Cup, and several PSG players returned relatively late following their post-World Cup breaks. Luis Enrique may therefore rotate certain positions or carefully manage minutes, but the extraordinary depth available to the Spaniard means any changes should not dramatically reduce PSG’s quality.

Their attacking structure remains exceptionally difficult to contain. PSG can dominate through prolonged possession before suddenly increasing the tempo, while their technical players are comfortable rotating positions across the final third. Against a Lens side likely to press aggressively at home, PSG’s ability to escape that first wave of pressure could determine the direction of the contest.

If this final were being staged at a neutral venue, PSG would enter as even clearer favourites. Playing in Lens changes the equation. Few Ligue 1 sides were more dominant at home last season. Fourteen victories from 17 league matches demonstrate how effectively Lens used their environment, while eight clean sheets underline that their success was based on more than simply attacking momentum.

Lens should look to make the match physical and uncomfortable, denying PSG time to construct attacks from deep. Winning second balls and attacking immediately after turnovers could prevent the champions from establishing their usual territorial dominance.

However, there is substantial risk attached to such an approach as PSG possess the technical ability to bypass aggressive pressure, and once the first line is broken, large spaces can appear behind Lens’ midfield. Luis Enrique’s side have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to exploit precisely those situations.

Recent history overwhelmingly favours PSG an the head-to-head record represents perhaps the biggest concern for the hosts. PSG have won the last eight competitive meetings between the clubs, establishing clear psychological and tactical superiority over Lens.

The most recent victory at Stade Bollaert-Delelis was especially important, with PSG winning 2-0 in May despite Lens’ otherwise outstanding home campaign. Lens’ last victory against the Parisian giants came in January 2023, when they produced a memorable 3-1 home win. There is also history between these clubs in this particular competition.

Lens have only previously contested the Trophee des Champions once. That appearance came against PSG in 1998, when Les Parisiens secured a 1-0 victory. More than a quarter of a century later, Lens finally have an opportunity to avenge that defeat and lift the trophy for the first time. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

RC Lens

Lens head into the Trophee des Champions with several defensive fitness concerns, which could force Dino Toppmoller to rely on a relatively youthful back line against Paris Saint-Germain. The new Lens boss is nevertheless expected to retain the 3-4-2-1 structure that gives his side numbers in central areas while allowing the wing-backs to push forward whenever possession is recovered.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Jhoanner Chavez is a major doubt because of a thigh problem, while Nidal Celik is unavailable with a meniscus injury. Samson Baidoo is also doubtful after suffering discomfort in his leg, and experienced defender Jonathan Gradit remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a lower-leg fracture. Lens have no reported suspension concerns heading into the final.

Thorgan Hazard is pushing for a place in the starting XI after joining up with the squad in mid-July. His experience and technical ability could be particularly useful against PSG, especially if Lens need to retain possession under pressure. Saud Abdulhamid should also continue on the right after starting against Sunderland, with the Saudi Arabia international now a permanent Lens player following last season’s loan spell.

Lens are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Robin Risser starting in goal. Kyllian Antonio should operate on the right side of the three-man defence, with Ismaelo Ganiou centrally and Maik Nawrocki on the left. Given the number of defensive absences, communication and positioning will be particularly important against PSG’s fluid attacking movement.

Saud Abdulhamid is expected to start at right wing-back, where his pace and energy should allow him to contribute both defensively and in transition. Thorgan Hazard could occupy the opposite wing-back role, although he is likely to push considerably higher when Lens have possession. Andrija Bulatovic and Amadou Haidara should form the central midfield partnership, giving Lens a mixture of defensive coverage and ball progression.

Further forward, Florian Thauvin is expected to operate as one of the two attacking midfielders behind the striker, with Franjo Ivanovic alongside him. Thauvin’s creativity, ability to drift into central areas and quality from distance could make him one of Lens’ most important attacking players in a match where clear opportunities may be limited.

Odsonne Edouard should lead the line as the lone striker. His ability to hold up possession and make runs behind PSG’s defensive line will be crucial if Lens are to threaten on the counterattack. With the hosts likely to spend periods without the ball, Edouard must make the most of whatever service comes his way.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Risser; Antonio, Ganiou, Nawrocki; Abdulhamid, Bulatovic, Haidara, Hazard; Thuavin, Ivanovic; Edouard

PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are expected to make a few changes following their UEFA Super Cup victory over Aston Villa, although Luis Enrique still has enough depth to field a formidable starting XI. The main consideration is likely to be workload management, with several players only recently returning to competitive action after their post-World Cup breaks.

In terms of injury and suspension news, PSG have no major fresh injury concerns or suspension issues heading into the Trophee des Champions. Achraf Hakimi made his first appearance since the Champions League final in Wednesday’s Super Cup, while Maghnes Akliouche also featured for the first time since completing his move from Monaco. Lucas Digne is available and pushing to make his PSG debut after joining from Aston Villa earlier this month.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue both found the net in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa and should retain prominent roles in attack. Ousmane Dembele is also expected to start through the middle, giving PSG a front three with pace, movement and the ability to interchange positions constantly.

PSG are likely to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Matvey Safonov starting in goal. Achraf Hakimi should operate at right-back, while Lucas Beraldo and Illia Zabarnyi are expected to form the central defensive partnership. Lucas Digne should start at left-back and will look to provide width and crossing quality when PSG establish sustained possession.

In midfield, Joao Neves, Vitinha, and Warren Zaire-Emery should form the central trio. Vitinha will dictate the tempo from deeper areas, while Neves provides pressing intensity and ball recovery. Zaire-Emery should have greater licence to carry possession forward and support the attack.

Desire Doue is expected to start on the right wing, with Ousmane Dembele operating centrally and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia attacking from the left. Doue and Kvaratskhelia will look to isolate Lens’ wing-backs in one-on-one situations, while Dembele’s movement away from the central striker position should create space for both wide forwards to attack inside.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Beraldo, Zabarnyi, Digne; Neves, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Key Stats

PSG have dominated this matchup recently, winning both Ligue 1 meetings with Lens 2-0 last season.

Lens were exceptional at Stade Bollaert-Delelis last season, winning 14 of their 17 Ligue 1 home matches. However, one of their rare home defeats came against PSG, who won 2-0 in May to mathematically secure the league title.

PSG are chasing a fifth consecutive Trophee des Champions triumph. They have won each of the previous four editions and are already the competition’s record holders with 14 titles.

This will be only Lens’ second appearance in the Trophee des Champions. Their only previous appearance also came against PSG in 1998, when the Parisian club prevailed 1-0.

Player to Watch

Desire Doue

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Doue is the player to watch as Paris Saint-Germain attempt to add another trophy to their collection against RC Lens. The 21-year-old heads into the contest in excellent form after playing a decisive role in PSG’s 2-1 UEFA Super Cup victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Doue was directly involved in both PSG goals in that final, first creating Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s opener before scoring the winner himself in the second half. His ability to carry the ball at defenders, move between central and wide positions and accelerate attacks gives Luis Enrique another unpredictable weapon in the final third.

Expected to start from the right against Lens, Doue should have opportunities to attack the space around Thorgan Hazard and the left side of the hosts’ three-man defence. His combinations with Achraf Hakimi can also create overloads that force Lens to defend deeper than they would prefer.

With Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia demanding attention elsewhere, Lens cannot afford to concentrate exclusively on Doue. After his match-winning contribution in midweek, though, the young Frenchman looks particularly capable of producing another decisive moment.

Prediction

RC Lens 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

Lens should make this a demanding final for PSG, particularly at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. They won 14 of their 17 Ligue 1 home matches last season, and the intensity generated by their home support should help Dino Toppmoller’s side compete aggressively from the opening stages.

However, the hosts’ defensive availability is a concern. Jhoanner Chavez, Nidal Celik, Samson Baidoo and Jonathan Gradit are all carrying injuries or fitness issues, which is far from ideal when facing an attack containing Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. PSG also arrive with confidence after defeating Aston Villa 2-1 to win the UEFA Super Cup in midweek.

Fatigue and limited preparation could prevent PSG from producing their most dominant performance. Luis Enrique acknowledged before the Super Cup that several players had only recently returned following the World Cup, so Lens should have opportunities to make this a much closer contest than the difference in squad quality might suggest.

Nevertheless, PSG’s extraordinary recent record against Lens is difficult to ignore. Les Parisiens have won eight consecutive competitive meetings between the clubs, including a 2-0 victory at Bollaert-Delelis last season.

They also possess considerably greater options from the bench if the game remains level entering the closing stages. Lens can use home advantage to push the champions and should have enough attacking quality to score, but PSG’s superior depth and experience in finals should eventually tell.