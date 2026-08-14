Racing Santander vs Villarreal: Preview and Prediction

Newly promoted Racing Santander will kick-start their La Liga 2026/27 campaign with a home game against Villarreal.

Villarreal will hit the road to face Racing Santander in their season opener. The Yellow Submarine were a force to reckon with last season, and they will be hoping for similar performances this time around, starting with this away fixture.

The home team finished top of the table in the second division with 82 points in 42 outings, with 25 wins to their name. Having secured promotion, their sole objective will be to ensure they can retain their La Liga status at the end of the campaign.

Racing have added as many as eight new faces to their squad to ensure they have enough quality in their ranks to compete with the teams in the top flight. Goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala and striker Yassir Zabiri (on loan) are two of the biggest additions to their ranks. The duo, along with midfielder Gustavo Puerta, will be key to their chances of staying up.

Meanwhile, Villarreal finished third in La Liga last time out and once again secured Champions League football. They accumulated two more points than in the previous campaign, finishing the 2025/26 season with 72 points and securing a two-place improvement in the table.

The Yellow Submarine have not made any significant additions to their squad, but the important part is that they have not lost any of their key performers. As a result, they are expected to have a similar sort of campaign this time around as well. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could put to use.

Team News & Tactics

Racing Santander

The newly promoted outfit will be without the services of Giorgi Guliashvili, who is still recovering from a fibula shaft fracture.

Racing Santander are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Julen Agirrezabala starting between the sticks. Alvaro Mantilla and Jorge Salinas should feature as the full-backs, while Facundo Gonzalez is likely to pair up with Pablo Ramon in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Inigo Sainz-Maza and Gustavo Puerta should form the double pivot in the middle of the park, with the duo tasked with providing defensive stability. Further forward, Zabiri and Inigo Vicente are expected to operate on the flanks, while Sergio Canales should take up the number ten role and look to create chances in the final third.

Finally, Asier Villalibre is expected to lead the line for the newly promoted side, with the experienced striker looking to provide a focal point in the Racing Santander attack against Villarreal this weekend.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Agirrezabala; Mantilla, Gonzalez, Ramon, Salinas; Sainz-Maza, Puerta; Zabiri, Canales, Vicente; Villalibre

Villarreal

Meanwhile, the visitors have no injury concerns and are expected to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Villarreal are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Peter Gulacsi starting between the sticks. Alex Freeman and Sergi Cardona should feature as the full-backs, while Juan Foyth will start alongside Renato Veiga in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Alberto Moleiro and Carlos Romero are expected to operate on the flanks, providing width and attacking threat. Santi Comesana and Pape Gueye should form the central partnership; the duo will look to shield the backline and control the tempo.

Up front, Nicolas Pepe should line up alongside Gerard Moreno in the strike partnership, with the experienced duo expected to lead Villarreal’s attacking charge and make the most of the opportunities that come their way.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Gulacsi; Freeman, Foyth, Veiga, Sergi Cardona; Alberto Moleiro, Santi Comesana, Gueye, Carlos Romero; Pepe, Gerard

Key Stats

Racing Santander are back in La Liga for the first time since 2012.

The home team have not kept a single clean sheet in their last 10 games.

The Yellow Submarine have bagged 11 goals in their last five games, including a 5-1 win over Atletico Madrid last season.

Villarreal have only won one out of their last four visits to El Sardinero.

After three straight defeats, Racing are heading into this fixture on the back of a 4-1 win over Sporting Gijon.

Player to Watch

Gerard Moreno

Embed from Getty Images

The last few seasons have not really gone according to plan for the 34-year-old. While he once again struggled with injuries last season and was not a regular starter even when fit, Moreno still finished with 10 goals in his 22 league outings, with less than 1,400 minutes of first-team action.

While he is in the final phase of his career, the Villarreal skipper is still quite lethal in front of goal, and he will be hoping for a positive start to the season, as he looks to make a case for a regular starting spot this time around.

Prediction

Racing Santander 0-2 Villarreal

Racing Santander will be eager to make a strong impression on their return to the top flight, but Villarreal’s quality and experience should give them the upper hand. The visitors have retained the core of the squad that secured Champions League football last season and should have enough attacking quality to break down the newly promoted side.

Racing could make things difficult for Villarreal early on, especially with home advantage, but the Yellow Submarine should gradually take control of proceedings. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-0 win for the away team.