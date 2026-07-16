France vs England: Preview and Prediction.

Two of the pre-tournament favourites will have to settle for one final assignment as France and England meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday.

While neither nation set out to compete for the bronze medal, both have plenty left to play for as they seek to end their campaigns on a positive note after painful semi-final defeats.

France’s dream of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final came to an abrupt end against Spain, who produced a disciplined and mature display to record a deserved 2-0 victory in Dallas. Mikel Oyarzabal’s penalty and Pedro Porro’s superb strike sent La Roja through, while Les Bleus struggled to impose themselves, generating just 0.31 xG in one of their least effective attacking performances under Didier Deschamps.

It was a disappointing end to what had otherwise been another outstanding tournament for France. They swept through the group stage before eliminating Sweden, Paraguay, and Morocco in the knockout rounds, scoring 16 goals along the way. However, Spain successfully nullified Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele, exposing tactical shortcomings that even Mbappe openly acknowledged after the final whistle.

Saturday’s contest also marks the final match of Didier Deschamps’s remarkable 14-year reign as France manager. Having won the World Cup as both captain and coach, and guided Les Bleus to three consecutive semi-finals, his legacy is already secure. Nevertheless, he will be determined to leave with another medal, adding a third-place finish to an already glittering international career.

France also have history on their side in this fixture. Les Bleus have won two of their previous three World Cup third-place playoffs, defeating West Germany 6-3 in 1958 when Just Fontaine famously scored four goals, and Belgium 4-2 in 1986. Only Poland denied them another bronze medal in 1982.

England, meanwhile, are once again left wondering what might have been. Thomas Tuchel’s side appeared on course for a place in the final after Anthony Gordon opened the scoring against Argentina, but Lionel Messi inspired another comeback, creating both goals as the defending champions prevailed 2-1 in Atlanta.

The defeat extended a frustrating pattern for England in major tournaments. Since lifting the World Cup in 1966, the Three Lions have repeatedly fallen agonisingly short against the very best nations, and they have now lost all seven of their World Cup knockout matches against teams ranked inside FIFA’s top 10. It also marked the second time this century that England have taken the lead in a World Cup semi-final only to be eliminated, following their defeat to Croatia in 2018.

Despite the disappointment, England still have an opportunity to achieve their second-best finish at a World Cup. Previous appearances in the third-place playoff ended in defeat to Italy in 1990 and Belgium in 2018, meaning Tuchel has the chance to secure England’s first-ever bronze medal at the tournament.

Individual motivation also remains high. Harry Kane enters the match with six tournament goals and remains in contention for the Golden Boot, while Jude Bellingham will be eager to finish an outstanding tournament strongly after being largely contained by Argentina. Anthony Gordon, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice have all impressed during England’s run and will look to restore confidence before the next international cycle.

France have similar individual incentives. Mbappe remains level at the top of the Golden Boot standings with eight goals and will be determined to respond after his quiet display against Spain. Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise have enjoyed outstanding tournaments, while Didier Deschamps will want his final match in charge to reflect the attacking quality that defined much of France’s campaign.

Tactically, the contest could be more open than a typical World Cup knockout fixture. With the pressure of elimination removed, both managers may encourage a more expansive approach. England’s direct running through Gordon and Saka could exploit spaces left by France’s adventurous full-backs, while Les Bleus will continue to rely on the pace of Mbappe and Dembele to attack England’s defensive line.

Midfield control is likely to prove decisive once again. Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham will attempt to disrupt France’s rhythm, but Adrien Rabiot and Manu Kone possess the athleticism to match England physically while supplying quick transitions into attack. Set pieces may also play an important role, with both sides carrying significant aerial threats.

Neither team wanted to be playing this match, but both have compelling reasons to finish strongly. France are bidding to give Deschamps a fitting farewell, while England are desperate to avoid another empty-handed conclusion to an otherwise encouraging tournament. Expect an entertaining encounter between two wounded heavyweights determined to leave North America with at least some reward. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

France

France are expected to make a handful of changes for the third-place playoff following their semi-final defeat to Spain, with Didier Deschamps preparing for the final match of his distinguished tenure as national team manager. While Les Bleus will still be eager to finish the tournament on a high, the match also offers an opportunity for a few squad players to feature without significantly altering the team’s familiar tactical framework.

In terms of injury and suspension news, the biggest concern surrounds William Saliba. The Arsenal defender was forced off during the semi-final after aggravating his long-standing back problem and is expected to miss Saturday’s encounter.

Deschamps is unlikely to risk him given the nature of the injury. Backup goalkeeper Brice Samba also picked up a knock during France’s first training session after the semi-final, but the issue is not considered serious and will not affect Mike Maignan’s place in the starting lineup. France have no suspension concerns heading into the bronze-medal playoff.

Saliba’s absence is expected to trigger the only significant defensive alteration. Maxence Lacroix is likely to come into the starting XI after replacing Saliba against Spain, while Ibrahima Konate could also earn a recall after Deschamps suggested the Liverpool defender is now ready to feature following an improved week in training.

In midfield, Warren Zaire-Emery may replace Adrien Rabiot to inject fresh energy, while Rayan Cherki is pushing for a start after another impressive cameo from the bench. Michael Olise should continue as France’s creative focal point, with Desire Doue expected to retain his place on the left. Kylian Mbappe, still level at the top of the Golden Boot standings, will once again spearhead the attack as he looks to end the tournament on a high.

France are expected to retain their preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, a system that has underpinned their run to the semi-finals. Mike Maignan should continue in goal behind a back four comprising Jules Kounde at right-back, Ibrahima Konate and Maxence Lacroix in central defence, and Theo Hernandez at left-back. The defensive unit will aim to contain England’s pace on the counter while allowing the full-backs to support attacks when opportunities arise.

In midfield, Manu Kone and Warren Zaire-Emery are expected to form the double pivot, providing defensive stability while progressing possession quickly into advanced areas. Rayan Cherki should start on the right wing, Michael Olise will occupy the central attacking midfield role as France’s chief creator, and Desire Doue is likely to feature from the left. Kylian Mbappe will lead the line as the lone striker and captain, using his pace, movement and finishing ability to trouble England’s defence throughout the contest.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Lacroix, Hernandez; Kone, Zaire-Emery; Cherki, Olise, Doue; Mbappe

England

England are expected to name a strong side for the third-place playoff as Thomas Tuchel looks to finish the tournament with a victory, although another injury in defence is likely to force a change to the back four. The Three Lions were left frustrated by their semi-final defeat to Argentina, but a bronze medal would still represent their second-best finish at a men’s World Cup.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Reece James is unlikely to feature after being forced off with an apparent muscular problem against Argentina. The Chelsea defender had only recently returned from a hamstring injury, so England are not expected to take any unnecessary risks with his fitness. Jordan Henderson also remains unavailable after undergoing surgery on a wrist injury.

Jarell Quansah has completed his two-match suspension and is available again, although he may have to settle for a place among the substitutes. There is also uncertainty surrounding Jude Bellingham after footage appeared to show him striking the back of Valentin Barco’s head during Argentina’s post-match celebrations. No suspension has yet been confirmed, so the Real Madrid midfielder remains in contention to start unless retrospective disciplinary action is taken.

Djed Spence is expected to return to the right-back position in James’s absence, allowing Nico O’Reilly to move back to his natural role on the left side of defence. Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi should continue as the central defensive partnership, with Tuchel likely to value their familiarity and mobility against France’s quick attacking players.

England are expected to retain their 4-2-3-1 formation, with Jordan Pickford continuing in goal. Djed Spence should start at right-back, Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi are likely to occupy the centre-back positions, and Nico O’Reilly should return at left-back.

In midfield, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson are expected to form the double pivot, providing defensive protection, pressing intensity and progressive passing. Morgan Rogers could be handed a start on the right side of the attacking midfield line, while Jude Bellingham should operate centrally if cleared to play. Anthony Gordon is likely to continue on the left, using his pace and direct running to attack France’s defence.

Harry Kane should lead the line as England’s lone striker and captain. The Bayern Munich forward remains in contention for the Golden Boot and will be determined to end the tournament with another decisive contribution.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Key Stats

France have won two of their three previous World Cup third-place playoffs, beating West Germany 6-3 in 1958 and Belgium 4-2 in 1986.

England have lost both of their previous third-place playoff appearances, falling 2-1 to Italy in 1990 and 2-0 to Belgium in 2018.

France have lost only one of their last nine meetings with England, including a 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

England have scored at least twice in four of their last five matches, while France had scored 16 tournament goals before being held scoreless by Spain in the semi-final.

Player to Watch

Kylian Mbappe

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Kylian Mbappe will be determined to end France’s World Cup campaign on a high after being kept quiet by Spain in the semi-finals. The France captain remains level at the top of the Golden Boot standings with eight goals and has been the driving force behind Les Bleus’ run, combining explosive pace, intelligent movement and ruthless finishing throughout the tournament.

Against an England defence that has looked vulnerable in transition during the knockout rounds, Mbappe’s speed and ability to attack space behind the back line could prove decisive. With personal accolades still on the line and Didier Deschamps preparing for his final match as France manager, expect the Real Madrid superstar to be highly motivated to deliver one last match-winning performance and secure the bronze medal for Les Bleus.

Prediction

France 2-1 England

Both teams may rotate after emotionally draining semi-final defeats, but France appear to possess greater attacking depth and stronger options from the bench. Rayan Cherki, Desire Doue and Michael Olise should bring creativity around Kylian Mbappe, whose pursuit of the Golden Boot gives him additional motivation.

England can threaten through Anthony Gordon’s direct running, Jude Bellingham’s movement and Harry Kane’s finishing, but uncertainty in the defence and Reece James’s likely absence could leave them exposed to France’s pace. Les Bleus should edge an entertaining contest and give Didier Deschamps a winning farewell.