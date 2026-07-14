England vs Argentina: Preview and Prediction.

One of international football’s greatest rivalries will be renewed on the grandest stage once again when England and Argentina meet in the second semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

With a place in the final against either France or Spain at stake, two of the sport’s most storied nations are set to write another chapter in a fixture rich with history, drama and unforgettable moments.

England arrive in Atlanta dreaming of a first World Cup final since their famous triumph in 1966. Thomas Tuchel has guided the Three Lions to their fourth major tournament semi-final since 2018, underlining the consistency that has transformed England into regular contenders on the international stage.

The journey has not been straightforward. England negotiated an inconsistent group campaign before edging past DR Congo in the Round of 32. A memorable victory over Mexico followed in the Round of 16, but their biggest test came against Norway in the quarter-finals. After falling behind, England showed impressive resilience to fight back, with Jude Bellingham producing another inspirational display by scoring twice in an extra-time victory.

That comeback highlighted both England’s greatest strength and their biggest concern. The Three Lions have developed a habit of finding decisive moments when under pressure, yet defensive lapses have repeatedly left them chasing games. Tuchel will know that similar mistakes against Argentina could prove far more costly.

England’s attack has steadily gathered momentum as the tournament has progressed. Harry Kane continues to lead the line with his trademark blend of finishing and intelligent link-up play, while Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon have stretched opposing defences with pace and direct running.

Bellingham, however, has emerged as the heartbeat of the side. His ability to influence matches in both penalty areas has elevated England during the knockout rounds, and he enters the semi-final in outstanding form. The midfield battle will be particularly significant.

Declan Rice provides defensive security and composure in possession, allowing Bellingham greater freedom to join attacks, while Elliot Anderson has quietly become an important link between defence and attack with his relentless energy.

Standing in England’s way are the reigning world champions. Argentina have once again demonstrated why they remain one of the most formidable tournament teams in international football. Lionel Scaloni’s side have overcome adversity throughout the knockout rounds, showing resilience as well as quality on their route to another semi-final.

La Albiceleste first survived a difficult encounter against Cape Verde before producing one of the comebacks of the tournament against Egypt, recovering from two goals down late in the match. Their quarter-final against Switzerland required extra time, where Julian Alvarez delivered a moment of brilliance to settle another fiercely contested contest.

Those victories extended Argentina’s winning streak to 13 consecutive matches, illustrating the remarkable consistency that has characterised Scaloni’s tenure. The core of the squad that lifted the World Cup in Qatar remains intact, combining invaluable experience with emerging attacking talent.

Lionel Messi continues to orchestrate proceedings with his vision and creativity, while Julian Alvarez has become increasingly influential with his relentless movement and clinical finishing. Together, they lead an Argentina attack that has already scored 17 goals at the tournament, just one shy of the nation’s highest-ever World Cup tally.

Despite suggestions that the squad is entering the latter stages of its cycle, Argentina continue to demonstrate the qualities that define champions. They remain exceptionally composed under pressure, defend with discipline and possess an unmatched ability to produce decisive moments when matches appear destined for extra time.

History adds another fascinating dimension to this contest. Few international rivalries carry the same emotional weight as England versus Argentina. From England’s victory en route to the 1966 World Cup title to Diego Maradona’s unforgettable performance in the 1986 quarter-finals, encounters between these nations have consistently produced iconic moments. England have actually lost only two of their previous 14 meetings with Argentina and claimed victory the last time they met in 2005.

Tactically, this promises to be a fascinating battle of contrasting styles as England are likely to rely on their athleticism, pressing intensity and attacking transitions, while Argentina will seek to dictate the tempo through controlled possession and intelligent movement around Messi. The duel between Bellingham and Argentina’s experienced midfield could prove decisive, while both defences will face stern examinations against world-class attacking talent.

With so little separating the two sides, fine margins are expected to decide the outcome. England possess the physicality and youthful energy to trouble the defending champions, but Argentina’s unrivalled knockout experience, combined with their composure in pressure situations, gives them a slight edge heading into another memorable chapter of this historic rivalry. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

England

England head into the World Cup semi-final with several selection concerns, particularly at right-back and in midfield. Thomas Tuchel is expected to retain the 4-2-3-1 system that has carried the Three Lions through the knockout rounds, but the final shape of the defence could depend on late fitness decisions.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Jarell Quansah remains suspended and will not be available for selection. Reece James is also a major doubt for the starting lineup, with England unlikely to risk the injury-prone defender unless he is fully fit. Jordan Henderson has undergone surgery on a wrist injury sustained in Mexico City and is expected to miss the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice has been struggling with illness and looked below his usual level against Norway, but England are hopeful that he will recover in time to start. There are no other confirmed suspension concerns.

The uncertainty at right-back leaves Tuchel with two main options. Djed Spence could return to the starting XI, but Ezri Konsa may again be used in the position after filling in during the previous round. If Konsa starts on the right, John Stones should pair up with Marc Guehi in central defence, with Nico O’Reilly continuing at left-back.

England’s attacking structure will once again revolve around Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. The former has scored twice in the last two matches and now has six goals at the tournament, drawing level with Kane as England’s leading scorer. Kane is expected to earn his 121st cap, moving beyond Wayne Rooney as the most-capped outfield player in England history. Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon should provide pace and width on either side of the front line.

England are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Jordan Pickford starting in goal. Ezri Konsa should operate at right-back, while John Stones and Marc Guehi form the central defensive partnership. Nico O’Reilly is likely to start at left-back.

In midfield, Declan Rice should anchor the side if he recovers sufficiently from illness, with Elliot Anderson alongside him to provide energy, pressing and ball progression. Bukayo Saka is expected to start on the right wing, Jude Bellingham will operate as the central attacking midfielder, and Anthony Gordon should feature from the left. Harry Kane will lead the line as the lone striker and captain the team.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Argentina

Argentina approach the semi-final with a largely settled squad and Lionel Scaloni is unlikely to make sweeping changes after their dramatic extra-time victory over Switzerland. The main selection debate concerns the identity of Lionel Messi’s strike partner, with both Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez pushing to start.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Argentina have no major injury concerns reported ahead of this match. There are also no confirmed suspension issues, allowing Scaloni to select from a near full-strength squad. Thiago Almada impressed after coming off the bench in the quarter-final, but Leandro Paredes is more likely to retain his place because of the defensive balance he provides in midfield.

Lionel Messi remains the central figure in Argentina’s attack and is level at the top of the Golden Boot standings with eight goals, despite missing two penalties during the tournament. His assist against Switzerland also took him into double figures for goal contributions at consecutive World Cups, further underlining his enduring influence. Julian Alvarez is expected to edge the competition to partner him, although Lautaro Martinez remains a dangerous alternative after scoring in extra time at the weekend.

Argentina are likely to defend in a compact 4-1-3-2 shape rather than a conventional 4-2-3-1. Leandro Paredes will sit in front of the back four as the holding midfielder, while Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister will form an energetic three-man midfield ahead of him. Their task will be to press England’s midfield, support Messi in possession and prevent Jude Bellingham from finding space between the lines.

Emiliano Martinez will start in goal. Nahuel Molina should operate at right-back, while Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez are expected to form the central defensive partnership. Nicolas Tagliafico should continue at left-back, offering aggression and experience on that side.

In midfield, Leandro Paredes will occupy the deepest role, with Rodrigo De Paul starting to the right, Enzo Fernandez centrally and Alexis Mac Allister from the left. Lionel Messi will operate as a roaming second striker and chief creator, while Julian Alvarez should lead the line with his pressing, movement and ability to attack space behind England’s defence.

Probable Lineup (4-1-3-2): Emiliano Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico; Paredes; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez

Key Stats

England have reached their fourth major tournament semi-final since 2018, matching the total from all of their previous history combined.

Argentina are on a 13-match winning streak and have scored 17 goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, just one short of their all-time tournament record. La Albiceleste have never lost a World Cup semi-final, progressing from all five of their previous appearances at this stage.

England have lost just two of their 14 previous meetings with Argentina and won the most recent encounter 3-2 in a friendly in 2005.

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are on six goals apiece at World Cup 2026. It is the first time two England players have scored at least five times at a single edition of the tournament.

Argentina have scored in 15 successive World Cup game. The only teams with longer scoring streaks in the competition are Uruguay (16 games from 1930-1962), Hungary (17 games from 1934-1962), Germany (18 games from 1986-1998), Germany (18 games from 1934-1958) and Brazil (18 games from 1930-1958).

Player to Watch

Lionel Messi

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Lionel Messi continues to prove why he remains one of the greatest players in football history. The Argentina captain heads into the semi-final with eight goals and has reached double figures for goal contributions at a second consecutive World Cup, orchestrating his side’s attack with trademark vision, composure and match-winning quality.

Against England, Messi’s intelligence between the lines will be crucial. Whether dropping deep to create space, threading decisive passes for Julian Alvarez or producing moments of individual brilliance, the Inter Miami superstar has the experience and quality to influence another World Cup classic. If Argentina are to reach a second successive World Cup final, their iconic captain is likely to be at the heart of it once again.

Prediction

England 1-2 Argentina

England have the attacking quality to trouble Argentina, particularly through Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane. However, concerns over Declan Rice’s fitness and the continued uncertainty at right-back could leave Thomas Tuchel’s side vulnerable against an experienced Argentine attack.

La Albiceleste have repeatedly found solutions in difficult knockout matches, and their combination of Lionel Messi’s creativity, Julian Alvarez’s movement and a battle-hardened midfield gives them a narrow edge. England should keep the contest competitive, but Argentina’s composure in decisive moments may carry the defending champions into another World Cup final.