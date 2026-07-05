Argentina vs Egypt: Preview and Prediction

Defending champions Argentina will look to take another step towards defending their crown when they take on Egypt on Tuesday.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia will play host to this high-voltage round of 16 fixture between defending champions Argentina and African outfit Egypt. Both teams will be eager to secure a spot in the last eight of the tournament.

La Albiceleste were off to a flying start in the group stage. With Lionel Messi firing on all cylinders, they dominated proceedings and won all three of their group games without breaking a sweat. After finishing atop Group J, they squared up against Cape Verde in the round of 32.

The debutants once again punched above their weight and went toe-to-toe with Argentina. However, in the end, Messi’s team managed to secure a hard-fought 3-2 win. It was certainly a wake-up call for the defending champions, who will be hoping to put up a better performance against Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Pharaohs secured a second-placed finish in Group G behind Belgium, only on goal difference. They were unbeaten in the group with a win over New Zealand and draws against Belgium and Iran, which was enough to secure them automatic qualification.

Egypt squared up against Australia in the round of 32. While Hossam Hassan’s men were expected to win this fixture without much trouble, they had to dig deep to stay in the mix right until the end, before winning on penalties to secure a spot in the latest round. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Argentina

Argentina do not have any fresh injury concerns, and they will continue with their preferred 4-3-3 formation, where Emiliano Martinez should start between the sticks. Nahuel Molina and Nicolas Tagliafico are expected to feature as the two full-backs, while Cristian Romero should pair up with Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernandez should form the engine room. The trio will look to provide defensive stability while also dictating the tempo of the game. De Paul will feature on the right-hand side and will drift wide, with Almada dropping to the left-hand side to set up in a 4-4-2 shape defensively.

Lionel Messi is expected to lead the attack from the right flank, with Thiago Almada operating on the opposite wing. Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez should spearhead the Argentine attack against Egypt.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Martinez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Almada

Egypt

Egypt are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mostafa Shobeir retaining his place between the sticks. Mohamed Hany and Rami Rabia should occupy the full-back positions, while Yasser Ibrahim is likely to partner Hamdy Fathy at the heart of the defence. The back four will have a tough day at the office, as they will be tasked with stopping Messi and company.

As for the midfield unit, Marwan Attia and Mohanad Lasheen are expected to form the double pivot, providing defensive stability and helping Egypt control possession in the centre of the park.

Ahead of them, captain Mohamed Salah should start on the right flank, while Emam Ashour and Zizo are expected to feature on the flanks, providing much-needed width to their attacks. Leading the line, Omar Marmoush is likely to spearhead the attack as Egypt look to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Hamdy Fathy, Rami Rabia; Marwan Attia, Mohanad Lasheen; Salah, Emam Ashour, Zizo; Marmoush

Key Stats

Argentina have won all four of their games at this World Cup (including their win over Cape Verde in extra time).

Meanwhile, Egypt have been unbeaten at the World Cup, but they have only won one out of their four games. They needed a penalty shootout to go past Australia in the round of 32.

The South American giants have made it to the round of 16 at every World Cup since 2002.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s first ever-win at the World Cup came during the ongoing campaign, and they are now looking to secure a place in the quarter-finals for the first time ever.

Both teams have faced each other only once in the past, with Argentina winning 2-0 (a 2008 friendly).

Player to Watch

Lionel Messi

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Messi will certainly be the one to watch out for given the kind of form he has been in. The 39-year-old has seven goals in just four outings, and he has played the most significant role in Argentina’s run to the round of 16.

Despite being in the final phase of his career, Messi remains a talismanic figure for Argentina on the pitch, and if he hits top gear once again, Egypt will struggle to contain the defending champions. His link-play, dribbling, and finishing could give Lionel Scaloni’s team the edge.

Prediction

Argentina 3-1 Egypt

Argentina head into this contest as clear favourites, but their narrow victory over Cape Verde in the previous round showed they are not invincible. While Lionel Scaloni’s men possess significantly greater quality across the pitch, Egypt have already demonstrated throughout the tournament that they are organised, disciplined and capable of making life difficult for more fancied opponents.

The Pharaohs will likely adopt a compact defensive shape and look to hurt Argentina on the counter through the pace of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush. However, containing Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and the creativity of Argentina’s midfield for 90 minutes is an entirely different challenge.

La Albiceleste’s superior control of possession, experience in knockout football and attacking firepower should ultimately prove decisive. Egypt may have moments of success in transition, but the defending champions are expected to create enough chances to secure their place in the quarter-finals. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-1 win for the defending champions.