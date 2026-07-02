Paraguay vs France: Preview and Prediction.

A place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is up for grabs as Paraguay face tournament favourites France at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday.

It is a meeting of contrasting styles, with Paraguay relying on defensive resilience and disciplined organisation, while France have lit up the tournament with some of the most devastating attacking football on display.

France have looked every inch genuine title contenders. Didier Deschamps’s side topped Group I before cruising past Sweden with a commanding 3-0 victory in the Round of 32, extending a remarkable run that has seen them score at least three goals in three of their four World Cup matches.

Much of that success has been driven by an irresistible attacking trio. Kylian Mbappe has already found the net six times, Ousmane Dembele has contributed four goals, and Michael Olise has emerged as one of the tournament’s most creative players with five assists. Their movement, pace and clinical finishing have overwhelmed opponents, while France’s depth allows Deschamps to maintain the same intensity throughout matches.

Beyond the attacking headlines, France have also demonstrated excellent balance. Their midfield has controlled games with authority, while the defence has rarely looked troubled despite facing quality opposition. With confidence growing after an emphatic knockout victory, Les Bleus will believe they are well placed to continue their pursuit of a third World Cup title.

Paraguay, however, have become one of the stories of the tournament. Gustavo Alfaro’s side have embraced the role of underdogs, advancing from the group stage before producing one of the biggest upsets of the competition by eliminating four-time champions Germany in the Round of 32.

That dramatic victory was built on determination, defensive discipline and the outstanding performance of goalkeeper Orlando Gill. After Julio Enciso’s first-half goal had given Paraguay the lead, Germany forced extra time before Gill emerged as the hero in the penalty shootout with a series of outstanding saves. His performances have made him one of the breakout stars of the World Cup.

Paraguay know they cannot match France in an open contest. Instead, they are likely to defend in numbers, reduce space between the lines and attempt to frustrate the French attack for as long as possible. If they can keep the game tight, they will hope to create another opportunity to spring a surprise through set pieces, counterattacks or another penalty shootout.

History favours France and the two nations have previously met twice at the World Cup, with Les Bleus winning both encounters. Their memorable Round of 16 meeting in 1998 required extra time before Laurent Blanc scored the first-ever Golden Goal in World Cup history, while the 1958 clash saw Just Fontaine score a hat-trick during France’s 7-3 victory.

Paraguay have already exceeded expectations by reaching this stage and have shown they possess the resilience to trouble elite opponents. Nevertheless, France’s attacking quality, squad depth and ability to create chances from multiple areas of the pitch should ultimately prove decisive. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Paraguay

Paraguay are expected to stick with the side that produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by eliminating Germany in the Round of 32. Gustavo Alfaro is unlikely to make significant tactical changes, with his team expected to remain compact defensively and look to threaten France through quick counterattacks and set-piece situations.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Paraguay have no reported injury concerns ahead of this quarter-final qualification clash. There are also no confirmed suspension issues, giving Alfaro the option of naming an unchanged starting XI following the dramatic penalty-shootout victory over Germany.

Orlando Gill is set to retain his place after a heroic display in the previous round, while experienced players such as Miguel Almiron and Julio Enciso will once again be tasked with providing the attacking spark. Antonio Sanabria remains an option from the bench, but Alfaro is expected to keep faith with the front pairing that guided Paraguay into the Round of 16.

Paraguay are likely to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Orlando Gill starting in goal. Juan Jose Caceres should operate at right-back, while Junior Alonso and Jose Canale are expected to form the central defensive partnership. Diego Gomez is likely to continue at left-back, giving Paraguay defensive solidity with occasional support in attack.

In midfield, Miguel Almiron should start on the right wing, with Andres Cubas and Damian Bobadilla forming the central midfield pairing. Matias Galarza is expected to feature on the left, providing energy and defensive cover. Up front, Julio Enciso is likely to partner Gabriel Avalos, with the former dropping into deeper areas to create chances while the latter leads the line as the primary centre-forward.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Gill; Caceres, Alonso, Canale, Gomez; Almiron, Cubas, Bobadilla, Galarza; Enciso, Avalos

France

France are expected to name a strong starting XI as Didier Deschamps looks to keep his side’s momentum going after their convincing Round of 32 victory over Sweden. Les Bleus have been one of the most dangerous attacking teams at the tournament, and there is little reason for the manager to move away from the structure that has brought balance, control and goals.

In terms of injury and suspension news, France have no major concerns ahead of this Round of 16 fixture. There are also no confirmed suspension issues for Deschamps to deal with, meaning the French boss should have his key players available for selection.

Kylian Mbappe is certain to lead the line after his outstanding form at the tournament, while Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise are expected to provide creativity and movement behind him. Bradley Barcola could also start from the left, giving France another direct runner capable of stretching Paraguay’s compact defensive block.

France are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mike Maignan starting in goal. Jules Kounde should operate at right-back, while Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba are expected to form the central defensive partnership. Theo Hernandez should continue at left-back, offering pace, power and attacking width.

In midfield, Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot are expected to form the double pivot, giving France defensive protection and control in possession. Michael Olise should start on the right side of the attacking midfield line, with Ousmane Dembele operating centrally in a free creative role and Bradley Barcola playing from the left. Kylian Mbappe should lead the line as the central striker, using his speed, movement and finishing ability to unsettle Paraguay’s defence.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Barcola; Mbappe

Key Stats

France have scored at least three goals in three of their four matches at the 2026 World Cup.

Paraguay eliminated Germany in the Round of 32 after a 1-1 draw, winning the penalty shootout 4-3.

France have won both previous World Cup meetings with Paraguay, including their famous extra-time victory in the 1998 Round of 16.

France could be on their way to a third consecutive World Cup final if they make it to the championship game this time around.

Player to Watch

Kylian Mbappe

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The Real Madrid superstar has been the standout player of the 2026 World Cup so far and will once again be the biggest threat in France’s attack. Mbappe has already scored six goals in the tournament, combining blistering pace, clinical finishing and intelligent movement to dismantle opposition defences.

Paraguay are expected to defend deep and attempt to frustrate Les Bleus for long periods, but Mbappe’s ability to exploit even the smallest gaps makes him the player most likely to unlock a disciplined backline. Whether attacking in transition or operating against a packed defence, the galactico has the quality to change the game in an instant and could be the difference as France chase a place in the quarter-finals.

Prediction

Paraguay 0-3 France

Paraguay have already shown they can frustrate elite opposition, and Orlando Gill’s form gives them hope of staying in the contest longer than expected. However, France possess too much attacking quality, pace and variety for this to become another long defensive survival act. With Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise all in excellent form, Les Bleus should control the tie and move into the quarter-finals with a convincing win.