Colombia vs Ghana: Preview and Prediction.

A place in the Round of 16 will be at stake when Colombia and Ghana meet in Kansas City on Friday in one of the most intriguing Round of 32 ties at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Both nations have impressed in different ways during the group stage, with Colombia arriving as group winners and Ghana progressing as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

Colombia have quietly emerged as one of the competition’s most complete sides. Néstor Lorenzo’s men finished top of Group K with seven points, ahead of Portugal, after opening their campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan, edging DR Congo 1-0 before holding Portugal to a goalless draw to secure first place.

Their success has been built on a strong defensive foundation. Colombia have conceded only once in three matches while continuing to show the attacking quality that has become a trademark of Lorenzo’s side. They have combined tactical discipline with quick transitions and have looked increasingly comfortable against high-level opposition.

Having missed out on qualification for the 2022 World Cup, Colombia have returned to the global stage with renewed purpose. Reaching the knockout rounds as group winners has strengthened belief that this squad can challenge the tournament’s traditional heavyweights. Victory here would set up a Round of 16 meeting against either Switzerland or Algeria, while a possible quarter-final against defending champions Argentina remains on the horizon.

Ghana, meanwhile, have once again demonstrated why they are rarely easy opponents in World Cup football. The Black Stars collected four points in Group L, defeating Panama, holding England to a goalless draw and narrowly losing to Croatia to finish third and advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

Carlos Queiroz has assembled a disciplined side capable of frustrating technically superior opponents. Their defensive display against England showed their organisation and resilience, while the victory over Panama highlighted their ability to capitalise on limited opportunities. Ghana may not dominate possession, but they remain dangerous through their athleticism, physicality and direct attacking play.

The Black Stars also possess valuable experience in the knockout stages of the World Cup, having reached the Round of 16 in 2006 and memorably progressed to the quarter-finals in 2010. That history gives them confidence despite entering this contest as slight underdogs.

This match will also be the first competitive meeting between Colombia and Ghana, adding another layer of intrigue to an already fascinating encounter. Colombia are expected to control possession and dictate the tempo, while Ghana will likely remain compact before looking to exploit transitions with pace and power.

Although Ghana have the defensive structure to keep the contest competitive, Colombia’s greater balance, creativity in midfield and consistency throughout the tournament make them slight favourites to advance. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Colombia

Colombia head into the knockout rounds with a fully fit squad, giving Nestor Lorenzo the luxury of selecting from all of his key players. After an impressive group-stage campaign that saw Los Cafeteros finish top of Group K, the Colombian manager is expected to stick with the settled lineup that has delivered consistent performances at both ends of the pitch.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Colombia have no reported injury concerns ahead of this Round of 32 encounter. Luis Suarez, who was a slight fitness doubt before the draw against Portugal and was introduced from the bench, has recovered and is expected to return to the starting XI. Colombia also have no suspension issues, meaning Lorenzo has a full-strength squad available.

With everyone fit, there are unlikely to be major changes to the starting side. James Rodriguez will continue to provide creativity in the final third, while Luis Diaz and Luis Suarez are expected to offer pace, movement and finishing ability in attack. The consistency of Colombia’s selection has been one of the foundations of their strong start to the tournament.

Colombia are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Kevin Mier Vargas continuing in goal. Daniel Munoz should start at right-back, while Jhon Lucumi and Davinson Sanchez are expected to form the central defensive partnership. Johan Mojica is likely to occupy the left-back position, providing width and attacking support down the flank.

In midfield, Gustavo Puerta should operate alongside Jefferson Lerma and Jhon Arias, giving Colombia a balanced combination of defensive stability, ball progression and creativity. James Rodriguez is expected to start from the right side of the front three, with Luis Diaz operating from the left, where his pace and dribbling ability remain Colombia’s biggest attacking weapon. Luis Suarez should lead the line as the central striker after being declared fit to return to the starting lineup.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Vargas; Munoz, Lucumi, Sanchez, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz

Ghana

Ghana are expected to remain disciplined and compact against Colombia, with Carlos Queiroz likely to rely on a balanced midfield structure to protect the back four and limit space for Colombia’s attacking players.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Antoine Semenyo is Ghana’s main concern due to an ankle issue, but he is expected to be fit enough to start. Lawrence Ati Zigi remains a fitness doubt, meaning Benjamin Asare is likely to continue in goal. Ghana have no confirmed suspension issues for this match.

Semenyo’s availability would be important for Ghana, as his pace and direct running can give them an outlet on the counterattack. Jordan Ayew is expected to lead the line again, bringing experience, movement and a strong international scoring record to the attack.

Ghana are likely to line up in a 4-5-1 formation, with Benjamin Asare starting in goal. Marvin Senaya should operate at right-back, while Jonas Adjetey and Derrick Luckassen are expected to form the central defensive partnership. Gideon Mensah should continue at left-back, offering defensive cover and width when Ghana move forward.

In midfield, Kamaldeen Sulemana is likely to start on the right, with Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu and Kwasi Sibo providing energy, control and defensive protection through the centre. Antoine Semenyo should operate from the left if passed fit. Jordan Ayew is expected to lead the line as the lone striker, tasked with holding the ball up and making the most of Ghana’s attacking transitions.

Probable Lineup (4-5-1): Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Luckassen, Mensah; Sulemana, Partey, Owusu, Sibo, Semenyo; Ayew

Key Stats

Colombia finished top of Group K with seven points, remaining unbeaten and conceding just one goal in three group-stage matches.

Ghana qualified for the knockout rounds as one of the best third-placed teams after collecting four points from their three Group L fixtures.

Colombia have won two of their three group-stage matches, keeping clean sheets against both DR Congo and Portugal.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Colombia and Ghana in any international competition.

Player to Watch

Luis Diaz

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Luis Diaz has been Colombia’s most dangerous attacking outlet throughout the tournament and will once again carry much of his side’s creative responsibility in this knockout tie. The Bayern Munich winger combines explosive pace, close control and direct running, making him a constant threat whenever he receives the ball in one-on-one situations.

Ghana are expected to defend in a compact shape and look to hit on the counterattack, meaning Diaz’s ability to stretch the play, beat defenders and create chances in the final third could be decisive. If Colombia are to book their place in the Round of 16, expect the 29-year-old winger to be at the heart of their best attacking moments.

Prediction

Colombia 2-1 Ghana

Ghana have enough defensive organisation and physicality to make this a difficult knockout tie, especially if Antoine Semenyo is fit to start. However, Colombia have looked more balanced across the tournament and have conceded just once in three matches. With Luis Diaz, James Rodríguez and Luis Suarez offering greater attacking quality, Colombia should edge a competitive contest and move into the Round of 16.