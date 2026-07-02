Canada vs Morocco: Preview and Prediction

A place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals awaits one of Canada and Morocco as the two teams meet in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch was criticised in some quarters of the media for kissing the Canadian badge, given that he is a US national. However, the reaction was warranted by the manner of Canada’s victory over South Africa. Midfielder Stephen Eustaquio was the hero for the co-hosts, as he netted an injury-time winner to send them through to the Round of 16.

This has been a good enough tournament for the Canucks so far, and Marsch will want to take this team even further, probably to the quarter-finals of the tournament, which would be a massive statement in itself. However, they have a big test against Morocco ahead, with this game not likely to be taken lightly by any Canadian or their manager.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Ouahbi would have been delighted by the fighting spirit his players showed against the Netherlands, when Morocco were moments away from exiting the World Cup. So far, the Atlas Lions have enjoyed a tremendous campaign, having held Brazil and secured some crucial group-stage wins.

However, the test against the Netherlands showcased the character they showed in the 2022 World Cup, as the Dutch were cruising to victory. With Ouahbi’s men trailing the game owing to a second-half strike from Cody Gakpo, defender Issa Diop popped up late with an equaliser in injury time.

Morocco then took the game to penalties after a stalemate in added time, and the resulting spot-kicks once again ensured the Netherlands exited the World Cup on penalties. It was dismay for the Dutch, but joy for Morocco, who now await Canada in the Round of 16, with a quarter-final clash against one of France and Paraguay awaiting the winners of this tie.

Team News & Tactics

Canada

“Maplepressing” is the term coined by tacticians to describe how Jesse Marsch sets up his team at this World Cup, relying heavily on a high-intensity, physical, and highly adaptable tactical identity. Given that the manager believes in outrunning his opponents, he might find some joy against Morocco, who are only coming out of a gruelling 120-minute contest against the Netherlands.

Marsch will rely on the energy of his players rather than individual talents in isolated areas of the pitch, meaning he will switch between a 4-4-2 and a 4-3-3 depending on defensive and attacking patterns, although he tends to start with the former shape.

In terms of team news, there are no new injuries recorded, and Marsch will be tempted to go with an unchanged lineup. However, Alphonso Davies is in contention to secure more game time against Morocco, with a start also possible.

The only potential change could be the reintroduction of Cyle Larin, who was surprisingly an unused substitute against South Africa. But Tani Oluwaseyi did prove to be a good outlet in the frontline while partnering key man Jonathan David in the advanced areas.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Millar; David, Oluwaseyi

Morocco

Walid Regragui used to set up his team with a pragmatic approach in the 2022 World Cup, and it worked for large parts. However, under Mohamed Ouahbi, Morocco have become a highly dominant team, taking up a proactive, open-play approach in line with the manager’s demand for possession and aggressive high-block pressing. The players have the quality to execute this style, as seen in some of their games, particularly against Brazil and then the Netherlands.

Against the latter, Morocco dictated open play with a 70% possession rate, which shows what Ouahbi wants from his team. More importantly, the use of Ismael Saibari has been intriguing so far, as the manager does not want to use a traditional No. 9, but often relies on the fluidity of his front three to mix and match as the game goes on.

Given that they lost a few key players like Ez Abde and Nayef Aguerd before a ball was kicked in the tournament, the manager has adapted well with the options at his disposal, as Chadi Riad and Issa Diop have been instrumental in defending from the front. The Morocco boss will continue with his fluid shape ahead of the clash with Canada.

There are no fresh injuries, even though Saibari and Riad sustained knocks against the Netherlands. The duo are expected to be fit, as Ouahbi is expected to name an identical lineup from the Round of 32.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

Key Stats

Canada are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches.

Nathan Saliba has made an assist in two of his last three games.

Morocco are unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions.

Ismael Saibari has scored or assisted in 3 of his 4 World Cup games so far in the 2026 edition.

Player to Watch

Achraf Hakimi

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Leading the team by example, Achraf Hakimi is the man to watch against Canada, as he can consider himself one of the best performers at the World Cup so far. Given the relentless nature of knockout ties, the PSG man has lasted the distance so far, and all of Morocco will look to him for inspiration to take the team into the next round.

Hakimi has been instrumental in executing the manager’s system on the pitch, especially considering Morocco have moved away from Walid Regragui’s old tactics and adopted a new style altogether. The players on the pitch will also look to their skipper for inspiration, as this might be a game where Hakimi stars and produces his best display yet at the World Cup.

Prediction

Canada 1-2 Morocco

This game may even go into extra time before a winner is determined, but Canada are expected to put in a strong showing against this Moroccan side. The co-hosts are in a good vein of form and will be motivated more than ever to book their place in the quarterfinals.

However, Morocco are a different level in terms of quality and, to an extent, tactics. Facing and squaring up against some of the big teams will have done their confidence the world of good, and without underestimating this Canadian side, this match promises a strong contest, with Morocco expected to triumph, albeit by a narrow margin.