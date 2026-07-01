Australia vs Egypt: Preview and Prediction

Egypt will look to secure a spot in the round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they square up against Australia at AT&T Stadium on Friday.

The AT&T Stadium in Texas will host the round of 32 fixture between Australia and Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Both teams finished second in their respective groups to set up their knockout tie.

Australia finished runners-up in Group D with four points in their three games, with a win, a draw and a defeat. They started their campaign with an impressive 2-0 win over Turkiye, before losing 2-0 to USA. However, a 0-0 draw against Paraguay in their final group outing was enough to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament.

While the Socceroos have not been at their best in their last two outings, they will be hoping to replicate what they did against Turkiye on matchday 1, as they look to make it to the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Egypt secured a second-placed finish in Group G behind Belgium. While both teams were level on points, the Red Devils had the better goal difference. The Pharaohs started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Belgium, before beating New Zealand 2-1 and playing out a 1-1 draw against Iran.

The fact that they are unbeaten in the tournament so far will certainly give them a lot of confidence heading into this fixture. They certainly have the quality to dominate proceedings against Australia and should manage to book a place in the next round. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Australia

Australia do not have any fresh injury concerns and could start with the exact same XI that they deployed against Paraguay last time out. They are expected to line up in a 3-4-3 formation, with Patrick Beach in goal.

Alessandro Circati should feature as the right-sided centre-back, where his composure on the ball and ability to defend in wide areas will be crucial. Harry Souttar and Cameron Burgess should partner him on either side.

Jacob Italiano and Jordan Bos are likely to operate as the wing-backs. In midfield, Aiden O’Neill should take up the deeper role, shielding the backline and helping Australia maintain their structure out of possession. He is expected to be partnered by Paul Okon-Engstler, who will look to contribute at both ends of the pitch with his work rate, ball-carrying ability and distribution.

Further forward, Connor Metcalfe and Nestory Irankunda will feature on the flanks, providing much-needed width to their attacks. Mohamed Toure should lead the line for Australia against Egypt.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Beach; Circati, Souttar, Burgess; Italiano, O’Neill, Okon-Engstler, Bos; Metcalfe, Toure, Irankunda

Egypt

Egypt have steadily gathered momentum at a crucial stage of the tournament, and Hossam Hassan is unlikely to make significant alterations to either his system or personnel for this important clash. He could be without Hossam Abdelmaguid because of a head injury, while Mohanad Lasheen is suspended for this fixture.

The Pharaohs are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Mostafa Shobeir continuing between the sticks. Mohamed Hany and Ahmed Fatouh are expected to feature as the full-backs, while Hamdy Fathy is expected to partner Ramy Rabia in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Marwan Attia and Mahmoud Saber should form the double pivot in the centre of the park. The pair will be tasked with protecting the back four, winning second balls and providing a platform for Egypt’s attacking players to operate higher up the pitch.

Former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Trezeguet are expected to feature outwide on the flanks, providing width and flair. Emam Ashour should operate as the attacking midfielder, linking play between midfield and attack.

Leading the line should be Omar Marmoush, whose mobility, pressing intensity and ability to attack space behind the defence make him a constant threat in and around the penalty area.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Shobeir; Hany, Fathy, Rabia, Fatouh; Attia, Saber; Salah, Ashour, Trezeguet; Marmoush

Key Stats

While Australia have struggled in the final third, they do have a strong defensive base, having kept a clean sheet in two out of their three group games.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams. Egypt have a win to their name, while the other fixture ended in a draw.

Egypt were level on points with Belgium in Group G but missed the top spot because of goal difference.

Egypt conceded a goal in all three of their group games.

Player to Watch

Mohamed Salah

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The former Liverpool star was substituted early in the second half in their last outing because of a hamstring issue, but is likely to be fully fit to start here, and he will without a doubt be Egypt’s biggest attacking threat.

The 34-year-old free agent has one goal and two assists so far in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will be eager to add to his tally and help his team secure a spot in the round of 16. Salah might not have had the best of seasons at club level, but he has been in fine form at the World Cup so far, so he could certainly have a big say on the end result here.

Prediction

Australia 1-2 Egypt

Egypt head into this knockout fixture with momentum on their side after going unbeaten in the group stage. Hossam Hassan’s men have looked dangerous in attack throughout the tournament, with Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush and Emam Ashour all playing key roles in their progress.

While they have not been at their best defensively, the Pharaohs certainly have enough quality in the final third to trouble the Australian backline. Meanwhile, Australia have shown great resilience to make it out of their group and boast a solid defensive structure, having kept two clean sheets in three games.

However, the Socceroos have struggled for goals in recent outings and could find it difficult against an Egyptian side that is growing in confidence with every match. Expect a closely fought contest, but the Pharaohs’ superior attacking firepower could prove decisive in the end. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for Egypt.