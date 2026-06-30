USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina: Preview and Prediction.

The knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue on Wednesday as co-hosts USA welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina to Santa Clara for a fascinating Round of 32 encounter.

Backed by home support and an exciting young squad, the USA will aim to continue their impressive campaign against a Bosnia side determined to extend its fairytale run.

The United States have enjoyed a productive tournament under Mauricio Pochettino, finishing top of Group D with six points from three matches. Convincing victories over Paraguay and Australia secured qualification with a game to spare before a narrow 3-2 defeat to Turkey in the final group fixture served as a timely reminder that improvements are still needed heading into the knockout stage.

Despite that setback, the Stars and Stripes have shown plenty of attacking quality throughout the tournament. Their high-intensity pressing, quick transitions and willingness to commit numbers forward have made them one of the more entertaining teams in the competition, while Pochettino’s tactical flexibility has allowed the squad to adapt to different opponents.

Home support could prove to be another decisive factor. Playing in front of a partisan crowd, the United States will be confident of taking another step towards a deep World Cup run. Victory would book a place in the Round of 16 against either Belgium or Senegal, a pathway that offers genuine encouragement for a team looking to equal or better its memorable quarter-final appearance in 2002.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, however, have already exceeded expectations. After missing the previous two World Cups, the Dragons have marked their return by progressing beyond the group stage for the first time in their history.

Sergej Barbarez’s side collected four points from Group B, opening with a draw against Canada before suffering a heavy defeat to Switzerland. Their tournament was rescued by an impressive 3-1 victory over Qatar on the final matchday, a result that secured qualification as one of the best third-placed teams.

That success has injected belief into a squad that has grown stronger as the competition has progressed. Bosnia possess technical quality in midfield, dangerous aerial threats and enough experience to frustrate more fancied opponents. While they enter the contest as underdogs, they have already demonstrated resilience under pressure and will relish the opportunity to test themselves against the tournament hosts.

The two nations have met only three times previously, all in friendly matches, making this their first-ever competitive encounter. Although the United States have won two of those meetings, knockout football often produces unpredictable contests, and Bosnia will feel they have little to lose.

The Americans appear to have the edge in terms of squad depth, pace and attacking variety, particularly playing on home soil. Bosnia are capable of making life uncomfortable, but if the United States maintain the intensity that characterised their opening two group matches, they should have enough quality to advance. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

USA

USA are expected to return to a strong starting XI for this Round of 32 fixture, with Mauricio Pochettino likely to rely on his most trusted players after the defeat to Turkey in the final group-stage match. The co-hosts have enough attacking depth and midfield energy to trouble Bosnia and Herzegovina, but they will want a more controlled performance now that the tournament has reached the knockout phase.

In terms of injury and suspension news, USA are waiting on late fitness checks for Christian Roldan, who has a muscle issue, Mark McKenzie, who is dealing with a foot problem, and Auston Trusty, who has an ankle concern. No major problems have been reported regarding the key first-team players, and USA do not have any confirmed suspension concerns heading into this match.

Pochettino is expected to start several of his main names, including Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic, and Weston McKennie. Folarin Balogun, who has already scored twice at the tournament, should continue as the central striker and will be the focal point of the American attack.

USA are likely to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Matt Freese starting in goal. Alex Freeman should operate at right-back, while Tim Ream and Chris Richards are expected to form the central defensive partnership. Antonee Robinson should continue at left-back, where his pace and overlapping runs will be important on both sides of the ball.

In midfield, Tyler Adams is expected to provide defensive protection and leadership from the double pivot, with Malik Tillman offering ball progression and support in possession. Sergino Dest could start from the right side of the attacking line, giving USA direct running and creativity, while Weston McKennie is likely to operate as the central attacking midfielder.

Christian Pulisic should start from the left, where his movement inside and ability to attack defenders one-on-one make him one of USA’s biggest threats. Folarin Balogun will lead the line as the centre-forward.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Freese; Freeman, Ream, Richards, Robinson; Adams, Tillman; Dest, McKennie, Pulisic; Balogun

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina are expected to stay close to the side that secured qualification with victory over Qatar, although Sergej Barbarez could be boosted by the return of Tarik Muharemovic after suspension. The Dragons will need defensive discipline and physical presence against a USA side that can attack with pace from wide areas.

In terms of injury and suspension news, Amar Dedic is a doubt due to a thigh problem and will require a late fitness check before the match. Bosnia and Herzegovina otherwise have no major injury concerns. Tarik Muharemovic is available again after missing the Qatar match through suspension following his red card against Switzerland, and there are no fresh suspension issues for this fixture.

Muharemovic is expected to return to the starting XI and should strengthen the backline alongside Nikola Katic. Edin Dzeko remains the focal point in attack despite not scoring in his two World Cup appearances so far. The 40-year-old striker has 73 international goals and will be important for his hold-up play, aerial threat and experience in knockout football.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are likely to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Nikola Vasilj starting in goal. Amar Dedic could operate at right-back if he passes his late fitness test, while Nikola Katic and Tarik Muharemovic are expected to form the central defensive partnership. Sead Kolasinac should start at left-back, giving the Dragons experience on that side.

In midfield, Esmir Bajraktarevic is likely to start on the right, with Ivan Sunjic and Ivan Basic occupying the central midfield roles. Kerim Alajbegovic should operate from the left side, offering energy and support in transition. Up front, Edin Dzeko is expected to partner Ermedin Demirovic, giving Bosnia and Herzegovina a blend of experience, physical presence and movement in the final third.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Sunjic, Basic, Alajbegovic; Dzeko, Demirovic

Key Stats

USA finished top of Group D after winning two of their three group-stage matches, scoring nine goals across the tournament’s opening phase.

Bosnia and Herzegovina reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history after qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams.

The United States have won two of the previous three meetings between these nations, with all of those encounters coming in international friendlies.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 3-1 victory over Qatar on the final matchday secured their place in the Round of 32 after taking four points from three group-stage matches.

Player to Watch

Christian Pulisic

The winger remains the heartbeat of the United States attack and will once again be expected to inspire the co-hosts in this crucial knockout encounter. The AC Milan forward has been at the centre of Mauricio Pochettino’s attacking setup, using his pace, creativity and intelligent movement to unlock opposition defences throughout the tournament.

With Bosnia and Herzegovina likely to defend in a compact shape and look to exploit counter-attacks, Pulisic’s ability to carry the ball through midfield, create chances and produce moments of individual brilliance could make the difference. If the United States are to reach the Round of 16, their captain is likely to play a decisive role in leading the attack on home soil.

Prediction

USA 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

This is a match that could be closer than it looks according to the pre-match expectations. While the USA have been on a roll, Bosnia have made a name for themselves thus far due to their never-say-die spirit and ability to take the game to any level of opponent. However, home support will push the USMNT to another crucial victory, and The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for Mauricio Pochettino and his charges.