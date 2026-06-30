Spain vs Austria: Preview and Prediction

Spain will be looking to secure a spot in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup when they face Austria at the SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain are among the favourites to win the World Cup, and they will be looking to take another step towards their second title when they square up against Austria, who will be looking to punch above their weight and cause a massive upset.

While La Roja made a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign, as they could only manage a 0-0 draw in their opening game against Cape Verde, they have bounced back in some fashion to top Group H. They smashed Saudi Arabia 4-0, before securing a hard-fought 1-0 win over Uruguay in their final group game.

Luis de la Fuente’s charges have started to click at the right time and are one of the two teams that have yet to concede a goal in this tournament. Spain will be out-and-out favourites, and they certainly have the quality to get the desired results.

Meanwhile, Austria fought hard to secure a second-placed finish in Group J. While they started off with an impressive 3-1 win over Jordan, they lost 2-0 to Argentina before playing out a 3-3 draw against Algeria in the final group game.

Die Burschen might not have dominated, but they did do what was required to make it to the knockout phase. While Austria will enter this fixture as underdogs, they do have the quality to frustrate Spain and cause an upset here. Sasa Kalajdzic’s last-minute equaliser against Algeria to secure qualification would have certainly lifted the spirits of the group. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Spain

Luis de la Fuente has a few selection concerns to contend with ahead of Spain’s Round of 32 clash against Austria. Yeremy Pino (shoulder), Nico Williams (adductor), and Victor Munoz (thigh) are all major doubts for this fixture. However, Spain have been handed a timely boost, as Pedri is available for selection, strengthening their options in midfield.

La Roja are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, which will morph into the 4-3-3 setup out of possession. Unai Simon will retain his place in goal. Marcos Llorente and Marc Cucurella should continue to feature as the full-backs. Pau Cubarsi is expected to pair up with Aymeric Laporte, with the duo tasked with providing stability at the back and helping Spain control possession from deep.

As for the midfield unit, Rodri and Pedri should form the double pivot. The pair will be responsible for dictating the tempo, offering defensive protection, and ensuring Spain maintain control in the middle of the park.

Further forward, Dani Olmo is expected to operate in the number ten role, dropping into a midfield trifecta during the defensive phases. Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena will feature on the flanks, providing much-needed width, creativity and pace. Meanwhile, Mikel Oyarzabal will spearhead the attack for de La Fuente’s team.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Simon; Llorente, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Alex Baena; Oyarzabal

Austria

Unlike their opponents, Austria and head coach Ralf Rangnick have no fresh injury concerns to contend with ahead of this Round of 32 clash against Spain. With a fully-fit squad available, Rangnick is expected to stick with a strong lineup as Das Team look to book their place in the next round.

Austria are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Alexander Schlager starting between the sticks. Stefan Posch and Phillipp Mwene are likely to operate as the full-backs. The central defensive unit will feature Kevin Danso and David Alaba, with the experienced duo tasked with keeping Spain’s dangerous attack at bay.

Phillipp Mwene will hope he receives significant support from Alaba and his central midfielders, as he looks to stop Lamine Yamal in his tracks. In midfield, Konrad Laimer and Nicolas Seiwald should form the double pivot. The pair will be responsible for providing defensive stability, winning second balls, and helping Austria transition quickly from defence to attack.

Further forward, Romano Schmid and Marcel Sabitzer will feature on the flanks. Xaver Schlager is likely to feature in the number ten role, while Sasa Kalajdzic will be leading the line. His strong physical presence and aerial prowess could help.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager; Posch, Danso, Alaba, Mwene; Laimer, Seiwald; Schmid, Schlager, Sabitzer; Kalajdzic

Key Stats

Spain are yet to concede a goal in this World Cup; Mexico are the only other team with three clean sheets.

Austria’s three group games resulted in a total of 12 goals (averaging four goals a game).

While Spain have a perfect record at the back, Austria have conceded six goals.

The last time these two teams met at the World Cup was back in 1978, when Austria secured a 2-1 win.

La Roja are the only team to concede 0 shots on goal in the first half of all group games.

Player to Watch

Lamine Yamal

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At just 18, he already has 27 caps and seven goals for the national team. Yamal went into the World Cup on the back of a sensational campaign with Barcelona, where he scored 24 goals and bagged 18 assists in 45 outings.

While he has been impressive for La Roja at this World Cup, the teenager is yet to hit top gear and with the knockouts now underway, he will be raring to go. Yamal could bring his A game to the table against Austria and have a big say on the result.

Prediction

Spain 3-1 Austria

Spain seem to have found their rhythm after a slow start to the tournament and head into this knockout clash as clear favourites. Luis de la Fuente’s team have been rock solid at the back, boasting a perfect defensive record, while their attack continues to improve with every outing. La Roja should dominate possession and create the better chances.

Austria have already exceeded expectations by reaching the knockout rounds and certainly have the quality to make things difficult for Spain. Ralf Rangnick’s side possesses plenty of energy and attacking threat, particularly through Marcel Sabitzer and Sasa Kalajdzic, but their defensive vulnerabilities could prove costly against one of the most technically gifted teams in the competition.

Expect Austria to put up a fight, but Spain’s superior quality and balance should help them secure a place in the round of 16. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-1 win for La Roja.