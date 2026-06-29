Belgium vs Senegal: Preview and Prediction

Belgium and Senegal took the long route to making it into the round of 32, and they now face off in this knockout clash for a place in the next phase.

A Leandro Trossard-inspired Belgium side made hard work of their group-stage journey, but they defeated New Zealand to seal a place in the round of 32. Pitted in a group with Iran, Egypt, and New Zealand, the Red Devils were considered clear favourites to top the section, but things did not start on the right note.

Having had to fight back to draw their opening game against Egypt, they also struggled to make an impact against Iran in a goalless draw. With two draws under their belt, Belgium were once again favourites to clinch one of the best third-place spots, but a stellar victory against New Zealand, coupled with a draw between Iran and Egypt, ensured Rudi Garcia’s side finished as group winners.

Trossard scored twice, while goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Alexis Saelemaekers ensured their place at the top of the table. Now, the Red Devils are set for some tough games ahead in the knockout rounds, as they first take on Senegal in the round of 32, and should they defeat the African giants, a test against Bosnia and Herzegovina or the USA awaits in the round of 16.

Senegal took a rather longer route than Belgium in their pivotal third group-stage game, but luck favoured the Lions of Terranga when they took on Iraq. An early setback for the Asian side saw Rebin Sulaka sent off in the 13th minute, and after that, it was one-way traffic.

Despite taking the lead in the fourth minute through Habib Diarra before the sending-off for Iraq, Senegal struggled to break down the opposition. They only found the back of the net again in the 56th minute through Ismaila Sarr, and after that, it was a goal-fest, as Senegal scored three more times, twice through Pape Gueye, before Iliman Ndiaye rounded off the scoring. Those strikes proved important in giving them a positive goal difference.

While the third-placed table shows Senegal finishing eighth, it also highlights a two-goal gap between them and Iran. Despite the latter being eliminated by the draw between Austria and Algeria, had they possessed a better goal difference than Senegal, Iran would have been here rather than the Lions of Teranga.

Team News & Tactics

Belgium

Rudi Garcia has no reason to change his lineup from the game against New Zealand, although he may have a decision to make, particularly with Zeno Debast returning to fitness. The Sporting CP defender was selected despite nursing an injury, and his return would be a massive boost for Belgium heading into the knockout rounds.

Brandon Mechele and Arthur Theate were the central defenders in the last game, and Garcia may well select them ahead of Debast. Nathan Ngoy is also suspended for another game owing to the straight red card he picked up against Iran. Timothy Castagne and Maxim De Cuyper are expected to continue in the full-back roles.

Meanwhile, there may be a case to continue with a midfield pairing of Youri Tielemans and Hans Vanaken, despite the likes of Amadou Onana pushing for a starting spot. There is some merit in starting the Aston Villa man given the physical demands in midfield against a Senegal side that is likely to pack the centre.

Up front, Garcia may not change his line-up, with the in-form Trossard operating on the right wing while Jeremy Doku takes up the opposite flank. Kevin De Bruyne will be key creatively, while Charles De Ketelaere leads the line ahead of Lukaku, with the latter likely to be used as an impact option off the bench.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere

Senegal

Pape Thiaw may have to make do without first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, with Mory Diaw likely to continue between the sticks for the Lions of Teranga. Mendy reportedly flew back to Saudi Arabia for further assessment on the knee injury sustained against Norway in the group stage.

Beyond that, Thiaw does not have any fitness issues or suspensions to deal with. Much like Belgium, there is an argument that the Senegal manager could go with the same lineup that defeated Iraq in the final group game. That would mean the out-of-form senior defender Kalidou Koulibaly would once again be on the bench as Abdoulaye Seck and Moussa Niakhate continue in central defence.

Krepin Diatta and Ismail Jakobs will continue at full-back, while Thiaw could persist with the same midfield setup of Idrissa Gueye at the base, with Lamine Camara and Habib Diarra on either side. Pape Gueye could once again be on the bench, as Thiaw will hope he can have a similar impact off it as he did in the previous game.

Thiaw made some necessary changes to the front three in the last match as he brought in Ibrahim Mbaye on the right wing, while moving Sadio Mane centrally and Sarr to the left. The idea worked, and there is a strong case for this to remain the preferred set-up against Belgium, with the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Iliman Ndiaye available from the bench.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Diaw; Diatta, Seck, Niakhate, Jakobs; Camara, Idrissa Gueye, Diarra; Mbaye, Mane, Sarr

Key Stats

Belgium are unbeaten in their last ten matches across all competitions.

Leandro Trossard has created the most chances at the World Cup, with 13.

Kevin De Bruyne has scored in five of his last eight appearances for Belgium.

Iliman Ndiaye has registered an assist in two of his last three games for Senegal.

Player to Watch

Leandro Trossard

Embed from Getty Images

Trossard has been one of Belgium’s standout players, even when they were underwhelming in the opening two group games. The Arsenal man came to the fore in the must-win encounter against New Zealand, scoring twice and setting up another goal as he played a decisive role in sending the Red Devils through.

Against Senegal, Belgium will face a far tougher challenge, and Trossard will again be crucial to their hopes. His quality in the final third could prove decisive against a strong Senegalese defensive structure, making him the player to watch in this round-of-32 clash.

Prediction

Belgium 2-1 Senegal (AET)

Senegal will come into this game carrying the tag of one of Africa’s strongest sides, but meetings with elite European opposition often bring a different level of difficulty. Expect the Lions of Terranga to put in a strong performance, but they may struggle to break down the newfound resilience and rhythm Belgium have shown.

After some early struggles, Rudi Garcia appears to have found the right formula to get his side up and running. Belgium may not enter this clash as overwhelming favourites, but they seem to have the tools to edge it, with this contest potentially going to extra time before the Red Devils find the decisive goal and book their place in the last 16.