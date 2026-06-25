Uruguay vs Spain: Preview and Prediction

Uruguay and Spain will square off against each other at Estadio Akron on Matchday 3 to determine the fate of Group H.

Uruguay and Spain have everything to play for heading into the final match of the group stage. Not only will it determine where they finish in the group, but a defeat here could result in an early exit from the World Cup for La Celeste.

Uruguay have failed to win both their group games. Despite dominating the proceedings in both games, they could only manage a draw against Saudi Arabia (1-1) and Cape Verde (2-2). In the game against the debutants, they came from a goal behind to take the lead, but couldn’t hold onto it.

With just two points in two games, their future demands the result of this fixture. A win here will guarantee them top spot, but a draw will keep all options open. Meanwhile, a defeat will pretty much end any hopes of making it out of the group.

While Spain also endured a disappointing start to the campaign, as Cape Verde held them to a 0-0 draw, they took control of the group with an impressive 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia last time out. With four points in two outings, they sit top of the group and in complete control of their future.

A draw here will be enough for them to top the group, but they will certainly look for a win to keep the momentum going. Even a defeat won’t hurt La Roja as they will most likely secure automatic qualification via second-place finish or will make it to the next round as one of the best third-placed teams, depending on other results. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Uruguay

Marcelo Bielsa is expected to stick with his preferred 4-3-3 formation, with veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera set to start between the sticks. Guillermo Varela and Mathias Olivera should occupy the full-back positions, while captain Jose Maria Gimenez is expected to line up alongside Ronald Araujo in the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Federico Valverde should once again be the driving force for Uruguay. The Real Madrid star is expected to line up alongside Manuel Ugarte and Rodrigo Bentancur, giving Bielsa a balanced midfield capable of combining energy, defensive solidity and technical quality.

The trio will look to disrupt Spain’s rhythm while also providing support in possession. Further forward, Facundo Pellistri and Maximiliano Araujo are expected to operate on either flank, offering pace, creativity and the ability to exploit spaces in transition. Finally, Darwin Nunez should lead the line for Uruguay as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Muslera; Varela, Gimenez, Araujo, Olivera; Valverde, Ugarte, Bentancur; Pellistri, Nunez, Araujo

Spain

Luis de la Fuente has no fresh injury concerns or suspensions to worry about. He is expected to stick with his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, with Unai Simon retaining his place between the sticks.

Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella should start as the full-backs, while Pau Cubarsi is likely to pair up with Aymeric Laporte at the heart of the defence. The back four will look to ensure they can pick up a clean sheet against a powerhouse like Uruguay.

As for the midfield unit, Rodri and Pedri are expected to form the double pivot in the middle of the park. The pair will be tasked with providing defensive stability while also dictating the tempo of the game from deep areas.

Dani Olmo should operate in the number ten role, where his creativity and movement between the lines could prove crucial. Further forward, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are expected to occupy the flanks, giving Spain pace, flair and directness in wide areas. Leading the attack will be Mikel Oyarzabal, who will look to spearhead Spain’s frontline and make the most of the service provided by the talented supporting cast.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Nico Williams; Oyarzabal

Key Stats

Spain have won four out of their last five matches against Uruguay.

The South American giants have never managed to win against Spain.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team have failed to win any of their last five games heading into this fixture (D4 L1)

Meanwhile, La Roja have won two and drawn three out of their last five games in all competitions.

Maxi Araujo has bagged a goal in both their opening World Cup games. He is the first Uruguayan to do so since 1954.

Player to Watch

Darwin Nunez

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The former Liverpool striker might not have lived up to the expectations everyone had from him. He might have failed to reach his true potential, but the 27-year-old is certainly a serious threat to opposition defences with his exceptional pace and high-intensity runs into the space behind the backline.

Nunez is likely to be handed a start in this big game, and certainly has the quality to make a difference. He has 13 goal contributions in his 40 caps for the national team and is heading into this World Cup on the back of a campaign where he contributed towards 14 goals.

The Al-Hilal attacker is in form and can certainly have a big impact on the result of this fixture. With Spain likely to dominate the ball, a pacey forward like the former Liverpool striker can certainly have a big impact.

Prediction

Uruguay 2-1 Spain

Uruguay have been the better team for large spells in both of their group-stage fixtures, but their inability to turn dominance into victories has left them under immense pressure heading into this contest. Marcelo Bielsa’s men certainly have the quality to trouble Spain, especially with the pace of Darwin Nunez and the creativity of Maxi Araujo, but they cannot afford any defensive lapses against a side packed with attacking talent.

Meanwhile, Spain seem to have found their rhythm after a slow start to the tournament. La Roja boast superior control in midfield and have multiple match-winners in the final third, but Uruguay’s desperation and direct approach could make life difficult for them. La Celeste need the points far more and could edge a closely fought encounter to keep their World Cup dream alive. The Hard Tackle predicts a stunning 2-1 win for Marcelo Bielsa’s team.