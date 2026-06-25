Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia: Preview and Prediction.

Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia meet in a decisive Group H fixture on Friday, with both sides still carrying hopes of reaching the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Blue Sharks have taken two points from their opening two matches and sit third in the group, while Saudi Arabia are bottom after collecting one point. Neither team can afford to approach this contest cautiously, as defeat would leave their qualification hopes in serious danger.

For Cape Verde, a win could produce one of the most remarkable achievements in the nation’s football history in their first-ever World Cup finals. For Saudi Arabia, the situation is even more urgent, as they need all three points to keep their campaign alive.

Cape Verde have been one of the most impressive surprise packages of the tournament so far. Playing at a World Cup for the first time, Bubista’s side have shown that they belong on this stage, collecting draws against two far more established international teams.

Cape Verde can still finish first in Group H, but they would need an exceptional combination of results. A five-goal victory over Saudi Arabia, combined with a draw between Spain and Uruguay, would send them through as group winners. They could also top the section with a four-goal win if Spain and Uruguay draw and Cape Verde finish above Spain on total goals scored.

More realistically, the Blue Sharks will be focused on securing second place. Victory over Saudi Arabia, combined with a Spain win over Uruguay, would provide one route into the round of 32. The importance of the match is clear, because two points are unlikely to be enough for Cape Verde to advance as one of the third-placed teams.

For a nation making its World Cup debut, reaching the knockout rounds would be an extraordinary accomplishment. However, Cape Verde will also know that they could finish bottom of Group H if they lose to Saudi Arabia and Uruguay avoid defeat against Spain. That possibility should ensure there is no room for complacency.

Saudi Arabia enter the contest with even less margin for error. The Green Falcons opened their tournament with a 1-1 draw against Uruguay, a result that gave them hope of competing for progression. However, their 4-0 defeat to Spain in the second group match left them in a difficult position.

That heavy loss has damaged Saudi Arabia’s goal difference and left them bottom of Group H on one point, one behind Cape Verde. Georgios Donis’s team now need a win to stand any realistic chance of reaching the round of 32, either as runners-up or as a third-placed side.

Saudi Arabia can secure second place if they beat Cape Verde and Uruguay fail to overcome Spain in the other Group H game. However, a draw may not be enough. If Saudi Arabia draw and Uruguay avoid defeat against Spain by more than three goals, the Green Falcons would finish bottom and be eliminated.

The challenge for Saudi Arabia is not simply to win, but to do so with greater control than they showed against Spain. Their minus-four goal difference has put them under additional pressure, and while four points from three games may still be enough to progress, relying on third-place calculations would be a risky route. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Cape Verde

Cape Verde will be without Sidny Lopes for the decisive Group H meeting with Saudi Arabia after the defender collected his second yellow card of the tournament against Uruguay. He is suspended for this fixture, and his absence forces Bubista to make at least one change to a defensive unit that has performed impressively against both Spain and Uruguay.

Cape Verde also have two fitness concerns to assess before the final lineup is confirmed. Telmo Arcanjo is managing a hamstring issue, while Jovane Cabral has been carrying a knock. Both players will need late fitness checks, and their availability could influence Bubista’s attacking options from the bench or in the wide positions. There are no other suspension concerns reported for the Blue Sharks.

They are expected to line up in a 4-1-4-1 formation, with Vozinha starting in goal. Joao Paulo should operate at left-back in place of suspended Sidny Lopes, where he will be expected to provide defensive cover and support down the flank. Steven Moreira is likely to start at right-back, bringing experience and discipline in wide defensive areas. Pico Lopes should begin as one of the centre-backs, offering physicality and aerial strength, while Diney Borges is expected to pair up with him in the heart of defence with composure and positional awareness.

In front of the back four, Wagner Pina should operate as the holding midfielder, screening the defence and breaking up Saudi Arabia’s attacking moves. He will also be important in helping Cape Verde maintain their compact structure when they are without possession.

Further forward, Ryan Mendes is likely to start on the right side of midfield, where his experience and direct running can provide an outlet in transition. Telmo Arcanjo could operate in a central attacking midfield role if he is passed fit, bringing creativity and movement between the lines.

Jamiro Monteiro is expected to feature as another central midfielder, offering energy, ball-carrying ability and support at both ends of the pitch. Garry Rodrigues should begin on the left, where he can stretch the play, attack defenders directly and create space for runners around him. Gilson Benchimol is expected to lead the line as the lone striker.

Probable Lineup (4-1-4-1): Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, Paulo; Pina; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, Rodrigues; Benchimol

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their decisive final Group H fixture against Cape Verde. Georgios Donis has a fully available squad to choose from at a time when the Green Falcons need a victory to keep their hopes of reaching the round of 32 alive. There are also no suspension concerns for Saudi Arabia either. They are expected to line up in a 5-4-1 formation, with Mohammed Al-Owais starting in goal.

Saud Abdulhamid should operate as the right wing-back, where his pace and willingness to advance can provide width while still allowing Saudi Arabia to retain defensive cover. Abdulelah Al-Amri is likely to start as the right-sided centre-back, bringing strength and organisation. Hassan Al-Tambakti should marshal the centre of the defensive line, using his physicality and aerial ability to deal with Cape Verde’s direct threat. Ali Lajami is expected to feature as the left-sided centre-back, offering balance and composure in possession. Moteb Al-Harbi should operate as the left wing-back, where he will need to provide width in attack while remaining alert to Cape Verde’s counterattacking runners.

In midfield, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat could begin from the right side, using his direct running to support Firas Al-Buraikan and provide an outlet in transition. Nasser Al-Dawsari is likely to play in a central role, bringing energy and ball-carrying ability.

Mohamed Kanno should partner him in the middle, adding discipline, experience and control when Saudi Arabia have possession. Salem Al-Dawsari is expected to start from the left, where his creativity, dribbling and ability to cut inside will make him one of the Green Falcons’ main attacking threats. Firas Al-Buraikan should lead the line as the lone striker.

Probable Lineup (5-4-1): Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al-Amri, Al-Tambakti, Lajami, Al-Harbi; Al-Shamat, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan

Key Stats

Cape Verde are playing at the World Cup for the first time and are yet to taste defeat in the competition.

Cape Verde can still finish top of Group H, but they would need to beat Saudi Arabia by at least four goals and rely on Spain and Uruguay drawing in the other group fixture.

Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde have never faced off at the international stage at the senior level before.

Saudi Arabia need a victory to have any realistic chance of progressing to the round of 32, while defeat would confirm their elimination from the tournament.

Player to Watch

Salem Al-Dawsari

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Saudi Arabia have struggled for attacking fluency in Group H, particularly in the heavy defeat to Spain, but Al-Dawsari remains their most capable source of creativity from wide areas. His pace, close control and ability to cut inside onto his stronger foot make him the player most likely to produce a decisive moment.

Cape Verde have defended impressively against Spain and Uruguay, so Saudi Arabia may need individual quality rather than sustained pressure alone to find a breakthrough. Al-Dawsari can create chances through dribbling, draw defenders out of position and combine effectively with Firas Al-Buraikan around the penalty area.

With Saudi Arabia needing to be more adventurous than usual, Al-Dawsari’s role on the left will be crucial. He will be expected to stretch Cape Verde’s defensive line, create overloads with Moteb Al-Harbi and provide the final pass or finish that can change the direction of the match. If he can find space behind Cape Verde’s right side and deliver in the final third, Saudi Arabia will have a genuine chance of securing the win they need.

Prediction

Cape Verde 2-1 Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde have shown greater defensive resilience and composure across their first two matches, while Saudi Arabia arrive under considerable pressure after the heavy defeat to Spain. The Green Falcons should create opportunities because they need to win, but Cape Verde’s organisation and confidence could prove crucial. Expect a tense match with both sides carrying attacking intent, but the Blue Sharks may have enough to edge a narrow victory.