Turkey vs USA: Preview and Prediction.

Turkey and the United States meet at SoFi Stadium on Thursday in their final Group D fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the co-hosts aiming to complete a perfect group-stage campaign and Turkey playing only for pride.

The USA have already secured first place and qualification for the round of 32 after two impressive victories, while Turkey have been eliminated after collecting no points from their opening matches. Mauricio Pochettino’s side can make more history with a third successive win, whereas Vincenzo Montella’s team are desperate to avoid ending the tournament without a point or a goal.

Turkey arrived at the 2026 World Cup with hopes of building on the nation’s proud tournament history, but their campaign has fallen well short of expectations. This is only their second appearance in the finals, and the current team has struggled to resemble the side that captured third place at the 2002 World Cup.

Their latest setback came in a 1-0 defeat to Paraguay, a result that left them bottom of Group D with no points and confirmed their elimination from the competition. The disappointment is even greater because Turkey had entered the tournament with a talented generation of players and a belief that they could compete for a place in the knockout rounds.

Despite the early exit, Vincenzo Montella is expected to remain in charge. The Italian tactician will now be focused on helping his side finish with a positive result and avoid leaving the tournament with three consecutive defeats.

A win over the USA would be Turkey’s first World Cup victory since the famous 3-2 success against South Korea in the third-place playoff at the 2002 tournament. It would also provide a much-needed confidence boost after a difficult run of results.

Thursday will be Turkey’s first World Cup meeting with a CONCACAF opponent. However, they did beat the USA 2-1 in a friendly in East Hartford last year, giving Montella’s side some evidence that they can trouble the co-hosts if they play with greater conviction and discipline.

The United States, meanwhile, have enjoyed an outstanding group stage. A 2-0 victory over Australia last Friday confirmed their place in the knockout rounds after just two matches for the first time in the nation’s World Cup history.

That result also ensured top spot in Group D, meaning Pochettino has the luxury of making changes if he wishes to manage the squad’s workload before the round of 32. Even so, the USA will want to maintain the intensity that has made them one of the most impressive teams in the early stages of the tournament.

A win over Turkey would give the United States three consecutive World Cup victories for the first time. It would also make Pochettino the most successful American manager in World Cup history, moving beyond Bruce Arena and Robert Millar’s record of two wins in the competition. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Turkey

Turkey have a positive update on Kenan Yildiz, who is expected to be available despite sustaining a calf strain earlier in the tournament. The Juventus midfielder should be fit enough to feature against the United States and is in line to make his 31st appearance for the national team. There are no reported suspension concerns for Turkey ahead of their final Group D fixture.

Turkey are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Ugurcan Cakir starting in goal. Mert Muldur should operate at right-back, where he will be required to deal with the USA’s quick wide play while also providing support in possession. Merih Demiral is likely to start at centre-back, bringing leadership, physicality and aerial strength. Ozan Kabak should partner him in central defence, offering recovery pace and aggression in duels. Ferdi Kadioglu is expected to play at left-back, where his ability to advance with the ball can give Turkey an important outlet.

In the double pivot, Salih Ozcan should provide defensive discipline and cover in front of the back four. Hakan Calhanoglu is likely to play alongside him, taking responsibility for controlling the tempo, progressing possession and creating opportunities from deep areas.

In the attacking midfield line, Yunus Akgun should start from the right, using his movement and direct running to test the USA defence. Arda Guler is expected to operate centrally as the main creator, where he can receive between the lines, combine with the forwards and look for shooting opportunities around the edge of the box. Kenan Yildiz should begin from the left side, cutting inside and using his dribbling ability to create space for himself and teammates.

Deniz Gul is likely to lead the line as the central striker. He will be tasked with occupying the USA centre-backs, holding the ball up and giving Turkey a focal point when they attack more directly.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Cakir; Muldur, Demiral, Kabak, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Calhanoglu; Akgun, Guler, Yildiz; Gul

USA

The United States have no fresh injury concerns reported ahead of their final Group D match against Turkey. With first place and qualification for the round of 32 already secured, Mauricio Pochettino is expected to focus on managing his squad carefully rather than risking key players unnecessarily.

There are no current suspensions for the USA, but several important players are one yellow card away from a ban. Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards, and Antonee Robinson are all on yellow cards and could be rested to avoid a suspension that would affect their availability for the knockout rounds.

Christian Pulisic may also be given a break after playing an important role in the early stages of the tournament. The AC Milan attacker is one goal away from equalling Eric Wynalda for fourth place on the USA’s all-time goalscoring list, but with top spot already confirmed, Pochettino may decide that protecting his captain is more important than pursuing individual milestones in this fixture.

The United States are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Matt Freese starting in goal. Joe Scally should operate at right-back, where his defensive discipline and energy can help protect against Turkey’s wide attackers. Mark McKenzie is likely to start at centre-back, bringing pace and composure when playing out from the back. Auston Trusty should partner him in central defence, offering left-footed balance and strength in aerial duels. Max Arfsten is expected to feature at left-back, where he can provide width and support the attack when the USA dominate possession.

In central midfield, Cristian Roldan should play as one of the deeper midfielders, using his experience and work rate to provide protection in front of the defence. Sebastian Berhalter is likely to partner him to move the ball forward quickly.

Up forward, Tim Weah should start from the right side of the attacking midfield line, where his pace can threaten Turkey on the counterattack. Giovanni Reyna is expected to operate centrally as the main creative player, linking midfield with attack and looking to find spaces between Turkey’s defensive and midfield lines. Alejandro Zendejas should begin on the left, bringing direct running, creativity and a willingness to attack defenders in one-on-one situations. Ricardo Pepi is likely to lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Freese; Scally, McKenzie, Trusty, Arfsten; Roldan, Berhalter; Weah, Reyna, Zendejas; Pepi

Key Stats

A win over Turkey would give the United States three consecutive World Cup victories for the first time in their history.

Mauricio Pochettino could become the most successful USA manager at the World Cup with victory, moving beyond Bruce Arena and Robert Millar’s record of two wins.

The United States have recorded 300 high-intensity pressures at the tournament so far, placing them among the most aggressive pressing teams in the competition.

Turkey have been eliminated after losing their opening two group matches and are at risk of going at least three international games without scoring for the first time since 2010-11.

Player to Watch

Arda Guler

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The Real Madrid attacker is expected to operate as Turkey’s central creative force in the 4-2-3-1 system. His ability to find space between the lines, carry the ball forward and produce a decisive pass or shot gives Turkey their clearest route to troubling a USA side that has been highly aggressive in pressing.

Guler also has positive memories of facing the United States after scoring in Turkey’s 2-1 win over the Americans last year. That experience should give him confidence, particularly against a potentially rotated US lineup with first place in Group D already secured.

Turkey have struggled for goals during this tournament, so Guler’s influence will be vital. He will need to link effectively with Hakan Calhanoglu and Kenan Yildiz, while also finding ways to release Deniz Gul in dangerous areas.

If Guler can dictate the attacking rhythm and make the most of any space created by the USA’s high defensive line, Turkey may have a genuine chance of avoiding another defeat and leaving the tournament with something to build on.

Prediction

Turkey 1-2 USA

Turkey will be motivated to avoid leaving the tournament without a point and may create moments of danger, particularly if the USA rotate their lineup. However, the co-hosts have shown greater organisation, confidence and attacking purpose in both of their matches so far. With their pressing intensity, strong home support and desire to complete a perfect group-stage campaign, the United States should have enough to secure another win.