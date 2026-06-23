Tunisia vs Netherlands: Preview and Prediction

Tunisia will end their World Cup journey with a game against the Netherlands, in what could be a dead rubber for the former and a formality for the latter.

Tunisia have had a dreadful World Cup campaign, owing to results and coupled with the decisions made by their federation. Following their opening matchday defeat to Sweden, manager Sabri Lamouchi was sacked with immediate effect, which may have put their campaign in jeopardy. Herve Renard was drafted in as their new manager for the remainder of the tournament, and so far, the start has been terrible.

Following those rumblings in the background, Tunisia’s hopes of making it to the next round were shattered by an in-form Japan side, who cemented their own position with a 4-0 thumping win over the Africans. All in all, the campaign is more or less done for Tunisia as they now prepare to take on the Netherlands in a dead-rubber match on the final matchday.

On paper, there might be loose arguments about their entry into the next round if Tunisia manage to upset the odds beat the Netherlands. However, FIFA’s rule change now favours head-to-head records over goal difference, meaning even if they win and Sweden lose their game elsewhere, the head-to-head record will ensure the Scandinavians finish third in that scenario.

If this upcoming game is a dead rubber for Tunisia, it could be a mere formality for the Netherlands, who will certainly aim to finish as group winners. There is a certainty that they could finish on top with a win over Tunisia, without caring what happens elsewhere between Japan and Sweden.

They also improved their goal difference massively in the game against Sweden, thrashing Graham Potter’s side by a 5-1 scoreline. The game was also a dream World Cup debut for a certain Brian Brobbey, who got the Netherlands up and running with a first-half brace.

Cody Gakpo also scored twice in the win, as the Netherlands are in pole position to finish as group winners. Ronald Koeman could be expected to experiment with his squad for this final group game, as his side are considered the favourite in this clash against a hapless Tunisia side.

Team News & Tactics

Tunisia

Herve Renard may not have any problems with his squad’s fitness or suspension issues. The manager is likely to put out his strongest available setup on the field in a bid to end their World Cup journey respectably and probably with a positive result.

Hence, 83-capped experienced midfielder Ellyes Skhiri is expected to start, with the Eintracht Frankfurt man set to feature in the middle of their midfield three. Rani Khedira and the energetic Hannibal Mejbri are likely to play on either side of Skhiri, which could be the ideal combination.

At the back, Renard will use a back four, with Yan Valery and Ali Abdi in the full-back roles, while Dylan Bronn and Montassar Talbi operate in the central positions. Elias Saad is likely to continue leading the line for Tunisia, with Sebastian Tounekti on the right wing and Elias Achouri on the left-hand side of the front three.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Dahmen; Valery, Bronn, Talbi, Abdi; Mejbri, Skhiri, Khedira; Tounekti, Saad, Achouri

Netherlands

Ronald Koeman will want to manage some of his players ahead of this rather unimportant game, but he would also want to build rhythm in some areas, such as the defence. Hence, there is a possibility he continues to field the same back four alongside goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, meaning Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, and Micky van de Ven are all likely to start.

There is a slight chance he might bring in Nathan Ake at left-back in place of van de Ven. Similarly, Teun Koopmeiners might come in for Frenkie de Jong, while Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders keep their places in the midfield setup.

Koeman will want to closely monitor Crysencio Summerville’s fitness, as the winger has scored in back-to-back games. He was a doubt against Sweden, but came off the bench to get himself on the scoresheet. So, there is an argument to keep him rested for this Tunisia clash, or at least not hand him start to preserve him for tougher challenges ahead.

Hence, Donyell Malen could start on the right wing again, with Cody Gakpo keeping his place. Following the win over Sweden, it does feel like Brobbey is the starting striker for the remainder of the tournament, although, given the lack of importance attached to the upcoming game, the experienced Memphis Depay might lead the line.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, van Hecke, van Dijk, Ake; Gravenberch, Koopmeiners, Reijnders; Malen, Depay, Gakpo

Key Stats

Tunisia are winless in their last five competitive matches.

Tunisia have conceded nine goals in their two World Cup games so far in this edition.

The Netherlands are unbeaten in their last 10 competitive matches.

Both teams have scored in five of their last six competitive matches.

Player to Watch

Memphis Depay

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Koeman has so far used Donyell Malen and Brian Brobbey as his central strikers from the start at this World Cup, but a common factor in both games is Memphis Depay coming off the bench. The experienced striker has had some good numbers for the national team over the recent period, scoring or assisting in eight of his last ten competitive appearances for the Oranje.

He has a decent enough record and could push Ronald Koeman to name a third different striker in as many group games at the World Cup. Depay is not seen as someone who needs to prove a point, but rather as a player who can support the likes of Malen or Brobbey.

Prediction

Tunisia 0-3 Netherlands

Tunisia are playing for pride more than anything else, as their World Cup campaign is effectively over following two disastrous results. Hence, there might be energy in their display, but also disappointment in their minds, especially when facing a mammoth team like the Netherlands.

Ronald Koeman will want to end the group-stage proceedings on a high, and he will want a win to ensure their status as group winners. While the head coach is expected to make some key changes in a bid to manage his star players, the Netherlands are still overwhelming favourites to beat Tunisia by a big scoreline.