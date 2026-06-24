Paraguay vs Australia: Preview and Prediction.

Paraguay and Australia meet at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on Friday in a decisive final Group D fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both nations chasing automatic qualification for the round of 32.

The two sides enter the final matchday level on three points. Australia sit second on goal difference, while Paraguay are third, but both have already secured at least a top-three finish following Turkey’s elimination. Neither team can finish first, yet second place remains hugely valuable, with direct progression and a more predictable route into the knockout rounds at stake.

For Paraguay, only victory is likely to be enough to move above Australia, but for the Socceroos, a draw would preserve their superior goal difference and secure second place. It is a simple situation on paper, but it promises to create a tense and tightly contested contest in California.

With the first tiebreaker between teams level on points being head-to-head record and goal difference following after that, a draw would leave them behind Australia. The Socceroos have a goal difference of zero, which is two better than Paraguay’s, meaning Alfaro’s side must attack the match with the clear aim of winning.

That does not necessarily mean Paraguay will take reckless risks. Their recent record suggests that they are more comfortable winning close matches than dominating opponents. Ten of their last 12 victories have come by a one-goal margin, and this could again be a contest decided by a single moment, set piece or defensive mistake.

Paraguay can also take confidence from their recent form. They have won five of their last seven fixtures and have a strong record in final World Cup group-stage matches, having avoided defeat in each of their previous six such games.

Australia arrive with a more straightforward path to qualification, although Tony Popovic will be wary of relying solely on the safety net offered by third place. The Socceroos know that one point or three would guarantee their progress to the round of 32 for a second successive World Cup.

The Socceroos can still qualify even if they lose on Friday, as eight third-placed teams will reach the knockout rounds. However, that route depends on results elsewhere and is considerably more uncertain. Popovic will want his side to secure the point they need rather than leave their fate in the hands of other nations.

Australia also has a good history against Paraguay and Friday’s contest will be the sixth meeting between the countries, and Australia are unbeaten in the previous five. Their last encounter came in October 2010, when Australia claimed a 1-0 victory.

The opening goal could be decisive. If Paraguay score first, Australia will need to abandon their cautious approach and chase the game. If the Socceroos take the lead, the pressure on Paraguay could become overwhelming, as they would then need at least two goals to move above their rivals. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Paraguay

Paraguay will be without Miguel Almiron for their decisive final Group D fixture against Australia after his red card against Turkey. The attacking midfielder is suspended and his absence is a major blow for Gustavo Alfaro, as Almiron is the current leading goalscorer in the squad with 10 international goals. There are no fresh injury absences reported for Paraguay. The main fitness concern had surrounded Diego Gomez, who was substituted during the victory over Turkey, but he has reportedly recovered from his discomfort and should be available to start on Friday.

Almiron’s suspension could force Paraguay to adjust the balance of their right side. Gustavo Velazquez may be asked to operate in a more advanced role than usual, but it remains uncertain whether he can provide the same attacking drive, pace and final-third influence that Almiron would normally offer from that area.

Paraguay are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Orlando Gill starting in goal. Juan Jose Caceres should operate at right-back, where he will need to balance defensive discipline with support for the right-sided midfielder. Gustavo Gomez is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing leadership, physicality and aerial authority alongside Omar Alderete. Junior Alonso is expected to feature at left-back, where he will be responsible for containing Australia’s wide threat while helping Paraguay progress the ball from deep areas.

In midfield, Gustavo Velazquez could begin on the right side, where he may be asked to provide width and cover in Almiron’s absence. Andres Cubas should operate centrally as the more defensive-minded midfielder, screening the back four and disrupting Australia’s attempts to control possession.

Diego Gomez is expected to partner him in the middle, bringing ball-carrying ability, energy and greater attacking intent. Matias Galarza should start on the left side of midfield, where he can move inside, support the forwards and arrive late in attacking areas.

Up front, Isidro Pitta is likely to lead the line as the more physical striker, using his hold-up play and penalty-box presence to occupy Australia’s centre-backs. Julio Enciso should partner him in attack, operating with more freedom to drift into deeper pockets, carry the ball forward and create opportunities through his speed and technical quality.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Gill; Caceres, Gustavo Gomez, Alderete, Alonso; Velazquez, Cubas, Diego Gomez, Galarza; Pitta, Enciso

Australia

Australia have one notable fitness concern ahead of their decisive Group D clash with Paraguay, as Mathew Leckie suffered a muscle injury in the defeat to the United States. He has not been ruled out of Friday’s match, but with automatic qualification at stake and the risk of aggravating the issue, Tony Popovic may decide not to take chances with the experienced winger. There are no reported suspension concerns for the Socceroos heading into this final group fixture.

Australia are expected to line up in a 3-4-3 formation, with Patrick Beach starting in goal. Alessandro Circati should operate as the right-sided centre-back, where his mobility and awareness will be important when Paraguay attack down the channels. Harry Souttar is likely to marshal the centre of the defensive line, using his height, aerial strength and leadership to deal with direct balls and set pieces. Cameron Burgess should complete the back three on the left, providing physicality and defensive cover against Paraguay’s movement in the final third.

In the wing-back roles, Jacob Italiano is expected to start on the right, where he can provide width and recovery pace. Jordan Bos should operate on the left, offering energy, overlapping runs and a route forward when Australia look to transition quickly. Aiden O’Neill is likely to play as the more defensive-minded central midfielder, screening the defence and helping Australia manage the game without the ball with Paul Okon-Engstler expected to partner him.

Up forward, Cristian Volpato is expected to begin from the right side of the front three if Mathew Leckie is not risked. Mohamed Toure should lead the line as the central striker, using his movement and physical presence to occupy Paraguay’s centre-backs. Nestory Irankunda is likely to start from the left, where his pace, direct dribbling and ability to attack space could give Australia an important outlet on the counterattack.

Probable Lineup (3-4-3): Beach; Circati, Souttar, Burgess; Italiano, O’Neill, Okon-Engstler, Bos; Volpato, Toure, Irankunda

Key Stats

Paraguay and Australia both enter the final Group D fixture on three points, although Australia sit second because their goal difference of zero is two better than Paraguay’s.

Paraguay need to win to secure second place and automatic qualification, while a draw would be enough for Australia to remain above them in the standings.

Ten of Paraguay’s last 12 victories have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Australia are unbeaten in their previous five meetings with Paraguay, with their most recent win coming by a 1-0 scoreline in October 2010.

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Julio Enciso

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With Miguel Almiron suspended, Enciso is likely to shoulder even greater responsibility in the final third. His pace, close control and ability to carry the ball through midfield make him Paraguay’s most dangerous outlet when they need to turn defensive recoveries into attacking opportunities.

Australia are likely to approach the match with patience because a draw would be enough for them to finish second. That could leave Paraguay needing a player capable of producing something unexpected in tight spaces, and Enciso has the technical quality to do exactly that.

He will be expected to link with Isidro Pitta, drift into wider areas and test Australia’s back three with direct runs. If Enciso can find space behind Aiden O’Neill and Paul Okon-Engstler, he could create the decisive moment Paraguay need. With the pressure firmly on Paraguay to win, Enciso’s creativity and willingness to take risks may define whether they can extend their World Cup campaign through automatic qualification.

Prediction

Paraguay 1-1 Australia

Paraguay will be highly motivated and should make the match difficult, especially after the resilience they showed against Turkey. However, Australia’s superior goal difference means they can approach the game with greater patience and control. Expect a tense contest with limited clear opportunities, but the Socceroos’ defensive discipline may be enough to secure the point they need.