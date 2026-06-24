Japan vs Sweden: Preview and Prediction.

Japan and Sweden meet at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday in a decisive final Group F fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both nations still competing for a top-two finish and direct qualification for the round of 32.

Japan come into the contest in excellent form after a commanding victory over Tunisia, while Sweden must respond after being heavily beaten by the Netherlands. Samurai Blue currently sit second in the group with four points, whereas Blagult are third on three points and know that even a draw could be enough to take them through.

The stakes are clear as Japan can secure a top-two finish with a draw and could even finish first if they better the Netherlands’ result. Sweden, meanwhile, are still in a strong position to progress, but another defeat would leave their fate dependent on results elsewhere.

Japan produced one of the standout attacking performances of the tournament in their most recent match, sweeping aside a troubled Tunisia side and becoming the first Asian nation to score four goals in a single World Cup game.

Japan’s momentum extends beyond their latest result as Moriyasu’s side are currently on a nine-match unbeaten run and have collected notable wins over Brazil and England during that sequence. That record has strengthened the belief that Japan are capable of going deep into the tournament rather than simply qualifying from the group.

With four points already on the board, Japan know that a draw would guarantee a top-two finish in Group F. They can also finish top if they better the Netherlands’ result, meaning there is a strong incentive to continue playing with the same attacking intent that overwhelmed Tunisia.

Sweden arrive in a less comfortable mood after suffering a heavy defeat to the Netherlands. The Scandinavians had opened their campaign in outstanding fashion with a 5-1 win over Tunisia, but the Netherlands brought them back down to earth with a three-goal defeat.

It was Sweden’s first World Cup loss by three or more goals since the 1958 final. Graham Potter attempted to keep the result in perspective, arguing that heavy defeats can happen when teams take on the strongest sides in the competition, but his team will still need to show a much stronger defensive response in Texas.

The defeat has left Sweden third in Group F on three points, but their qualification hopes remain very much alive. A point against Japan is highly likely to be enough to send them into the knockout stages, although Potter’s side will know that relying on the minimum outcome carries obvious risk.

Sweden’s great strength remains their forward line. Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak have developed into one of the most dangerous strike partnerships in the competition, combining physical presence, intelligent movement and high-level finishing. Unlike the 2018 side that reached the quarter-finals without a single global superstar, this Sweden team have genuine elite attacking talent.

Their ability to turn a match in a single moment gives them a clear chance against Japan, particularly if the game becomes stretched. Japan will want to dominate possession and press high, but that can create spaces for Sweden’s forwards to attack, especially in transition.

Sweden’s last meeting with Asian opposition came in September 2021, when they defeated Uzbekistan in a friendly. The challenge against Japan will be far more demanding. Samurai Blue are better organised, more technically secure and far more confident than the teams Sweden have often faced from the AFC region. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Japan

Japan’s hopes of making a deep run at the 2026 World Cup have been affected by several important fitness absences. Captain Wataru Endo is unavailable for the entire tournament and his retired, depriving Hajime Moriyasu of one of his most experienced leaders and a key defensive presence in midfield.

Takefusa Kubo is also a major doubt after sustaining a knee injury during the draw with the Netherlands. The Real Sociedad winger has long been regarded as one of Japan’s brightest talents, but his availability for the decisive Group F meeting with Sweden remains uncertain and Moriyasu may be unwilling to risk him unless he is fully fit.

Shuto Machino is another player whose participation is in doubt. The Bundesliga-based forward has yet to appear at this World Cup because of illness, and his absence has reduced Japan’s attacking options from the bench. There are no reported suspension concerns for Japan ahead of Friday’s match.

Japan are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Zion Suzuki starting in goal. Takehiro Tomiyasu should operate as the right-sided centre-back, where his athleticism and ability to defend wide spaces will be important against Sweden’s physical forwards. Ko Itakura is likely to marshal the centre of the back three, offering aerial strength and organisation. Hiroki Ito should feature as the left-sided centre-back, bringing the ability to progress the ball from defence.

In the wing-back roles, Ritsu Doan is expected to start on the right, using his energy and attacking quality to support Japan’s play in the final third. Keito Nakamura should operate on the left, where his pace and willingness to drive forward can stretch Sweden’s defensive shape. In central midfield, Kaishu Sano is likely to provide defensive cover and ball-winning ability, while Ao Tanaka should help Japan control possession and link defence with attack.

Up forward, Junya Ito is expected to occupy one of the two advanced attacking midfield roles, using his direct running and movement to threaten Sweden between the lines. Daichi Kamada should operate in the other advanced position, where his intelligent movement, creativity and goalscoring form can help Japan unlock a compact defence. Ayase Ueda is expected to lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Suzuki; Tomiyasu, Itakura, Hiroki Ito; Doan, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; Junya Ito, Kamada; Ueda

Sweden

Sweden have no fresh injury concerns reported ahead of their decisive Group F fixture against Japan. Graham Potter therefore has a largely available squad to select from as Blagult aim to secure the result required to reach the round of 32. There are also no suspension concerns heading into Friday’s match. The main questions for Potter concern performance and selection after his side were heavily beaten by the Netherlands, particularly in midfield and the attacking wide areas.

Sweden are expected to line up in a 3-5-2 formation, with Kristoffer Nordfeldt starting in goal. Gustaf Lagerbielke should operate as the right-sided centre-back, where he will be expected to cover wide spaces and support Sweden’s build-up play. Isak Hien is likely to start in the centre of the back three, providing organisation and physical presence in the middle of the defence. Victor Lindelof should feature as the left-sided centre-back, using his experience, reading of the game and ability to play forward from deep.

In the wing-back roles, Anthony Elanga is expected to operate on the right, providing pace, directness and a strong outlet in transition. Gabriel Gudmundsson should start on the left, where his energy and overlapping runs can help Sweden stretch Japan’s defensive structure.

In central midfield, Lucas Bergvall is likely to bring creativity and forward momentum, while Carl Starfelt Karlstrom should provide discipline and defensive protection in front of the back three. Yasin Ayari is expected to complete the midfield trio, offering technical quality, pressing and the ability to link play in advanced areas.

Up front, Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak should once again form Sweden’s strike partnership. Gyokeres will be expected to use his strength, running power and hold-up play to unsettle Japan’s back three, while Isak can drift into wider positions, combine with midfield runners and exploit spaces around the penalty area.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelof; Elanga, Bergvall, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Gyokeres, Isak

Key Stats

Japan became the first Asian nation to score four goals in a single World Cup match when they defeated Tunisia in their previous Group F fixture.

Japan are unbeaten in their last nine international matches, a run that includes notable victories over Brazil and England.

Japan sit second in Group F on four points and will guarantee a top-two finish with a draw against Sweden.

Sweden suffered their first World Cup defeat by three or more goals since the 1958 final when they were heavily beaten by the Netherlands in their previous match.

Player to Watch

Ayase Ueda

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The Feyenoord striker scored twice and registered an assist in Japan’s 4-0 victory, showing sharp movement inside the box, calm finishing and the ability to link effectively with the attacking midfielders behind him. His performance gave Japan a clear focal point in attack and helped transform their position in Group F.

Sweden’s defence was exposed heavily by the Netherlands in their previous match, and Ueda will look to take advantage of any uncertainty in their backline. His movement between the centre-backs, especially when Daichi Kamada and Junya Ito find space between the lines, could create major problems.

Japan only need a draw to guarantee a top-two finish, but Hajime Moriyasu’s side will be confident of attacking Sweden rather than simply protecting their position. Ueda’s pace in the penalty area and ability to finish quickly make him the player most likely to turn Samurai Blue’s attacking pressure into a decisive goal. If he can continue the form he showed against Tunisia, Japan will have a strong chance of ending the group stage with another important result.

Prediction

Japan 2-1 Sweden

Japan are playing with confidence and have shown exceptional attacking fluency, particularly in the win over Tunisia. Sweden possess enough quality through Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak to make the game competitive, but their defensive vulnerability against the Netherlands is difficult to ignore.

Expect an open and high-quality contest, with Samurai Blue’s momentum and technical control proving just enough to secure a narrow victory. The Hard Tackle predicts a 2-1 win for Hajime Moriyasu and his charges.