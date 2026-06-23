South Africa vs South Korea: Preview and Prediction.

South Africa and South Korea will meet at Monterrey Stadium on Thursday morning in a decisive final Group A match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides still fighting to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Bafana Bafana collected a valuable point against Czech Republic in their previous outing, while South Korea suffered a narrow defeat to group leaders Mexico. With qualification still on the line, this promises to be one of the most important fixtures of the group stage for both nations.

South Korea know that victory would guarantee second place in Group A, while South Africa can move very close to the round of 32 with a win of their own. Neither side can afford to approach the game cautiously, especially with the group’s final standings still unresolved.

South Africa returned to the World Cup stage for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010 with hopes of proving that they can compete again on football’s biggest stage. Their opening two results have been mixed, but Hugo Broos’s side remain firmly in the qualification picture heading into the final group fixture.

Bafana Bafana began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in Mexico City on June 11. Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scored for the hosts, leaving South Africa with a difficult opening result but also valuable lessons about the level of control required against the stronger teams in the group.

Their response against Czech Republic was more encouraging. South Africa showed resilience and composure to earn a draw, with Teboho Mokoena converting a penalty to score his 10th international goal. The midfielder, one of six Mamelodi Sundowns players to start that match, again showed why he is so important to the national side.

The draw keeps South Africa alive, but their recent form remains a concern. Broos’s team have failed to win any of their last six international matches, recording three draws and three defeats. Their last victory came against Zimbabwe on December 29 in the Africa Cup of Nations, and they now need to rediscover that winning edge at the most important point of the group stage.

South Africa have been eliminated in the group stage in each of their previous three World Cup appearances, so victory over South Korea would represent a major moment for the squad. It would put them on the verge of reaching the round of 32 and give them a chance to end a long wait for meaningful progress at the tournament.

South Korea, meanwhile, arrive in Monterrey knowing exactly what is required. After an impressive opening success against Czech Republic in Guadalajara on June 12, the Taegeuk Warriors were brought back down to earth by Mexico in their second match.

They were beaten narrowly by the hosts, with a goalkeeping error and Luis Romo’s fifth goal in Mexican colours proving costly. The defeat means South Korea cannot finish top of Group A, but their route to second place is straightforward: beat South Africa and they will qualify.

That clear target could help Hong Myung-bo’s side. South Korea have experienced plenty of criticism in recent years, particularly over concerns regarding the tactical approach of their head coach, but they remain a dangerous side because of the talent available in attack. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

South Africa

South Africa have no fresh injury concerns reported ahead of their decisive Group A meeting with South Korea. However, Bafana Bafana face important absences through suspension, which will force Hugo Broos to adjust the midfield that helped them earn a point against Czech Republic.

Teboho Mokoena is unavailable after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament against Czech Republic. The midfielder was South Africa’s hero in that match after converting the late penalty that secured a draw, but his suspension leaves a major gap in the middle of the pitch because of his ability to dictate play, contribute from set pieces and provide a goal threat from distance.

Themba Zwane is also unavailable and is unlikely to feature again at this World Cup. The experienced attacker still has two matches remaining on his suspension following his earlier dismissal, further limiting Broos’s options in the final third.

There is some positive suspension news for South Africa, though, as Sphephelo Sithole is back in contention after serving the ban that followed his red card in the opening defeat to Mexico. His return gives Broos a more natural option in central midfield and could be particularly important following Mokoena’s suspension.

South Africa are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Ronwen Williams starting in goal. Khuliso Mudau should operate at right-back, where his energy and recovery pace will be important against South Korea’s quick wide attackers. Ime Okon is likely to start at centre-back, bringing physicality and composure in possession, while Mbekezeli Mbokazi should partner him in central defence. Aubrey Modiba is expected to feature at left-back.

In midfield, Thalente Mbatha should operate as the deepest central player, protecting the defence and helping South Africa resist South Korea’s pressing. Sphephelo Sithole is likely to return alongside him, bringing aggression and ball-winning ability. Jayden Adams could complete the midfield trio, where his ability to carry the ball forward and support the attack may still be valuable despite his early substitution last time out.

In the front three, Thapelo Maseko is expected to start on the right wing, using his pace and direct running to threaten South Korea in transition. Oswin Appollis should operate from the left, where he can carry the ball inside and provide creativity around the penalty area. Iqraam Rayners is likely to lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mbatha, Sithole, Adams; Maseko, Rayners, Appollis

South Korea

South Korea have no fresh injury concerns reported ahead of their decisive Group A clash with South Africa. Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in were both substituted in the 57th minute against Mexico, but those changes appear to have been made for tactical or workload-management reasons rather than because of fitness issues.

Both attacking stars are expected to be available to start on Thursday morning. There are also no suspension concerns for the Taegeuk Warriors heading into this fixture. Hong Myung-bo will therefore have a strong squad at his disposal as South Korea look to secure the victory that would guarantee second place in the group and qualification for the round of 32.

The Asian giants are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation, with Kim Seung-gyu starting in goal. Lee Han-beom should operate as the right-sided centre-back, helping South Korea cover the wide areas and build from the back. Kim Min-jae is likely to marshal the middle of the defensive three, bringing leadership, strength and recovery pace. Lee Gi-hyuk should complete the back line on the left side, where he will need to remain alert to South Africa’s quick attackers in transition.

In the wing-back roles, Kim Moon-hwan is expected to start on the right, providing width and defensive support. Seol Young-woo should operate on the left, where his energy and overlapping runs can help South Korea stretch the South African defence. Hwang In-beom is likely to take up the more controlling midfield role, using his passing range and composure to set the tempo, while Paik Seung-ho should partner him with pressing, ball recovery and support in possession.

Further forward, Lee Kang-in is expected to operate as one of the two attacking midfielders, drifting into central spaces to create chances and combine with Son Heung-min. Lee Jae-sung should support him in the other advanced role, offering intelligent movement, pressing and late runs into the box. Son Heung-min is likely to lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (3-4-2-1): Kim Seung-gyu; Lee Han-beom, Kim Min-jae, Lee Gi-hyuk; Kim Moon-hwan, Hwang, Paik, Seol; Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung; Son

Key Stats

South Africa are searching for their first win in six international matches, having drawn three and lost three since their last victory over Zimbabwe on December 29 in the Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africa have collected one point from their first two Group A matches after losing 2-0 to Mexico and drawing with Czech Republic.

South Korea know that a victory over South Africa will guarantee second place in Group A and qualification for the round of 32.

South Korea are appearing at their 11th consecutive World Cup finals, although they have not progressed beyond the round of 16 since reaching the semi-finals in 2002.

Player to Watch

Son Heung-min

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The South Korea captain was substituted in the 57th minute against Mexico, but he is expected to be fully available to lead the attack in Monterrey. His pace, movement and ability to score from difficult positions make him the most dangerous player in Hong Myung-bo’s side.

South Africa will be without suspended midfielder Teboho Mokoena, which could leave them short of control and defensive protection in central areas. Son will look to exploit any gaps that open up between midfield and defence, especially when he drifts into the left channel or attacks space behind the backline.

He can also be decisive without dominating possession. South Korea may only need one sharp transition, one well-timed run or one moment of quality around the box for Son to make the difference. With qualification on the line, his leadership and big-game experience could be crucial.

If Son can link effectively with Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-sung, South Korea should create enough opportunities to put South Africa under pressure and take a major step toward the knockout rounds.

Prediction

South Africa 1-2 South Korea

South Africa should be organised and competitive, while Teboho Mokoena’s set-piece quality could give them a genuine route to goal. However, South Korea possess more proven attacking quality, and the pressure of needing a win may suit their quick and direct approach. Expect a close contest, but South Korea’s greater quality in the final third could prove decisive.