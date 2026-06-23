Morocco vs Haiti: Preview and Prediction.

Morocco and Haiti conclude their Group C campaigns at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The Atlas Lions enter the final group fixture in a strong position to reach the round of 32, while Haiti have already been eliminated after losing both of their opening matches. Morocco know that victory would guarantee a top-two finish and automatic qualification, whereas Haiti will be playing for pride and the chance to make history by securing their first-ever World Cup point.

With four points from two games, the Atlas Lions have built on the momentum of their remarkable run to the semi-finals in Qatar four years ago. Haiti, meanwhile, have competed with spirit but now face a difficult final assignment against one of the tournament’s most in-form sides.

Morocco have made an encouraging start to Group C and are well placed to reach the knockout rounds in consecutive World Cup tournaments for the first time. Mohamed Ouahbi’s side have collected four points from difficult opening fixtures against Brazil and Scotland, showing both their defensive resilience and their ability to control games in possession.

Morocco were dominant against Scotland even though the margin of victory was narrow. They completed 601 passes, the highest total recorded by an African nation in a World Cup match since 1966, underlining the confidence and control that has become central to their game.

That result leaves Morocco in a highly favourable position. Victory over Haiti would guarantee a top-two finish in Group C and automatic qualification for the round of 32. A draw, or even a defeat, could still prove enough depending on the result between Scotland and Brazil, but Ouahbi’s side will want to remove all doubt by securing three points.

Morocco’s recent record also gives them every reason to believe they can finish the job. The Atlas Lions are unbeaten in their last six World Cup group-stage matches, winning three and drawing three. Across all competitions, they are on a remarkable 31-game unbeaten run, with 26 wins and five draws.

Haiti enter the game in a very different position. The Caribbean side are the lowest-ranked team at the tournament and have already been mathematically eliminated after consecutive Group C defeats to Scotland and Brazil.

Sebastien Migne’s side were competitive in their opening match against Scotland, losing only 1-0, but they were unable to carry that resistance into their encounter with Brazil. Haiti conceded three first-half goals in a 3-0 defeat to the five-time world champions, a result that confirmed their early exit from the competition.

Wednesday’s match will therefore be about pride, progress and avoiding an unwanted place in World Cup history. Haiti are still searching for their first point at football’s biggest tournament, having lost all three group matches in 1974 before suffering two more defeats in this edition.

Another loss would see Haiti equal El Salvador’s unwanted record of six World Cup matches played with a 100% defeat rate. They are also in danger of becoming only the third CONCACAF team to finish a World Cup group stage without either a point or a goal, following El Salvador in 1970 and Canada in 1986.

Haiti have never faced Morocco before, and their most recent match against African opposition ended in a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in a friendly in March. They will know that Morocco are favourites, but the lack of pressure on an already-eliminated side can sometimes make them dangerous. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Morocco

Morocco have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their final Group C fixture against Haiti. Mohamed Ouahbi has a fully available squad to choose from, and after collecting four points from difficult matches against Brazil and Scotland, he may see little reason to make major changes to a side that has performed with control and confidence. There are also no suspension concerns for the Atlas Lions heading into Wednesday’s contest.

Morocco are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Yassine Bounou starting in goal. Achraf Hakimi should operate at right-back, where his pace and overlapping runs can provide a major attacking outlet. Issa Diop is likely to start at centre-back, bringing physicality and aerial strength, while Chadi Riad should partner him in central defence with composure and left-sided balance. Noussair Mazraoui is expected to start at left-back, where his movement can help Morocco control possession from deep.

In the double pivot, Neil El Aynaoui should play as one of the deeper midfielders, helping protect the defence while also moving the ball forward cleanly. Ayyoub Bouaddi is likely to partner him, adding energy, ball recovery and composure under pressure.

Further forward, Brahim Diaz should start from the right side of the attacking midfield line, where he can drift inside onto his stronger foot and create chances. Azzedine Ounahi is expected to operate centrally as the main creator, linking midfield with attack and finding spaces between Haiti’s defensive lines. Bilal El Khannouss should play from the left, bringing creativity, close control and intelligent movement into central areas. Bayern Munich bound Ismael Saibari is expected to lead the line as the central striker.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

Haiti

Haiti have one significant fitness concern ahead of their final Group C match against Morocco, with all-time leading scorer Duckens Nazon still doubtful because of an unspecified issue. The experienced forward has scored 44 international goals and would be a major loss if he is unable to feature, particularly as Haiti are still searching for their first goal of the tournament. Apart from Nazon’s fitness doubt, head coach Sebastien Migne has no other reported injury concerns. There are also no suspension issues for Haiti either.

Haiti are expected to line up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Johny Placide starting in goal. Carlens Arcus should operate at right-back, where he will need to remain disciplined against Morocco’s left-sided attackers while also providing an outlet on the overlap. Hannes Delcroix is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing composure and defensive awareness. Ricardo Ade should partner him in central defence, offering physicality and aerial strength. Martin Experience is expected to feature at left-back, where he will have the difficult task of containing Achraf Hakimi and Morocco’s right-sided combinations.

In midfield, Louicius Deedson should operate from the right flank, using his pace to support counterattacks while also tracking Morocco’s advancing left-back. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is likely to play in central midfield, where his energy and ball-carrying ability can help Haiti move forward when they regain possession. Danley Jean Jacques should partner him in the middle, providing defensive discipline and support in front of the back four. Ruben Providence is expected to begin on the left wing, offering direct running and a potential outlet whenever Haiti are able to break quickly.

Up front, Wilson Isidor could start as one of the two strikers, using his movement and pressing to stretch Morocco’s defence. Frantzdy Pierrot is likely to partner him as the more physical forward, with his hold-up play and aerial ability expected to be important in helping Haiti relieve pressure and bring their midfielders into the game.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Placide; Arcus, Delcroix, Ade, Experience; Deedson, Bellegarde, Jacques, Providence; Isidor, Pierrot

Key Stats

Morocco completed 601 passes against Scotland, the highest total recorded by an African nation in a World Cup match since 1966.

Morocco are unbeaten in their last six World Cup group-stage matches, recording three wins and three draws.

Across all competitions, Morocco are on a 31-match unbeaten run, with 26 victories and five draws.

Haiti have lost all five of their World Cup matches.

Haiti are still searching for their first-ever point and first goal in the FIFA World Cup.

Player to Watch

Ismael Saibari

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The attacking midfielder scored Morocco’s goal in the 1-1 draw with Brazil before netting the winner just 70 seconds into the victory over Scotland. His ability to arrive in dangerous areas, combine quickly around the box and finish clinically has made him one of Morocco’s standout performers at this tournament.

Against a Haiti side likely to defend deep and in numbers, Saibari’s movement between the lines could be crucial. He has the technical quality to receive the ball in tight spaces, turn quickly and create openings for Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, and Bilal El Khannouss.

Morocco know that victory would guarantee a top-two finish in Group C, and Saibari will again be expected to provide the attacking spark. An early contribution from him could allow the Atlas Lions to control the game and finish the group stage with another important win.

Prediction

Morocco 3-0 Haiti

Haiti should show determination and may make Morocco work hard in the early stages, but the Atlas Lions possess too much quality, confidence and Morocco are expected to dominate possession, create regular chances and secure the victory needed to confirm automatic qualification.