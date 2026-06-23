Czech Republic vs Mexico: Preview and Prediction.

Czech Republic and Mexico will meet at Estadio Banorte on Thursday morning in the final round of Group A fixtures at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The hosts have already secured their place in the knockout rounds after winning both of their opening matches, while Czech Republic enter the contest with only one point from two games and likely need victory to keep their tournament alive.

Mexico have enjoyed a near-perfect start in front of their own supporters, but Czech Republic will arrive with everything to play for. Miroslav Koubek’s side have shown enough in their first two matches to suggest they can compete, yet they have repeatedly failed to protect promising positions.

Czech Republic head into the final group fixture under major pressure. With only one point from their opening two matches, Narodak are likely to need all three points against Mexico to stand a realistic chance of progressing to the round of 32.

Their campaign began with a frustrating defeat to South Korea at Estadio Akron. Czech Republic took the lead shortly after the hour mark, but then conceded twice in the space of 13 minutes. They also had a goal ruled out for offside, adding to the sense that the match slipped away despite several encouraging moments.

The next match against South Africa followed a similar pattern. Koubek’s side again took the lead, only to concede late when Teboho Mokoena converted a penalty. The draw left Czech Republic third in Group A, and it means they now face the difficult task of beating a Mexico team that has won both matches without conceding.

The key issue for Czech Republic has been game management. They have shown enough quality to take leads and create dangerous moments, but they have lacked the defensive control and calmness needed to see matches out. Against Mexico, they cannot afford another late lapse.

Despite the scale of the challenge, Czech Republic can take some confidence from the only previous meeting between the sides. They beat Mexico 2-1 26 years ago, although the current circumstances are very different, with El Tricolor playing at home and carrying the momentum of a strong opening phase.

Mexico have been one of the standout stories of the group stage so far. Javier Aguirre’s side sit top of Group A with six points, three goals scored and none conceded. They have already qualified for the knockout rounds and now need only avoid defeat to guarantee first place.

Their opening match against South Africa was eventful, featuring three red cards, but Mexico kept their composure and claimed a 2-0 victory through goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez. That result gave the hosts an ideal start in front of a passionate home crowd.

Mexico then faced a tougher test against South Korea, but again showed maturity and discipline to claim a 1-0 win. South Korea carried a persistent threat, yet El Tricolor defended well and found a way to secure another clean sheet.

The perfect start has given Mexico control of Group A, but Aguirre will not want his side to relax. Finishing top could provide a more favourable round-of-32 draw, and avoiding defeat here would confirm first place. The hosts will therefore still have a clear incentive to play with intensity.

This is a high-stakes final group match: Czech Republic are chasing survival, while Mexico are looking to complete a flawless group-stage campaign in front of their home supporters. The Hard Tackle takes a look at how both sides could line up and what tactics they might employ on the day.

Team News & Tactics

Czech Republic

Czech Republic will be without David Jurasek for the remainder of the tournament after the defender suffered a serious thigh injury while training with the squad earlier this month. He is not expected to return until the end of July, making him the only confirmed fitness absentee ahead of the decisive Group A clash with Mexico. There are no suspension concerns for Czech Republic heading into this fixture.

Czech Republic are expected to line up in a 3-5-2 formation, with Matej Kovar starting in goal. Tomas Holes should operate as the right-sided centre-back, where his defensive awareness and ability to step into midfield can help build attacks. Robin Hranac is likely to start in the centre of the back three, bringing aerial strength and organisation. Ladislav Krejci should feature as the left-sided centre-back, using his leadership and ball-playing ability to provide balance in defence.

In the wing-back roles, Vladimir Coufal is expected to start on the right, providing work rate, crossing quality and defensive cover. Alexandr Sojka should operate on the left, where he will need to offer width while also tracking Mexico’s attacking runners. In central midfield, Vladimir Darida is likely to provide experience and passing quality, while Lukas Cerv should bring energy, pressing and ball-winning ability. Michal Sadilek is expected to complete the midfield trio, offering balance, discipline and support in possession.

Up front, Patrik Schick should start as the central striker, using his physical presence and penalty-box instincts to test Mexico’s defence. Adam Hlozek is likely to partner him, drifting into deeper areas, linking play and looking to exploit spaces around the Mexican back line.

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Kovar; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Darida, Cerv, Sadilek, Sojka; Schick, Hlozek

Mexico

Mexico have a major defensive boost ahead of their final Group A match against Czech Republic, as Cesar Montes is available again after serving his one-match suspension against South Korea. The centre-back was sent off in the opening victory over South Africa, but he has now completed his ban and can return to Javier Aguirre’s plans. There are no fresh injury concerns reported for Mexico ahead of Thursday’s fixture.

Mexico are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Raul Rangel starting in goal. Jorge Sanchez should operate at right-back, where his energy and defensive awareness can help Mexico deal with Czech Republic’s wing-back threat. Israel Reyes is likely to start as one of the centre-backs, bringing strength and composure in possession. Johan Vasquez should partner him in central defence, offering left-footed balance and strong defensive positioning. Jesus Gallardo is expected to start at left-back, providing experience, width and support in attack.

In midfield, Brian Gutierrez should operate as one of the central players, using his passing range and composure to help Mexico control the tempo. Erik Lira is expected to provide defensive discipline and ball recovery from the middle of the pitch. Luis Romo should complete the midfield trio, adding physicality, intelligent movement and support in both penalty areas.

In attack, Roberto Alvarado is likely to start on the right wing, where his movement and creativity can help Mexico create openings. Santiago Gimenez should lead the line as the central striker, offering sharp movement, pressing and penalty-box presence. Julian Quinones is expected to start from the left side, where he can cut inside, attack defenders directly and provide a goalscoring threat.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Rangel; Sanchez, Reyes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Gutierrez, Lira, Romo; Alvarado, Gimenez, Quinones

Key Stats

Mexico have won both of their Group A matches, scoring three goals and keeping two clean sheets to secure early qualification for the round of 32.

Mexico need only avoid defeat against Czech Republic to guarantee first place in Group A and a potentially more favourable knockout draw.

Czech Republic have taken the lead in both of their matches so far but have collected only one point after failing to hold onto those advantages.

The only previous meeting between Czech Republic and Mexico ended in a 2-1 victory for the Europeans 26 years ago.

Player to Watch

Santiago Gimenez

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The striker is likely to be handed a starting role if Javier Aguirre rotates his side after qualification for the round of 32 was secured. Gimenez offers sharp movement inside the penalty area, a strong pressing presence from the front and the ability to turn limited service into clear chances.

Czech Republic have shown that they can compete for long spells, but their inability to protect leads has been a major weakness. That could suit a forward such as Gimenez, who is capable of exploiting tired defenders and finding space late in matches when concentration drops.

Mexico may not need to take major risks, but Gimenez gives them a direct threat whenever they break forward. If he can occupy the Czech centre-backs, attack crosses from Roberto Alvarado and Julian Quinones, and convert any early opening, El Tricolor should be well placed to finish Group A in first position.

Prediction

Czech Republic 1-2 Mexico

Czech Republic should be highly motivated and could cause Mexico problems, especially if they start aggressively. However, El Tricolor have been the more composed and defensively reliable team throughout the group stage. With home support behind them and top spot still at stake, Mexico should have enough quality to edge a close contest and finish Group A with a perfect record.