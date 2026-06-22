Switzerland vs Canada: Preview and Prediction

Switzerland and Canada are set to finish their group stage proceedings with a crucial match that could decide who finishes atop Group B.

The expanded World Cup format, which has seen 48 teams participate, does favour the group winners to a large extent. Whoever finishes on top either gets a third-placed team that manages to qualify or a second-placed side from another set. As Group B heads towards an enticing finale to determine who finishes in pole position, Switzerland and Canada face off for the summit.

Switzerland are a firm contender for the top spot, especially after they banished the disappointment of their opening game against Qatar to secure their first win. They faced Bosnia and Herzegovina in the second game and benefited somewhat from a red card for Tarik Muharemovic, as the Swiss finished the game with a 4-1 scoreline.

A 20-year-old substitute, Johan Manzambi, was the hero for the Swiss following his brace. He could have finished with a stellar hat-trick at the end when a late penalty was awarded, although it was skipper Granit Xhaka who took responsibility from the spot. For Switzerland, this game against Canada is crucial, as they must win it to secure the top spot.

Meanwhile, Canada also put behind the disappointing draw from their opening game as co-hosts to secure a huge win over nine-man Qatar. The victory was overshadowed by the serious injury to Ismael Kone, with the midfielder probably rated as the best performer for the home country so far in their World Cup campaign, or at least until he went off injured.

The win was also Canada’s first ever in the World Cup finals, and manager Jesse Marsch will now hope to secure top spot with the recent burst of confidence from that result. That emphatic victory also kept them above Switzerland on goal difference, which might play its part at the end of the group stage.

Hence, a win for the hosts will give them a massive chance to advance even beyond the Round of 32, given they could get a favourable opponent if luck is on their side. However, the fixture against Switzerland must not be underestimated by Marsch or his players, as there could be adverse consequences if they end up losing this one.

Team News & Tactics

Switzerland

Murat Yakin must choose a lineup capable of winning this clash, while also managing a few players who may have concerns over potential suspensions. For instance, he did something similar in the last game by dropping Denis Zakaria and Ruben Vargas for Silvan Widmer and Fabian Rieder. The decision around Zakaria might be related to the midfielder being on a yellow card, as Yakin might keep him on the bench again.

Nico Elvedi, who started against Bosnia, is now on a yellow card, and the manager might keep the defender on the bench, leading to Luca Jaquez coming into the backline alongside Manuel Akanji. Vargas might regain his place in the starting lineup after a bright cameo off the bench.

The same cannot be said about Johan Manzambi, who scored a brace. Yakin might resort to keeping the 20-year-old on the bench again and continue building his game ahead of the knockout rounds.

Overall, Yakin is only expected to make two changes to his lineup from the win over Bosnia, with Jaquez coming in for Elvedi and Ruben Vargas replacing Fabian Rieder in the attacking third. Beyond that, the midfield will remain the same as in the last game, with Granit Xhaka leading the proceedings for the Swiss.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Kobel; Widmer, Jaquez, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

Canada

There are some changes expected to come from Jesse Marsch ahead of this pivotal game against Switzerland. Chief among those is finding a permanent solution for the injured Kone, who is set to miss the remainder of the World Cup and beyond. Nathan Saliba replaced the injured midfielder and could be the solution for Marsch going forward.

There are still doubts over Alphonso Davies’s fitness, with the star man yet to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He was on the bench in the draw against Bosnia and was not part of the squad against Qatar, which does leave doubts over his fitness levels.

There is also a possibility that the manager leaves out Derek Cornelius and Luc de Fougerolles from the lineup, given that the duo are on yellow cards, as he might not want to risk a suspension in a high-intensity game like the one against Switzerland.

Jonathan David, meanwhile, became the third CONCACAF player to net multiple times in the opening half of a World Cup game, while Cyle Larin became the first player since Clint Dempsey to score in consecutive World Cup games. The two strikers are likely to remain in the starting lineup for this upcoming game.

Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Sigur, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Saliba, Ahmed; David, Larin

Key Stats

Switzerland are unbeaten in eight of their last eight competitive matches.

Switzerland have scored over 1.5 goals in six of their last nine matches.

Ruben Vargas has scored or assisted in three of his last four appearances.

Canada are unbeaten in seven of their last seven competitive matches.

Player to Watch

Granit Xhaka

Embed from Getty Images

Many criticised Xhaka’s decision to take the late penalty against Bosnia, as that was a possible opportunity for young Johan Manzambi to secure his hat-trick. However, the choice between taking the spot-kick himself and handing it to the 20-year-old came down to mentality, and the Swiss captain showed plenty of poise and ruthlessness in doing so.

Ahead of the game against Canada, the veteran midfielder is a key component for the Swiss. Given that Canada are a strong side overall, they might just lack a leader like Xhaka, as the Sunderland man can dictate the tempo of the game and eventually play a crucial role in directing a win for the Swiss to end up as group winners.

Prediction

Switzerland 1-1 Canada

The game can definitely go either way, given the unpredictability of both teams, but considering the circumstances and what is at stake for both sides, a draw would be a fair prediction. Canada could be expected to pick up form following their huge win over Qatar, but they are facing adversity against the quality that Switzerland boast.

The Swiss will be more desperate to win this game to secure top spot in the group, which might dictate how Canada sets up. There could be a more defensive performance on the field, particularly from Canada, as the co-hosts have the quality to hold firm and retain their place at the top of the group at the end of the next matchday.