Bosnia & Herzegovina and Qatar will go all out to secure a big win in their final group game of the FIFA World Cup to stand a chance of making it to the round of 32.

Since both Bosnia & Herzegovina and Qatar have only managed a point so far, this is a must-win game for them. Not only do they need to win, but they need to win big, given their current goal difference.

Bosnia arrived in Seattle knowing that anything less than a win would result in an early exit from the tournament. They secured a 1-1 draw against Canada to start their campaign, before getting thrashed 4-1 at the hands of Switzerland in their last outing.

While they have found the back of the net in both fixtures, the Dragons have been quite vulnerable on the defensive side of things. They currently have a -3 goal difference and need to win to ensure they stand a chance of qualification.

Meanwhile, Qatar enjoyed an impressive start to their World Cup campaign as they secured a hard-fought draw against Switzerland. After becoming the first host nation to get knocked out of the group stage back in 2022, starting the 2026 campaign with a draw against a top nation was impressive.

However, the joy was short-lived as Canada cruised to a 6-0 win over them on Matchday 2, significantly damaging their chances of securing a spot in the knockout rounds. With a goal difference of -6, Qatar do not just need a win, but they need a massive win to secure qualification as one of the best third-placed teams.

It is likely to be a very open affair with both teams going all out to score goals. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both squads and tries to predict the tactics they could deploy.

Team News & Tactics

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia will be without the services of Tarik Muharemovic, who is suspended after picking up a red card against Switzerland. The good news is that they do not have any fresh injuries to deal with ahead of the clash with Qatar.

The Dragons will likely line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Nikola Vasilj expected to continue between the sticks.Amar Dedic and Sead Kolasinac should start as the full-backs, while Nikola Katic is likely to pair up with Dennis Hadzikadunic at the heart of the defence.

As for the midfield unit, Amir Hadziahmetovic should feature alongside Benjamin Tahirovic in a double pivot in the middle of the park. The duo will not only shield the backline but also look to dictate the tempo and help Bosnia progress the ball through midfield.

Further forward, Ermedin Demirovic is expected to operate as the attacking midfielder, with Esmir Bajraktarevic and Armin Gigovic providing support from the flanks. Their movement, creativity, and ability to carry the ball forward will be key to Bosnia’s attacking threat.

Veteran striker Edin Dzeko should lead the line for Bosnia against Qatar. The experienced forward will be tasked with providing a focal point in attack, linking up play and converting the chances that come his way.

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac; Hadziahmetovic, Tahirovic; Bajraktarevic, Demirovic, Gigovic; Dzeko

Qatar

Qatar will be without the services of Homam Ahmed and Assim Madibo, who were both sent off in their 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Canada.

Qatar are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Meshaal Barsham set to start in goal. Pedro Miguel should continue at right-back, while Boualem Khoukhi is likely to line up alongside Lucas Mendes in the heart of the defence. Sultan Al-Brake will take Homam Ahmed’s place in the XI as the left-back.

In midfield, Karim Boudiaf could anchor the midfield in the absence of the suspended Assim Madibo, with Jassem Gaber and Abdulaziz Hatem providing support on either side of him. The trio will be tasked with protecting the backline, controlling possession and ensuring Qatar remain competitive in the middle of the park.

Further forward, Akram Afif and Hassan Al-Haydos are expected to start in the wide attacking roles. Their creativity, movement and ability to unlock defences will be crucial to Qatar’s chances going forward. Almoez Ali should spearhead the attack as the central striker, with the experienced forward looking to make the most of any opportunities that come his way.

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Khoukhi, Mendes, Al-Brake; Jassem Gaber, Boudiaf, Hatem; Afif, Almoez Ali, Al-Haydos

Key Stats

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams.

The two sides have faced each other twice in friendlies. Qatar won 2-0 at home back in January 2000, while Bosnia secured a draw at home in August 2010.

The two red cards Qatar picked up against Canada were the first time any AFC team had two of their players sent off at the World Cup.

Qatar have been winless in their last five games, losing three of those fixtures.

Bosnia & Hove Albion have not won any of their last four games within 90 minutes of regulation time.

Player to Watch

Edin Dzeko

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Dzeko at 40 is nowhere close to the player he once was, but in the final third, where composure and finishing matter the most, not many are better than the former Manchester City star. After joining Schalke midway through the 2025/26 season, he featured in 11 games and ended up contributing towards nine goals.

He has 79 goals in his 143 outings for the Bosnian national team, and the veteran striker will be eager to add to his tally and keep his team’s chances of making it to the knockout phase alive with an important win here.

Prediction

Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 Qatar

Bosnia & Herzegovina and Qatar head into their final group-stage fixture knowing that only a victory will give them any realistic chance of progressing. With both teams carrying negative goal differences, neither can afford to settle for a cautious approach, which should make for an open and entertaining contest.

Bosnia have at least shown some attacking promise by scoring in both of their matches so far. The experience of Edin Dzeko remains crucial, while the creativity of Ermedin Demirovic and Esmir Bajraktarevic could prove decisive against a Qatar defence that conceded six goals against Canada. However, Bosnia’s own defensive vulnerabilities mean they are far from certain to keep a clean sheet.

Qatar will be forced into changes after the suspensions of Homam Ahmed and Assim Madibo, but they still possess genuine attacking quality through Akram Afif and Almoez Ali. Given their desperate need for goals, the Asian side should commit numbers forward whenever possible. The Hard Tackle predicts a 3-1 win for the home team.